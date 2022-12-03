Twitter erupts as Cameroon secure late 1-0 win over Brazil to complete another upset at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cameroon shocked Brazil with a last-gasp 1-0 victory but still exited the FIFA World Cup, and Twitter was sent into a frenzy.

Selecao boss Tite made several changes to his starting lineup for the game, bringing in fringe players such as Gabriel Jesus and Fabinho.

Brazil dominated much of the game, boasting 21 shots to Cameroon's seven, and had a 65% share of the possession.

Tite's men peppered Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy's goal, but it was Lions indomitables who stole a dramatic winner.

Ngom Mbekeli sped down the right flank before firing a perfect cross into the Brazilian box.

Vincent Aboubakar was there to meet it and headed home a sensational 90+2nd minute winner.

He threw his shirt off in delight as he celebrated his goal, with Cameroon becoming the first side to score against Selecao at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Aboubakar was subsequently sent off for his celebrations as he was already on a yellow card.

However, he smiled as he exited the pitch, as did the referee when giving him the red card.

The win was not enough for the Africans following Switzerland's pulsating 3-2 victory over Serbia.

Brazil head into the last 16 as Group G winners, while the Swiss qualify in second place.

Tite's side will face South Korea in the next round, but they may be concerned by how they suffered their first defeat of the FIFA World Cup.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a memorable night for Cameroon:

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2006 - Vincent Aboubakar is the first player to score and be sent off in a World Cup match since Zinedine Zidane vs Italy in the 2006 final. Sign-off. 2006 - Vincent Aboubakar is the first player to score and be sent off in a World Cup match since Zinedine Zidane vs Italy in the 2006 final. Sign-off. https://t.co/GgPXI31c4R

Olly🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Utd_Olly15 Aboubakar when people started laughing at him for comparing himself with Salah Aboubakar when people started laughing at him for comparing himself with Salah https://t.co/vKQ4mVo4GC

ً @utdrobbo Brazil haven't conceded a shot on target in the 180 minutes that Casemiro has played in the World Cup.



Without him, Cameroon had 3 & even scored in the final minute. Brazil haven't conceded a shot on target in the 180 minutes that Casemiro has played in the World Cup.Without him, Cameroon had 3 & even scored in the final minute. https://t.co/pQYdN7mb0c

Zack @Zackoaten1 Alisson seeing Ederson lose Brazil’s clean sheet record Alisson seeing Ederson lose Brazil’s clean sheet record 😤 https://t.co/kXFZ4rttpB

Silas Hill @Si_MoneyTV Cameroon!! Getting dapped up by the referee while getting sent off with red card that’s swag… congrats Cameroon Cameroon!! Getting dapped up by the referee while getting sent off with red card that’s swag… congrats Cameroon 🇨🇲 https://t.co/YnPPNn2gb6

Raila Odinga @RailaOdinga



Bravo !!! A 10 Man Cameroon side beat Argentina in 1990 and now another 10 Man Cameroon side beat Brazil.Bravo!!! A 10 Man Cameroon side beat Argentina in 1990 and now another 10 Man Cameroon side beat Brazil. Bravo 🇨🇲!!! https://t.co/ieP6bcYSZD

Fuad 🏴‍☠️ @FuadCadani Gabriel Jesus vs Cameroon highlights Gabriel Jesus vs Cameroon highlights ✨ https://t.co/2bkOsMTjY1

Fledgling @FPLFledgling Brazil trying to score against Cameroon Brazil trying to score against Cameroon https://t.co/n5lTkgwE6Z

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Disgraceful stuff tonight, but much credit to Cameroon, brilliant in defence, deserved goal. Disgraceful stuff tonight, but much credit to Cameroon, brilliant in defence, deserved goal.

Mimi Fawaz @MimosaFawaz



Cameroon become the FIRST African country to ever defeat Brazil at a World Cup.



Vincent Aboubakar’s goal made history for him and the country.



