Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo features in Manchester United's hard-fought 1-0 win against West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the net as Manchester United beat West Ham United 1-0 in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on October 30.

The Red Devils began the game with intent, dominating possession over the visitors and controlling the proceedings. They had their first massive chance of the game, but West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was able to hold Cristiano Ronaldo's effort from 25 yards.

The Polish goalkeeper continued to impress as he showcased quick reflexes to stop a brilliantly taken header from Marcus Rashford.

The Hammers struggled to get any major chances in the final third as they were stopped by the Red Devils' tight defense.

In the 26th minute, however, they did pick up a big chance to secure the opener. A remarkable shot from Jarrod Bowen was well on target, but Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea reacted well to parry the ball.

Soon after, the Hammers were punished for missing their chance as Rashford opened the scoring for United.

The England international was in the right place at the right moment. He smashed a header into the roof of the net following a splendidly floated cross from Christian Eriksen. The attacking midfielder played a quick one-two with Bruno Fernandes on the right flank before he looked up to find Rashford. The delivery of the cross was perfect, and so was Rashford's header.

The 24-year-old notably made history with his goal as it was his 100th career goal in a Manchester United shirt. The goal came right before half-time, which certainly changed West Ham's plans coming into the second half.

A dramatic second-half sees Cristiano Ronaldo miss vital chances as Manchester United secure all three points

The second half started off with West Ham putting their efforts into attack. Five minutes in, a great chance came for Said Benrahma to level the scoreline, but the winger failed to get his shot past Lisandro Martinez.

Soon after, Manchester United regained ownership of the proceedings and put their opponents on the backfoot once more. Rashford was a vital piece of the puzzle for the Red Devils, taking efforts that were just wide of the goal.

Ronaldo also had opportunities to double the scoring, but he could only do so much as his efforts were also off target on the night. Fred had the biggest chance of the second half as his superb header beat the keeper but hit the right-hand post. A few inches to the left, he would have doubled the score for the Red Devils.

Manchester United will be pleased with their efforts, having snatched all three points. However, Ronaldo will not be happy with his missed chances, which might have improved his dwindling pedigree at Old Trafford had he scored.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Red Devils' win over the Hammers:

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Yeah there is no way on there his earth Ronaldo should start at 9 for United anymore, Rashford’s unlocked that heading trait as well now Yeah there is no way on there his earth Ronaldo should start at 9 for United anymore, Rashford’s unlocked that heading trait as well now

ًE. @UtdEIIis WHY IS RONALDO NOT IN THE CENTRE OF THE GOAL FOR THE CUT BACK WHY ARE YOU DROPPING DEEP THIS IS TORTURE WHY IS RONALDO NOT IN THE CENTRE OF THE GOAL FOR THE CUT BACK WHY ARE YOU DROPPING DEEP THIS IS TORTURE

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Ronaldo fans are not watching him because of any ‘masterclass.’ They watch him hoping he gets a lucky tap-in to increase his all-time goals so that Messi doesn't break it. Ronaldo fans are not watching him because of any ‘masterclass.’ They watch him hoping he gets a lucky tap-in to increase his all-time goals so that Messi doesn't break it.

Hamza @lapulgafreak Ronaldo has only 1 league goal in the last 6 months Ronaldo has only 1 league goal in the last 6 months 😭

Preeti @MadridPreeti Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring the next gen superstars Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring the next gen superstars https://t.co/znE0MuBeyW

Aaron Moniz @amonizfootball Fotmob rated Ronaldo's six shots today at 0.36 xG (0.06 xG per shot). And one of them was 0.2, so he took 5 shots that had next to no chance of going in Fotmob rated Ronaldo's six shots today at 0.36 xG (0.06 xG per shot). And one of them was 0.2, so he took 5 shots that had next to no chance of going in

Mojeda ➐ @Mojeda101 Cristiano Ronaldo has 1 league goal since April.



It’s almost November 🥶 Cristiano Ronaldo has 1 league goal since April.It’s almost November 🥶 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has 1 league goal since April. It’s almost November 🥶 https://t.co/4vNy20gNkg

Oloye Akin Alabi @akinalabi Well done De Gea. Well done Maguire. And of course the goal scorer, Rashford. Of course, Martinez, Shaw and Dalot were IMMENSE. Ronaldo and Bruno were bang AVERAGE. Well done De Gea. Well done Maguire. And of course the goal scorer, Rashford. Of course, Martinez, Shaw and Dalot were IMMENSE. Ronaldo and Bruno were bang AVERAGE.

Leo🇮🇹- Fan @Vettel_AMR Rashford plays way better with Ronaldo. Rashford plays way better with Ronaldo.

Luciano Scametti @Nigerianscamsss Please hold on to the ball and stop trying to force feed it to Cristiano Ronaldo @ManUtd Please hold on to the ball and stop trying to force feed it to Cristiano Ronaldo @ManUtd

Edmund 💉||Watch Football & Get Paid @EdmundOris If Ronaldo had someone that can cross the ball to him with De Bruyne’s accuracy, he’d be top scorer now.



Because Man United have been making a lot of useless crosses to him. If Ronaldo had someone that can cross the ball to him with De Bruyne’s accuracy, he’d be top scorer now.Because Man United have been making a lot of useless crosses to him.

