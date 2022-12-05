Twitter erupts as Dominik Livakovic's penalty shootout heroics propel Croatia to thrilling win against Japan

Twitter erupted as Croatia defeated Japan via penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, thanks to Dominik Livakovic's heroics after normal and extra time ended 1-1.

The Asian giants struck first in the 43rd minute of the game. Ritsu Doan sent in a delivery to the box after a short corner. Daizen Maeda was the quickest to react to Maya Yoshida's knocked-down header. The Celtic player converted to give his country the lead.

Ivan Perisic brought his country level in the 55th minute of the game. He scored through a spectacular header in the 55th minute from a Dejan Lovren cross. The player, who scored in the semi-final and the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, once again scored a crucial goal for his country.

The game was all square after the full 90 minutes. For the first time, a game proceeded to extra time in the 2022 World Cup.

Zlatko Dalic made a few bold calls during extra time as he decided to withdraw Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Ivan Perisic. Considering the possibility of a looming penalty shootout, Dalic's decision to withdraw his most experienced players was surprising.

The sides could not be separated at the end of 120 minutes. The first penalty shootout of the Qatar World Cup took place.

AS Monaco star Takumi Minamino stepped up to take the first shot. However, Dominik Livakovic stopped his weak effort.

Nikola Vlasic then converted, before Kaoru Mitoma's shot was again saved by the red-hot Livakovic. Marcelo Brozovic then made it 2-0 for Croatia in the penalties.

Takuma Asano calmly slotted in his kick to score Japan's first in the shootout. Livaja Hajdul hit the post in the next shot. Dominik Livakovic also denied Maya Yoshida next. Mario Pasalic then secured his side's qualification with a composed penalty.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter during the enthralling World Cup clash between Croatia and Japan:

Squawka @Squawka



100% duels won

100% tackle success

13 touches

4 touches in the opp. box

3 duels won

2 tackles made

1 foul won

1 shot

1 goal



An incredible shift. ‍



#FIFAWorldCup Daizen Maeda's first half by numbers vs. Croatia:100% duels won100% tackle success13 touches4 touches in the opp. box3 duels won2 tackles made1 foul won1 shot1 goalAn incredible shift. Daizen Maeda's first half by numbers vs. Croatia:100% duels won100% tackle success13 touches4 touches in the opp. box3 duels won2 tackles made1 foul won1 shot1 goalAn incredible shift. 😮‍💨#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/dVkiiRMjwx

Sean Martin @seanmartinTCW Rio Ferdinand on Daizen Maeda: "An absolute livewire. He looks like a man possessed. You wouldn't want to play against that. With and without the ball he's an absolute nuisance... the catalyst for the others." 🗣️



[BBC] Rio Ferdinand on Daizen Maeda: "An absolute livewire. He looks like a man possessed. You wouldn't want to play against that. With and without the ball he's an absolute nuisance... the catalyst for the others." 🗣️[BBC]

adam™ @xadamcsc Daizen Maeda has more World Cup knockout goals than Ronaldo Daizen Maeda has more World Cup knockout goals than Ronaldo https://t.co/adXSb6TcYT

COPA90 @Copa90 Daizen Maeda gives Japan the lead! Daizen Maeda gives Japan the lead! 🇯🇵 Daizen Maeda gives Japan the lead! https://t.co/t5MqY6lzNz

⛷ @smn___67 Daizen Maeda: 1 goal at the knockout stages of the World Cup



Cristiano Ronaldo: 0 goals at the knockout stages of the World Cup Daizen Maeda: 1 goal at the knockout stages of the World CupCristiano Ronaldo: 0 goals at the knockout stages of the World Cup https://t.co/yiyXbWBtWO

Craig @CraigCelt You absolutely love to see it. Daizen Maeda! You absolutely love to see it. Daizen Maeda! https://t.co/5Cvj2EgSkI

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Japan have scored first for the first time at this World Cup. Daizen Maeda has scored his first ever World Cup goal. It is only his 2nd goal for Japan.Japan have scored first for the first time at this World Cup. Daizen Maeda has scored his first ever World Cup goal. It is only his 2nd goal for Japan. Japan have scored first for the first time at this World Cup. 🇯🇵 https://t.co/r1V66BXoNz

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Celtic’s Daizen Maeda has been exceptional for Japan all tournament. He deserved that goal. Celtic’s Daizen Maeda has been exceptional for Japan all tournament. He deserved that goal.🇯🇵 https://t.co/AsUse7lRb1

90min @90min_Football Maeda's thoroughly deserved, first World Cup goal sees Japan lead Croatia at the break! Maeda's thoroughly deserved, first World Cup goal sees Japan lead Croatia at the break! 👏 https://t.co/qYEGUK59FZ

aidan @aidanusername Maeda has more World Cup knockout goals than Cristiano Ronaldo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Maeda has more World Cup knockout goals than Cristiano Ronaldo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/m44Sr6Tmwh

GOAL @goal IVAN PERISIC IS A BIG GAME PLAYER IVAN PERISIC IS A BIG GAME PLAYER 💥 https://t.co/6sQHbI3EG2

Uncle $harma 🎙️🇦🇷 🇭🇷 🇯🇵 @RSharmzz When it's all said and done, Ivan Perisic will have one of the most under-rated legacies in modern football. Consistently coming through with various clutch moments for Inter, Bayern and Croatia to win titles or progress in World Cup/Euros.