But it wasn’t enough to take the indomitable lions through to the next round. Incredible for Cameroon!Cameroonbecome the FIRST African country to ever defeat Brazilat a World Cup.Vincent Aboubakar’s goalmade history for him and the country.But it wasn’t enough to take the indomitable lions through to the next round. Incredible for Cameroon! Cameroon 🇨🇲 become the FIRST African country to ever defeat Brazil 🇧🇷 at a World Cup. Vincent Aboubakar’s goal ⚽️ made history for him and the country. But it wasn’t enough to take the indomitable lions through to the next round. https://t.co/bWNITIUgaS

Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt twitter.com/gffn/status/15… Get French Football News @GFFN



"I don't give a toss if people don't like it - I'm not impressed by him. I can do what he does. I just don't have the opportunity to play in a big club."

bit.ly/3NL9soq Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar on Mohamed Salah:"I don't give a toss if people don't like it - I'm not impressed by him. I can do what he does. I just don't have the opportunity to play in a big club." Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar on Mohamed Salah:"I don't give a toss if people don't like it - I'm not impressed by him. I can do what he does. I just don't have the opportunity to play in a big club."bit.ly/3NL9soq no one can say shit to Vincent Aboubakar anymore. #CMR no one can say shit to Vincent Aboubakar anymore. #CMR twitter.com/gffn/status/15…

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition Cameroon is the first African team to beat Brazil at the World Cup, respect. Cameroon is the first African team to beat Brazil at the World Cup, respect.

Joe Crann @YesWeCrann



Their 17-game unbeaten run comes to an end.



Indomitable. Cameroon are sadly out of the competition, but they have become the first team to beat Brazil in a World Cup group game since way back in 1998.Their 17-game unbeaten run comes to an end.Indomitable. Cameroon are sadly out of the competition, but they have become the first team to beat Brazil in a World Cup group game since way back in 1998.Their 17-game unbeaten run comes to an end.Indomitable. 🇨🇲 https://t.co/dvTCZvprJM

(Sham) @dopegooner Every Arsenal supporter watching Martinelli ball out for Brazil rn Every Arsenal supporter watching Martinelli ball out for Brazil rn https://t.co/EUWlxCzxqL

Fledgling @FPLFledgling Aboubakar celebrating his goal against Brazil but then realising he is about to get sent off Aboubakar celebrating his goal against Brazil but then realising he is about to get sent off https://t.co/iqjgSAIXx9

Alex 👋 @Dubs408 Teams with a Loss at the World Cup:



Brazil

Argentina

France

Spain

Portugal



Teams without a Loss at the World Cup:



USA



Teams with a Loss at the World Cup:BrazilArgentinaFranceSpainPortugalTeams without a Loss at the World Cup:USA https://t.co/uUIXOOmz7Y

Fuad 🏴‍☠️ @FuadCadani The passion of scoring against Brazil took over his spirit he forgot he was on a booking sksnsnsn Vincent AboubakarThe passion of scoring against Brazil took over his spirit he forgot he was on a booking sksnsnsn Vincent Aboubakar 😭 The passion of scoring against Brazil took over his spirit he forgot he was on a booking sksnsnsn

Brazil's Antony claims that the air conditioning at the FIFA World Cup is making players ill

Antony made his first start of the FIFA World Cup

Antony started Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Cameroon but has been dealing with illness during the FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

He has touched on how the air conditioning units are affecting players at the tournament, saying (via Daily Mail):

"It was a bit difficult. I ended up having a bad feeling there for a few days that complicated me a bit. I'm recovering well and getting 100 per cent. It was more of a sickness, throat. It was the air conditioning (in the stadiums)."

Selecao fans will be hoping all of their squad are in top condition when they face South Korea on Monday, 5 December.

The Asian side qualified for the last 16 dramatically following a 90+1st minute winner against Portugal to claim a 2-1 win.