Exclusive Ronaldo @XclusiveRonaldo



Anthony Elanga

Antony dos santos

Garnacho

Marcus Rashford



These players are the future of Manchester United.



UNREAL INFLUENCE. Cristiano Ronaldo inspired all these players from Manchester United :Anthony ElangaAntony dos santosGarnachoMarcus RashfordThese players are the future of Manchester United.UNREAL INFLUENCE. Cristiano Ronaldo inspired all these players from Manchester United :Anthony ElangaAntony dos santosGarnachoMarcus RashfordThese players are the future of Manchester United.UNREAL INFLUENCE.🐐

Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers Ronaldo goal celebrations when he did not do the scoring Ronaldo goal celebrations when he did not do the scoring 😡 https://t.co/W2NQqon1cS

Mr. pressident🇬🇭 @Korsogyimi Thomas partey went on injury and came back to out score Ronaldo. FYI, one is a midfielder and the other is a striker Thomas partey went on injury and came back to out score Ronaldo. FYI, one is a midfielder and the other is a striker 😭😭😭😂

JEY 🇬🇭 @MmoaNkoaaa Ronaldo has dropped another disaster-class,ghosting in big games as usual

1 league goal against Everton 🤭 Ronaldo has dropped another disaster-class,ghosting in big games as usual 1 league goal against Everton 🤭

Beno SarkCess @BenopaOnyx1

I’m being honest with you, you so finished Maguire is currently better than you @Cristiano I’m being honest with you, you so finished Maguire is currently better than you @Cristiano I’m being honest with you, you so finished

Teflon👽😂 @Tef_lon_don Ten Hag allowed Ronaldo to play 90 minutes after his fans criticized him.



Cristiano Ronaldo vs West Ham today: Ten Hag allowed Ronaldo to play 90 minutes after his fans criticized him.Cristiano Ronaldo vs West Ham today: https://t.co/gCXT09lxCv

ÄJ SÄRKCESS❤️💙🇬🇭 @AJ_SARKCESS_ Ronaldo played 90 minutes and had zero G/A! Ronaldo played 90 minutes and had zero G/A! https://t.co/OTKpmLFQAO

N. @HazardPxcked Ronaldo conceded 0 goals today while Messi conceded 3 goals yesterday, I know who my GOAT is. Ronaldo conceded 0 goals today while Messi conceded 3 goals yesterday, I know who my GOAT is. https://t.co/HxB3NSb52K

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia 🤟 Ronaldo played 90mins Ronaldo played 90mins 👌🤟

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay 🏾 Trolling Ronaldo these days is no longer funny. Trolling Ronaldo these days is no longer funny.🙏🏾 https://t.co/1x1xc0GI1k

Kaci-Jay @KaciJayMufc



Not the most convincing and hanging on in the end, Ronaldo was poor, Dalot is a new man this season



7 points above Liverpool #MUFC 1-0 winNot the most convincing and hanging on in the end, Ronaldo was poor, Dalot is a new man this season7 points above Liverpool 1-0 win 😀Not the most convincing and hanging on in the end, Ronaldo was poor, Dalot is a new man this season7 points above Liverpool 💖 #MUFC

LEE MIN HO🇬🇭 @wagyimi__ 🤦🏽‍♂️ So Ronaldo no go score make rival fans sef shy??…it’s not even funny anymore🤦🏽‍♂️ So Ronaldo no go score make rival fans sef shy??…it’s not even funny anymore😢🤦🏽‍♂️

PIOCHE @PiocheBrio Ronaldo is done done. Prove me wrong Ronaldo is done done. Prove me wrong

⚡ @UTDCJ_ shaw and rashford left side duo is seriously underrated shaw and rashford left side duo is seriously underrated https://t.co/KG2JV4UGyw

Jordan @FourFourJordan Neville has had a shocker giving MOTM to Rashford in a game where our defence gave absolutely everything. Neville has had a shocker giving MOTM to Rashford in a game where our defence gave absolutely everything.

Fosty @KwasiNawil Cleansheet with Maguire back into the starting eleven, David De Gea’s astonishing saves, Marcus Rashford 100th Manchester United goal and a great Team effort.



Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United is here!!! Cleansheet with Maguire back into the starting eleven, David De Gea’s astonishing saves, Marcus Rashford 100th Manchester United goal and a great Team effort. Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United is here!!!

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Marcus Rashford's bullet header and David de Gea's heroics give Man United all three points Marcus Rashford's bullet header and David de Gea's heroics give Man United all three points https://t.co/gBHZAvCLB2

Fosty @KwasiNawil Marcus Rashford bagging his 100th goal at age 24 is a huge milestone. Definitely breaking that Wayne Rooney all time Manchester United scorer record anytime soon. Marcus Rashford bagging his 100th goal at age 24 is a huge milestone. Definitely breaking that Wayne Rooney all time Manchester United scorer record anytime soon.

ًE. @UtdEIIis Get that Rashford vs West Ham match day comp ready for us please United comp makers. Get that Rashford vs West Ham match day comp ready for us please United comp makers.

Manchester United will face Real Sociedad away in the UEFA Europa League on November 3.

