Create

Twitter erupts as Cameroon secure late 1-0 win over Brazil to complete another upset at 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Matthew Guyett
Modified Dec 03, 2022 03:24 AM IST
Brazil finally suffer defeat at the World Cup
Brazil finally suffer defeat at the World Cup

Cameroon shocked Brazil with a last-gasp 1-0 victory but still exited the FIFA World Cup, and Twitter was sent into a frenzy.

Selecao boss Tite made several changes to his starting lineup for the game, bringing in fringe players such as Gabriel Jesus and Fabinho.

Brazil dominated much of the game, boasting 21 shots to Cameroon's seven, and had a 65% share of the possession.

Tite's men peppered Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy's goal, but it was Lions indomitables who stole a dramatic winner.

Ngom Mbekeli sped down the right flank before firing a perfect cross into the Brazilian box.

Vincent Aboubakar was there to meet it and headed home a sensational 90+2nd minute winner.

He threw his shirt off in delight as he celebrated his goal, with Cameroon becoming the first side to score against Selecao at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Aboubakar was subsequently sent off for his celebrations as he was already on a yellow card.

However, he smiled as he exited the pitch, as did the referee when giving him the red card.

The win was not enough for the Africans following Switzerland's pulsating 3-2 victory over Serbia.

Brazil head into the last 16 as Group G winners, while the Swiss qualify in second place.

Tite's side will face South Korea in the next round, but they may be concerned by how they suffered their first defeat of the FIFA World Cup.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a memorable night for Cameroon:

CAMEROON BEAT BRAZIL! 🇨🇲 https://t.co/5fkrrx7zZu
2006 - Vincent Aboubakar is the first player to score and be sent off in a World Cup match since Zinedine Zidane vs Italy in the 2006 final. Sign-off. https://t.co/GgPXI31c4R
Aboubakar when people started laughing at him for comparing himself with Salah https://t.co/vKQ4mVo4GC
Brazil haven't conceded a shot on target in the 180 minutes that Casemiro has played in the World Cup.Without him, Cameroon had 3 & even scored in the final minute. https://t.co/pQYdN7mb0c
Alisson seeing Ederson lose Brazil’s clean sheet record 😤 https://t.co/kXFZ4rttpB
Cameroon!! Getting dapped up by the referee while getting sent off with red card that’s swag… congrats Cameroon 🇨🇲 https://t.co/YnPPNn2gb6
A 10 Man Cameroon side beat Argentina in 1990 and now another 10 Man Cameroon side beat Brazil. Bravo 🇨🇲!!! https://t.co/ieP6bcYSZD
Gabriel Jesus vs Cameroon highlights ✨ https://t.co/2bkOsMTjY1
Brazil trying to score against Cameroon https://t.co/n5lTkgwE6Z
With Cameroon 🇨🇲 upsetting Brazil 🇧🇷 — African teams have notched 7 wins this #WorldCup.The most ever!! #AfricaUP https://t.co/l1Cqkyi2b7
FT: Cameroon 1-0 Brazil. https://t.co/hp2JlWpWu9
Disgraceful stuff tonight, but much credit to Cameroon, brilliant in defence, deserved goal.
🇨🇲 Aboubakar💪#UCL https://t.co/UDCYzUshab
Incredible for Cameroon! Cameroon 🇨🇲 become the FIRST African country to ever defeat Brazil 🇧🇷 at a World Cup. Vincent Aboubakar’s goal ⚽️ made history for him and the country. But it wasn’t enough to take the indomitable lions through to the next round. https://t.co/bWNITIUgaS
no one can say shit to Vincent Aboubakar anymore. #CMR twitter.com/gffn/status/15…
Cameroon is the first African team to beat Brazil at the World Cup, respect.
Cameroon🇨🇲 1-0 Brazil 🇧🇷
Cameroon are sadly out of the competition, but they have become the first team to beat Brazil in a World Cup group game since way back in 1998.Their 17-game unbeaten run comes to an end.Indomitable. 🇨🇲 https://t.co/dvTCZvprJM
Cameroon's defence against Brazil.. https://t.co/CjWxgx4YOc
Every Arsenal supporter watching Martinelli ball out for Brazil rn https://t.co/EUWlxCzxqL
Aboubakar celebrating his goal against Brazil but then realising he is about to get sent off https://t.co/iqjgSAIXx9
Teams with a Loss at the World Cup:BrazilArgentinaFranceSpainPortugalTeams without a Loss at the World Cup:USA https://t.co/uUIXOOmz7Y
Vincent Aboubakar 😭 The passion of scoring against Brazil took over his spirit he forgot he was on a booking sksnsnsn

Brazil's Antony claims that the air conditioning at the FIFA World Cup is making players ill

Antony made his first start of the FIFA World Cup
Antony made his first start of the FIFA World Cup

Antony started Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Cameroon but has been dealing with illness during the FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

He has touched on how the air conditioning units are affecting players at the tournament, saying (via Daily Mail):

"It was a bit difficult. I ended up having a bad feeling there for a few days that complicated me a bit. I'm recovering well and getting 100 per cent. It was more of a sickness, throat. It was the air conditioning (in the stadiums)."

Selecao fans will be hoping all of their squad are in top condition when they face South Korea on Monday, 5 December.

The Asian side qualified for the last 16 dramatically following a 90+1st minute winner against Portugal to claim a 2-1 win.

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Brazil

Cameroon

Serbia

Switzerland

2455 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Guyett
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...