Definition of a big game player. When it's all said and done, Ivan Perisic will have one of the most under-rated legacies in modern football. Consistently coming through with various clutch moments for Inter, Bayern and Croatia to win titles or progress in World Cup/Euros. Definition of a big game player. https://t.co/POLjG5DjJz

433 @433 BIG WORLD CUP GOALS 🟰 🤍 PERISICBIG WORLD CUP GOALS 🟰 PERISIC ➕ BIG WORLD CUP GOALS 🟰 ❤️🤍 https://t.co/sm5NWsOaG9

Squawka @Squawka



The man do everything. A reminder that Ivan Perišić has also represented Croatia at international level in the Beach Volleyball Mayor Series. 🏐The man do everything. #Vatreni A reminder that Ivan Perišić has also represented Croatia at international level in the Beach Volleyball Mayor Series. 🏐The man do everything. #Vatreni https://t.co/LziziwCLUa

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



105 minutes played

53 touches

5 aerial duels won

2 shots on target

1 key pass

1 goal



Record breaking goal. Ivan Perisic’s game by numbers vs. Japan:105 minutes played53 touches5 aerial duels won2 shots on target1 key pass1 goalRecord breaking goal. Ivan Perisic’s game by numbers vs. Japan:105 minutes played53 touches5 aerial duels won2 shots on target1 key pass1 goalRecord breaking goal. 🇭🇷 https://t.co/8B0bnO3mwn

🇸🇪 (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇷) @axelthfc



2nd All time top scorer

All time top scorer in Major Tournaments

All time top scorer in World Cups

10 G/A in 13 WC Games

Scored in a WC final



Ivan Perisic for Croatia2nd All time top scorerAll time top scorer in Major TournamentsAll time top scorer in World Cups10 G/A in 13 WC GamesScored in a WC final Ivan Perisic for Croatia🇭🇷2nd All time top scorerAll time top scorer in Major Tournaments All time top scorer in World Cups10 G/A in 13 WC GamesScored in a WC final 👑 https://t.co/siBvr1vhXG

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



A terrific delivery is met by a superb header from Ivan Perisic and Croatia came from behind to win their three knockout games in 2018. Is this game going to go the same route?A terrific delivery is met by a superb header from Ivan Perisic and #HRV are back on level terms. Croatia came from behind to win their three knockout games in 2018. Is this game going to go the same route?A terrific delivery is met by a superb header from Ivan Perisic and #HRV are back on level terms. https://t.co/85pXpkTEBn

B/R Football @brfootball



Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Xherdan Shaqiri

Ivan Perišić



‍♂️ The only players to score at each of the last three men’s World Cups:Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoXherdan ShaqiriIvan Perišić‍♂️ The only players to score at each of the last three men’s World Cups:Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoXherdan ShaqiriIvan Perišić🙆‍♂️ https://t.co/M7RYhlfaM2

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Reliable. Ivan Perisic has now scored 33 goals for Croatia. He is now level with Mario Mandzukic as Croatia’s 2nd top goal scorer of all time.Reliable. Ivan Perisic has now scored 33 goals for Croatia. He is now level with Mario Mandzukic as Croatia’s 2nd top goal scorer of all time. Reliable. 🇭🇷 https://t.co/Del0Gq7RjO

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Ivan Perišić has scored more goals at World Cups and European Championships combined than any other Croatia player (10). Knack. 10 - Ivan Perišić has scored more goals at World Cups and European Championships combined than any other Croatia player (10). Knack. https://t.co/84zvxUtiD0

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Only four players have scored in the last three World Cups:



Lionel Messi

Xherdan Shaqiri

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ivan Perisic Only four players have scored in the last three World Cups:Lionel MessiXherdan ShaqiriCristiano RonaldoIvan Perisic https://t.co/RrAmC8jlIf

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Whatever happens to Croatia in the next few weeks, Dominik Livaković is never going to have to buy a beer in Zagreb ever again. Whatever happens to Croatia in the next few weeks, Dominik Livaković is never going to have to buy a beer in Zagreb ever again.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Dominic Livaković (27) the hero for Croatia this evening. 4 penalties faced, 3 saved. Superb stuff. Dominic Livaković (27) the hero for Croatia this evening. 4 penalties faced, 3 saved. Superb stuff. 🇭🇷👏 https://t.co/7JQd0vEkoo

SI Soccer @si_soccer



trib.al/jD0B1nP CROATIA GOES THROUGH! Dominik Livaković makes three saves, and the 2018 runner-up is headed to the quarterfinals! CROATIA GOES THROUGH! Dominik Livaković makes three saves, and the 2018 runner-up is headed to the quarterfinals!trib.al/jD0B1nP https://t.co/HKu34Cm4nn

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Livakovic with three important, yet some what simple saves, for Croatia. What a tournament by Japan. They'll be disappointed with those penalties but they've been a great team in Qatar. Croatia advance. Livakovic with three important, yet some what simple saves, for Croatia. What a tournament by Japan. They'll be disappointed with those penalties but they've been a great team in Qatar. Croatia advance.

Taka Radjiman🥩 NIJISANJI @Taka_Radjiman You can't argue Livaković is a Godsent of a keeper not just from the PK but the whole match. GG Japan! You can't argue Livaković is a Godsent of a keeper not just from the PK but the whole match. GG Japan!

Tobi @Tobjizzle What a disappointing end for Japan, brilliant tournament from them only to be let down by awful penalties 🥺 What a disappointing end for Japan, brilliant tournament from them only to be let down by awful penalties 🥺

Croatia Will face the winner of Brazil vs. South Korea in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Zlatko Dalic: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

After their 3-1 penalty shootout win against Japan, Croatia will face the winner of the Round-of-16 clash between Brazil and Croatia next.

Dalic's decision to withdraw his superstars like Modric, Kovacic, Kramaric, and Perisic early in the Round-of-16 game might pay dividends in the later rounds. Dominik Livakovic's inspiring performance in the penalty shootout will also inspire his nation's hopes for the rest of their stint in the FIFA World Cup.

