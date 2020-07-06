Twitter erupts as Barcelona thrash Villarreal 4-1
- A rundown of the best tweets from Barcelona's thumping win over Villarreal.
- Luis Suarez, Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann all got into the act as Barcelona closed the gap on Real Madrid.
Amid all the friction caused by on-field catastrophes and an apparently shattered dressing room, Barcelona returned to winning ways in supreme fashion, beating Villarreal away from home by 4-1. A Pau Torres own goal set the tone as early as the third minute of the fixture, as Lionel Messi and co. roared to victory with some attractive, fluent and expressive football.
Villarreal's intent and attritional style of play resulted in a more open-ended affair, much to the excitement of the neutral. That in turn, allowed Barcelona to exhibit their artistry on the pitch, with the front six gelling and playing around through quick interchanges with aplomb.
Gerard Moreno's well-taken strike in the 14th minute caused a few chills down the spines of the Barcelona faithful, but Luis Suarez's curler, off the back of some exquisite solo work from Lionel Messi, brought the Catalans right back into it.
Barcelona boss Quique Setien had ignited major controversy for his late, needless introduction of Griezmann in the previous game. This time around however, the former Atletico Madrid star was deployed in his natural, attacking role playning in the forward line.
He was given the license to dictate play and link up with Messi, and was rewarded with a superbly worked goal on the brink of half-time.
Both goals were absolutely world-class finishes. While Suarez was all about the technique, Griezmann's dink was perfectly waited and chipped to perfection. They were both created by the man himself - Lionel Messi - the architect-in-chief for Barcelona.
His footwork, confidence on the ball and balance was there to be seen again, with no yellow shirt being able to match his acceleration and control. Messi rewrote records again, marking his best-ever assist tally in La Liga.
17-year-old Ansu Fati came on to put the icing on the cake, reminding the world of his mentality and exuberance down the flanks. For a player who is tipped to rank among the greatest footballers ever, he amassed a huge milestone, with his goal being the 9000th in Barcelona history.
With four points separating Barcelona and Real Madrid, the title race is wi open and is set to go down to the wire.Published 06 Jul 2020, 04:12 IST