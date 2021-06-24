Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema score braces in Portugal's 2-2 draw against France

A brace each from Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema saw the honors shared between Portugal and France in a pulsating Euro 2020 Group F match which ended 2-2. In a match which ebbed and flowed, both France and Portugal played at a high tempo and went all out to get the 3 points.

In a game which saw 3 penalties, Portugal opened the scoring through Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty in the 31st minute. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner made no mistake from the spot after France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was adjudged to have fouled Danilo inside the box.

France soon had a penalty of their own after Semedo was harshly pulled up for tangling with Kylian Mbappe in the area. Replays showed minimal contact, but the referee stuck to his decision. Karim Benzema took the penalty in first-half stoppage time and made no mistake as he buried the ball past Rui Patricio to score his first goal since his international return for France.

Immediately after the restart, Karim Benzema got on the scoresheet once again as he converted Paul Pogba's immaculate through ball with an excellent finish. Although the goal was initially ruled out for offside, VAR replays showed that Benzema was in fact onside.

With Portugal staring at an early elimination, Cristiano Ronaldo had to be the main man once again. Ronaldo himself won the penalty after his cross struck the outstretched arm of France's right back, Jules Kounde. The resulting penalty was emphatically tucked away by Cristiano Ronaldo as he equalled Ali Daei's record for most goals in international football by grabbing his 109th goal for Portugal.

With the match at 2-2, Paul Pogba came closest to finding a winner. However, his long range shot was saved brilliantly by Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio. Speaking after the match, France manager Didier Deschamps said:

"We were seeing the scoreline in the night's other match as Hungary were beating Germany, and it was making things very complicated. It was an insane match that went in all directions.

"I am really satisfied. Football is pure magic, from one situation to another the emotions can change so quickly. The morale of the team can change too. Tonight was pleasing even though not everything was perfect. It was a match on the top level."

The draw sees France take on Switzerland in the round of 16 while Portugal will square off against Belgium in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo stole all the headlines in last night's 2-2 draw as Ronaldo equalled yet another world record. Without further ado, let us take a look at:

Best Tweets from Portugal 2-2 France

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal legend 💪



🔝 1st Portuguese player to score in all 3 group games at a EURO

🔥 48 goals in his last 45 international matches

😮 7 goals in Portugal’s last 4 EURO group matches#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/0eaj5OWi2S — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Hungary were 4th in group F for the least number of minutes (12') in match day 3, ahead of Portugal (13'), and Germany (58').



Astonishingly, Germany finished 2nd, Portugal finished 3rd, and Hungary went out of the Euros finishing last. Football Bloody Hell! @EURO2020 #GER pic.twitter.com/8Ff7zVguxJ — Sayantan (@tweet_sayantan) June 23, 2021

Portugal scored 7 goals so far and #Ronaldo has 6g+a out of that 7. Madness pic.twitter.com/ITngsf3eSl — Ohunma😁 (@the_sledge_) June 23, 2021

You have to feel for Hungary 🇭🇺😔



• Great performance vs Portugal just to fall short in the final mins 🇵🇹

• Drew 1-1 with the World Champions 🇫🇷

• Drew 2-2 with Germany 🇩🇪



A great effort in the “group of death” not many nations could’ve done better. 🔥



Respect 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jacvmosc8e — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) June 24, 2021

Out of the 7 goals scored by Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has directly contributed to 6 GOALS (5 Goals + 1 Assist).



85% 🇵🇹



Single handedly dragged Portugal to the knock-out stages.pic.twitter.com/3DExEzK6e6 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 23, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal scoring record for Portugal is just incredible

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo 🤝 milestones:



🔝 Equalled world record for international goals (109)

😎 All-time top scorer in EURO history (14)#UCL pic.twitter.com/JQVzZvHf5c — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 23, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has 53 G/A for club and country this season. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/10ajLEiUDF — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) June 23, 2021

These ronaldo pics with our players hit different pic.twitter.com/T4QRPQc6lm — Fizza (@yvesfizza) June 24, 2021

Ali Daei just congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo. Goat 🐐 stuffs🔥🔥❤❤ pic.twitter.com/qQrf6ErBGQ — Emmanuel Bessah (@EmmanuelBessah2) June 23, 2021

Ronaldo in the group stage:

🇫🇷-⚽️⚽️

🇩🇪-⚽️🅰️

🇭🇺-⚽️⚽️

GOAT. pic.twitter.com/d39qWJOih1 — Tj 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Tjspxnce7) June 23, 2021

NO PLAYER has qualified to the knockout stages more times in the HISTORY of the European Championships than Cristiano Ronaldo. (5 TIMES)



Euro 2004✅

Euro 2008✅

Euro 2012✅

Euro 2016✅

Euro 2020✅ pic.twitter.com/xyBZRorDfM — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 23, 2021

Ronaldo doesn't follow the records, the records follow Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/tQWWpgC7uf — Osas (@pandafooties) June 23, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time top goalscorer of



✅ Euros

✅ Real Madrid

✅ Portugal NT

✅ Euros qualifiers

✅ All national teams

✅ World Cup + Euros

✅ Champions League

✅ All professional football

✅ European club competitions

✅ International club competitions#GOAT pic.twitter.com/KVjF2tfq11 — Rohan S Mitra (@rohansmitra) June 24, 2021

For those haters who are shouting "Penaldo Penaldo"..

Penalties for national team



🇵🇹 Ronaldo- 14

🇦🇷 Messi- 17



Who's the penalty merchant again? pic.twitter.com/98l6UInUC2 — Abdul Ahad (@Abdulahad_27) June 24, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 53 international goals in the time between Karim Benzema's 27th and 28th goals for France. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) June 23, 2021

Karim Benzema looked sharp for France last night

1st of the group ✅

Happy for the 2 goals, long way to go… focused 🤲🏼 #allezlesbleus #vamonos #charbon pic.twitter.com/ZKg67kLXDr — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) June 23, 2021

Ronaldo changed shirts with Benzema at half-time and with Mbappe at full-time. pic.twitter.com/ice3hDwSry — TC (@totalcristiano) June 23, 2021

From not wanting Karim Benzema to not letting go 😭 pic.twitter.com/dFsA1iQ5Aq — Fze (@TheWhiteCastle2) June 23, 2021

Real Madrid players in #EURO2020:



⚽️ Goals: 3

[2] Benzema

[1] Modric



🅰️ Assists: 6

[2] Alaba

[2] Bale

[1] Hazard

[1] Modric



🏅Man of the Match: 4

[1] Benzema

[1] Modric

[1] Alaba

[1] Bale pic.twitter.com/YT7PmhmX8e — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) June 23, 2021

Benzema: “A lot of joy, pride, I think everyone was waiting for it, there was this pressure on me, but I’m a professional and I need this pressure. Today it’s nice to score and be qualified.” #FRA pic.twitter.com/R9hpSNBuW1 — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) June 23, 2021

GOAL!! Ronaldo scores his second penalty of the night.



France 2-2 Portugal pic.twitter.com/SdR4CNaN6e — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 23, 2021

Ronaldo and Benzema at half-time. Great to see old teammates appreciating each other 🙌🏼🤩 pic.twitter.com/gDOZchDEMF — Row Z (@RowZMedia) June 23, 2021

