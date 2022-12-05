Twitter erupts as Dominik Livakovic's penalty shootout heroics propel Croatia to thrilling win against Japan

Twitter erupted as Croatia defeated Japan via penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, thanks to Dominik Livakovic's heroics after normal and extra time ended 1-1.
The Asian giants struck first in the 43rd minute of the game. Ritsu Doan sent in a delivery to the box after a short corner. Daizen Maeda was the quickest to react to Maya Yoshida's knocked-down header. The Celtic player converted to give his country the lead.
Ivan Perisic brought his country level in the 55th minute of the game. He scored through a spectacular header in the 55th minute from a Dejan Lovren cross. The player, who scored in the semi-final and the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, once again scored a crucial goal for his country.
The game was all square after the full 90 minutes. For the first time, a game proceeded to extra time in the 2022 World Cup.
Zlatko Dalic made a few bold calls during extra time as he decided to withdraw Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Ivan Perisic. Considering the possibility of a looming penalty shootout, Dalic's decision to withdraw his most experienced players was surprising.
The sides could not be separated at the end of 120 minutes. The first penalty shootout of the Qatar World Cup took place.
AS Monaco star Takumi Minamino stepped up to take the first shot. However, Dominik Livakovic stopped his weak effort.
Nikola Vlasic then converted, before Kaoru Mitoma's shot was again saved by the red-hot Livakovic. Marcelo Brozovic then made it 2-0 for Croatia in the penalties.
Takuma Asano calmly slotted in his kick to score Japan's first in the shootout. Livaja Hajdul hit the post in the next shot. Dominik Livakovic also denied Maya Yoshida next. Mario Pasalic then secured his side's qualification with a composed penalty.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter during the enthralling World Cup clash between Croatia and Japan:
Croatia Will face the winner of Brazil vs. South Korea in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
After their 3-1 penalty shootout win against Japan, Croatia will face the winner of the Round-of-16 clash between Brazil and Croatia next.
Dalic's decision to withdraw his superstars like Modric, Kovacic, Kramaric, and Perisic early in the Round-of-16 game might pay dividends in the later rounds. Dominik Livakovic's inspiring performance in the penalty shootout will also inspire his nation's hopes for the rest of their stint in the FIFA World Cup.
