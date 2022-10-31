Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo features in Manchester United's hard-fought 1-0 win against West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the net as Manchester United beat West Ham United 1-0 in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on October 30.
The Red Devils began the game with intent, dominating possession over the visitors and controlling the proceedings. They had their first massive chance of the game, but West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was able to hold Cristiano Ronaldo's effort from 25 yards.
The Polish goalkeeper continued to impress as he showcased quick reflexes to stop a brilliantly taken header from Marcus Rashford.
The Hammers struggled to get any major chances in the final third as they were stopped by the Red Devils' tight defense.
In the 26th minute, however, they did pick up a big chance to secure the opener. A remarkable shot from Jarrod Bowen was well on target, but Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea reacted well to parry the ball.
Soon after, the Hammers were punished for missing their chance as Rashford opened the scoring for United.
The England international was in the right place at the right moment. He smashed a header into the roof of the net following a splendidly floated cross from Christian Eriksen. The attacking midfielder played a quick one-two with Bruno Fernandes on the right flank before he looked up to find Rashford. The delivery of the cross was perfect, and so was Rashford's header.
The 24-year-old notably made history with his goal as it was his 100th career goal in a Manchester United shirt. The goal came right before half-time, which certainly changed West Ham's plans coming into the second half.
A dramatic second-half sees Cristiano Ronaldo miss vital chances as Manchester United secure all three points
The second half started off with West Ham putting their efforts into attack. Five minutes in, a great chance came for Said Benrahma to level the scoreline, but the winger failed to get his shot past Lisandro Martinez.
Soon after, Manchester United regained ownership of the proceedings and put their opponents on the backfoot once more. Rashford was a vital piece of the puzzle for the Red Devils, taking efforts that were just wide of the goal.
Ronaldo also had opportunities to double the scoring, but he could only do so much as his efforts were also off target on the night. Fred had the biggest chance of the second half as his superb header beat the keeper but hit the right-hand post. A few inches to the left, he would have doubled the score for the Red Devils.
Manchester United will be pleased with their efforts, having snatched all three points. However, Ronaldo will not be happy with his missed chances, which might have improved his dwindling pedigree at Old Trafford had he scored.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the Red Devils' win over the Hammers:
Manchester United will face Real Sociedad away in the UEFA Europa League on November 3.