Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes inspire Portugal to 4-0 win over Israel

Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet and Bruno Fernandes scored a brace as Portugal completely dominated proceedings against Israel. Portugal were dominant right from the start and created plenty of openings.

Bruno Fernandes dictated play from midfield and was Portugal's best player on the night. The Manchester United star opened the scoring in the 42nd minute when he ran onto an excellent cut-back by the impressive Joao Cancelo.

Cristiano Ronaldo soon made it 2 for Portugal in the 44th minute. Bruno Fernandes was once again heavily involved and he played an incisive pass through to Cristiano Ronaldo who buried the chance with a powerful left-footed shot.

The goal took Cristiano Ronaldo's tally to 104 goals for Portugal. He is now just 5 goals behind all-time top international goalscorer Ali Daei and will be looking to break the record at Euro 2020.

The second half saw a string of changes made by both sides. Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off for a well deserved rest in the 72nd minute as Portugal manager Fernando Santos gave opportunities to the likes of Goncalo Guedes and Renato Sanches to get some minutes under their belt.

Although the game lost a bit of its flow following the many substitutions, Portugal had a late flurry as Joao Cancelo and Bruno Fernandes scored excellent goals to add gloss to the scoreline.

With stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Cancelo looking in good form, Portugal will be confident of a good run at Euro 2020. However, they are in the 'group of death' with France, Germany, and Hungary and Fernando Santos will know the enormity of the task facing his men.

Speaking after full time to RTP, the Portugal manager demanded even more from his players:

“The first part, not being extraordinary, was good. We did very well in the first 20 minutes, with great intensity in the various moments of play, circulating the ball well and looking for the flanks.

"Then we had a quarter of an hour with less [urgency], but we accelerated towards the end and ended up scoring two goals."

He added: "In the second I changed things a little, I tried to put one more man next to Ronaldo and two midfielders coming in from the inside, but it didn't work. We started to miss a lot of passes and the ball circulation was not so good. There are many things to improve, certainly.

"Now let's rest and calmly prepare for the Euros. This team has a huge will and an excellent team spirit."

Portugal have one of the best squads at Euro 2020 and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes will be determined to guide their country to the latter stages of the tournament.

Best Tweets from Portugal 4-0 Israel

⚽️—Fernandes (42’)

⚽️—Ronaldo (44’)



Portugal’s stars getting it done in their last game before the Euros 🌟 pic.twitter.com/12Q3z3pztC — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 9, 2021

So Ronaldo will end his career as the:



-Top scoring footballer of all time



-Top scorer in UCL history



-Top scorer in Portugal history



-Top European scorer of all time



-Only player to score 100+ goals for 4 different teams



-All time Real Madrid Top scorer



Undisputed GOAT pic.twitter.com/vc4YbtW9Ru — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) June 9, 2021

Bruno Fernandes was Portugal’s MOTM today scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist 🇵🇹 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/oDVd78fAPV — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) June 9, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has 49G/A for Man United and Portugal this season. He is definitely the best midfielder in the world! — Zoba (@Czooba) June 9, 2021

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record for Portugal:



Appearances: 175

Goals: 104



He's just SIX goals away from becoming the all time top international goalscorer in HISTORY.



Insane. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/jA2r4avhnu — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring record for Portugal is absolutely incredible

Since turning 30 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 50 goals for Portugal. That would place him 2nd in the all-time goalscorers list for Portugal. Deep how crazy that is, he’s competing with himself. — TC (@totalcristiano) June 9, 2021

🗓️ @Cristiano scored his first international goal when his current team-mate Nuno Mendes was 1 year old 👶



🤯 A phenomenal run of 43 goals in his last 42 caps has Ronaldo just 5 goals short of equalling Ali Daei's men's world record. Will this machine ever slow down? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/K9dqA91xBF — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 9, 2021

Ronaldo has now scored 41 goals for club and country in 20/21 at the age of 36! pic.twitter.com/QUnrUWIxTH — Fake Isco (@Isco_addict) June 9, 2021

Israel have become the 42ND country against which Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against in international football history.pic.twitter.com/OUEIiLqYLS — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 9, 2021

Goal from Cristiano Ronaldo against Israel



Goat 🐐



pic.twitter.com/si0DlBsfwq — LFCfooty (@_FootballTwts) June 9, 2021

Ronaldo should only be compared to Ronaldo. Like 2016 Ronaldo is better than 2008 Ronaldo 😁😁😁 — Uncle Wilsøn™ (@iam_wilsons) June 9, 2021

Bruno Fernandes & Cristiano Ronaldo, That's it that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/VUhga9zPw2 — Ramiya :) (@Yeh_tu_hoga) June 9, 2021

Ronaldo and Messi international record.



Ronaldo - 103 goals

11 penalties



Messi - 72goals

17 penalties



Penaldo? pic.twitter.com/xZa91ql3Os — Albi🇽🇰 (@albiFCB7) June 9, 2021

The way Bruno is playing in Portugal's friendly vs Israel in the 1st half (1 goal + 1 assist), really feel like bring him in despite the fixture schedule and no penalties😭



So tempting to keep him just for the Hungary game....#EuroFantasy #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/uhjDtz86YK — FPL SAF (Abhinav) (@thefplsaf) June 9, 2021

It was victory for Portugal tonight as they beat Israel 4-0 in their international friendly 🌍



Joao Cancelo bagged a 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥 and an 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭 with @rubendias and @BernardoCSilva also involved in the triumph! 👏💙



🇵🇹 v 🇮🇱

🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/aN4zZXqvMH — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 9, 2021

Take a moment to appreciate this golazo by Joao Cancelo 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0JC3Ucvyv4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 9, 2021

João Cancelo tonight for Portugal:



- 1 goal

- 1 assist

- 4 chances created

- 3 key passes

- 8 duels won

- 2 dribbles completed

- 2 tackles

- 3 interceptions

- 6 recoveries

- 0 times dispossessed



Defensively and offensively superb. pic.twitter.com/wAXALE7OIb — Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) June 9, 2021

Two goals. One assist. 90 minutes. 4-0 win. 👏



🇵🇹 The perfect way to head into #EURO2020 for Bruno 🤩#MUFC @B_Fernandes8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 9, 2021

The only midfielder to have a better goal scoring season in Europe than Bruno Fernandes, is Bruno Fernandes in 2018/19. pic.twitter.com/okA3D7zmAB — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) June 9, 2021

Bruno Fernandes with a goal for 🇵🇹



He got an assist two minutes later aswell… pic.twitter.com/WvYAsLL31B — Flaw 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Flaw1x) June 9, 2021

Two goals and an assist for Bruno Fernandes 🔥



He's ready for #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/hjPDGVHs4f — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 9, 2021

This is how long Cristiano Ronaldo has been dominating the game of football 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4rJSOHo5Ms — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) June 7, 2021

Having Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same team is not healthy for my Ronaldo agenda. — Ugbedeojo #MUFC (@Certifiedopeboi) June 9, 2021

