Twitter erupts as Barcelona thrash Villarreal 4-1

A rundown of the best tweets from Barcelona's thumping win over Villarreal.

Luis Suarez, Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann all got into the act as Barcelona closed the gap on Real Madrid.

Barcelona outclassed Villarreal to keep the title race alive

Amid all the friction caused by on-field catastrophes and an apparently shattered dressing room, Barcelona returned to winning ways in supreme fashion, beating Villarreal away from home by 4-1. A Pau Torres own goal set the tone as early as the third minute of the fixture, as Lionel Messi and co. roared to victory with some attractive, fluent and expressive football.

Villarreal 1-4 Barcelona FT:



⚽️ Torres (OG)

⚽️ Moreno

⚽️ Suarez

⚽️ Griezmann

⚽️ Fati



Barca four points behind league-leaders Real Madrid with four left to play. pic.twitter.com/8qOgs8OCrB — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 5, 2020

💪🔵🔴 F O R Ç A B A R Ç A ! 💪🔵🔴 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2020

Villarreal's intent and attritional style of play resulted in a more open-ended affair, much to the excitement of the neutral. That in turn, allowed Barcelona to exhibit their artistry on the pitch, with the front six gelling and playing around through quick interchanges with aplomb.

Gerard Moreno's well-taken strike in the 14th minute caused a few chills down the spines of the Barcelona faithful, but Luis Suarez's curler, off the back of some exquisite solo work from Lionel Messi, brought the Catalans right back into it.

12 - Luis Suárez has become the first @FCBarcelona player to score in all 12 months of the year in @LaLigaEN:



January - 20

February - 16

March - 12

April - 22

May - 13

June - 2

JULY - 1

August - 4

September - 12

October - 15

November - 10

December - 18



Summer. pic.twitter.com/1Y3gcCZT3f — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 5, 2020

La Liga goal involvements this season:



• 41 - Lionel Messi

• 24 - Karim Benzema

• 22 - Luis Suarez

• 20 - Gerard Moreno



Messi directly involved in 40+ goals in 10 of 16 La Liga seasons. pic.twitter.com/vvVPVJmr0D — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) July 5, 2020

Gran partido del equipo 🔴🔵 !!!! Seguiremos luchando hasta el final 🤔💪

•

Great match from the team! 🔵🔴 we will keep fighting until the end! 🤔💪 pic.twitter.com/o7xiOViTZm — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 5, 2020

Barcelona boss Quique Setien had ignited major controversy for his late, needless introduction of Griezmann in the previous game. This time around however, the former Atletico Madrid star was deployed in his natural, attacking role playning in the forward line.

He was given the license to dictate play and link up with Messi, and was rewarded with a superbly worked goal on the brink of half-time.

Magisterial goal from Antoine Griezmann with Ray Hudson commentary.. pic.twitter.com/Oin2S5JWZz — Saeed Sarbazi (@saeedsarbazi) July 5, 2020

Messi- Suarez= goal

Messi= Griezmann= Goal



Always assured of an assist when you play with the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8A2bqNtnSN — Kelvin (@KelvinObed4) July 5, 2020

Antoine Griezmann scores his first La Liga goal for Barcelona in 9 games 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6df4VASVUH — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 5, 2020

Antoine Griezmann vs Villarreal



72 minutes played

56 touches

44 accurate passes (95.7%)

8 duels won

2 shots

2 key passes

1 goal

1 big chance created



He's back. pic.twitter.com/dEoGaxIZSe — Kem (@Griez) July 5, 2020

Both goals were absolutely world-class finishes. While Suarez was all about the technique, Griezmann's dink was perfectly waited and chipped to perfection. They were both created by the man himself - Lionel Messi - the architect-in-chief for Barcelona.

His footwork, confidence on the ball and balance was there to be seen again, with no yellow shirt being able to match his acceleration and control. Messi rewrote records again, marking his best-ever assist tally in La Liga.

Messi now has 19 assists in La Liga this season, only behind VAR with 20 assists to Real Madrid. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) July 5, 2020

Lionel Messi for Barcelona against Villarreal:



❍ Most touches (113)

❍ Most duels (10)

❍ Most chances created (6)

❍ Most shots (4)

❍ Most take-ons completed (2)

❍ Most assists (2)



Messi, Messi, Messi. pic.twitter.com/soeyzAW6nP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 5, 2020

Season 2010/11: 1⃣8⃣ ASSISTS

Season 2014/15: 1⃣8⃣ ASSISTS

Season 2019/20: 1⃣9⃣ ASSISTS



Messi breaks his own record of 18 assists in a #LaLigaSantander season! 💙🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/UCakAEg0Pn — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) July 5, 2020

The incomparable Lionel Messi reaches FORTY goals and assists in a league season for the TENTH time.



11/12 6️⃣6️⃣

14/15 6️⃣1️⃣

12/13 5️⃣8️⃣

10/11 4️⃣9️⃣

18/19 4️⃣9️⃣

16/17 4️⃣6️⃣

17/18 4️⃣6️⃣

09/10 4️⃣4️⃣

15/16 4️⃣2️⃣

*19/20 4️⃣0️⃣



🐐 pic.twitter.com/RtTboQUWoS — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) July 5, 2020

Lionel Messi pointing at all the other players who have been directly involved in 40+ league goals in Europe's top five leagues this season. pic.twitter.com/DJbdf7yx18 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 5, 2020

17-year-old Ansu Fati came on to put the icing on the cake, reminding the world of his mentality and exuberance down the flanks. For a player who is tipped to rank among the greatest footballers ever, he amassed a huge milestone, with his goal being the 9000th in Barcelona history.

With four points separating Barcelona and Real Madrid, the title race is wi open and is set to go down to the wire.

Ansu Fati has netted his sixth LaLiga goal of the season.



Reminder: Ansu Fati is 17 years of age. pic.twitter.com/X6kC7JM4rg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 5, 2020

Reminder that Ansu Fati has more goals than Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior combined this club season pic.twitter.com/lJGpmzaB7m — Ronaldo fan (@CR7peak) July 5, 2020

M I L E S T O N E !



That strike by @ANSUFATI was the 9️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th goal in Barça history!



💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/J6jB3w6gMx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2020