Twitter erupts as Dominik Livakovic's penalty shootout heroics propel Croatia to thrilling win against Japan

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Dec 05, 2022 11:35 PM IST
Twitter erupted to Croatia's win against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Twitter erupted as Croatia defeated Japan via penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, thanks to Dominik Livakovic's heroics after normal and extra time ended 1-1.

The Asian giants struck first in the 43rd minute of the game. Ritsu Doan sent in a delivery to the box after a short corner. Daizen Maeda was the quickest to react to Maya Yoshida's knocked-down header. The Celtic player converted to give his country the lead.

Ivan Perisic brought his country level in the 55th minute of the game. He scored through a spectacular header in the 55th minute from a Dejan Lovren cross. The player, who scored in the semi-final and the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, once again scored a crucial goal for his country.

The game was all square after the full 90 minutes. For the first time, a game proceeded to extra time in the 2022 World Cup.

Zlatko Dalic made a few bold calls during extra time as he decided to withdraw Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Ivan Perisic. Considering the possibility of a looming penalty shootout, Dalic's decision to withdraw his most experienced players was surprising.

The sides could not be separated at the end of 120 minutes. The first penalty shootout of the Qatar World Cup took place.

AS Monaco star Takumi Minamino stepped up to take the first shot. However, Dominik Livakovic stopped his weak effort.

Nikola Vlasic then converted, before Kaoru Mitoma's shot was again saved by the red-hot Livakovic. Marcelo Brozovic then made it 2-0 for Croatia in the penalties.

Takuma Asano calmly slotted in his kick to score Japan's first in the shootout. Livaja Hajdul hit the post in the next shot. Dominik Livakovic also denied Maya Yoshida next. Mario Pasalic then secured his side's qualification with a composed penalty.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter during the enthralling World Cup clash between Croatia and Japan:

Daizen Maeda's first half by numbers vs. Croatia:100% duels won100% tackle success13 touches4 touches in the opp. box3 duels won2 tackles made1 foul won1 shot1 goalAn incredible shift. 😮‍💨#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/dVkiiRMjwx
Rio Ferdinand on Daizen Maeda: "An absolute livewire. He looks like a man possessed. You wouldn't want to play against that. With and without the ball he's an absolute nuisance... the catalyst for the others." 🗣️[BBC]
🇯🇵 Daizen Maeda 🇯🇵#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 https://t.co/EZFfKKUbU7
Daizen Maeda has more World Cup knockout goals than Ronaldo https://t.co/adXSb6TcYT
🇯🇵 Daizen Maeda gives Japan the lead! https://t.co/t5MqY6lzNz
Daizen Maeda: 1 goal at the knockout stages of the World CupCristiano Ronaldo: 0 goals at the knockout stages of the World Cup https://t.co/yiyXbWBtWO
You absolutely love to see it. Daizen Maeda! https://t.co/5Cvj2EgSkI
MAEDA!!!!
Daizen Maeda has scored his first ever World Cup goal. It is only his 2nd goal for Japan. Japan have scored first for the first time at this World Cup. 🇯🇵 https://t.co/r1V66BXoNz
Daizen Maeda has deserved that World Cup goal. He's been an absolute beast for Japan this tournament. #JPN | #HRV | #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/mSAN4S4pG8
Celtic 1-0 Croatia 😁Bhoys forward Daizen Maeda with the goal!#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup https://t.co/eiiUi2JUGh
𝐆𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐋𝐋𝐋𝐋𝐋𝐋𝐋𝐋𝐋!!!!!!!!🇯🇵 Japan lead through Daizen Maeda!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 https://t.co/2kxB1OnOb8
Celtic’s Daizen Maeda has been exceptional for Japan all tournament. He deserved that goal.🇯🇵 https://t.co/AsUse7lRb1
A fairly subdued first half ends with #JPN sparking into life and taking a lead into half-time.Celtic's Daizen Maeda strikes first and the 2018 #FIFAWorldCup runners-up are in trouble. https://t.co/etmrMimxNq
Celtic forward Daizen Maeda puts Japan ahead 👏️⚽️#WorldCup2022 https://t.co/uOg9iZamdg
Maeda https://t.co/rlOaLaZnOA
Daizen Maeda appreciation post😍 #FIFAWorldCup #JapanvsCroatia https://t.co/MYyBHtPOm3
Maeda's thoroughly deserved, first World Cup goal sees Japan lead Croatia at the break! 👏 https://t.co/qYEGUK59FZ
Daizen Maeda the 𝐃𝐈𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄 maker! 🇯🇵 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/MNJFpmDSph
Maeda has more World Cup knockout goals than Cristiano Ronaldo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/m44Sr6Tmwh
IVAN PERISIC IS A BIG GAME PLAYER 💥 https://t.co/6sQHbI3EG2
When it's all said and done, Ivan Perisic will have one of the most under-rated legacies in modern football. Consistently coming through with various clutch moments for Inter, Bayern and Croatia to win titles or progress in World Cup/Euros. Definition of a big game player. https://t.co/POLjG5DjJz
PERISIC ➕ BIG WORLD CUP GOALS 🟰 ❤️🤍 https://t.co/sm5NWsOaG9
1-1 Croatia.WHAT A HEADER BY IVAN PERISIC!!!! https://t.co/qYOn8PtaT3
A reminder that Ivan Perišić has also represented Croatia at international level in the Beach Volleyball Mayor Series. 🏐The man do everything. #Vatreni https://t.co/LziziwCLUa
Ivan Perisic’s game by numbers vs. Japan:105 minutes played53 touches5 aerial duels won2 shots on target1 key pass1 goalRecord breaking goal. 🇭🇷 https://t.co/8B0bnO3mwn
Lovren cross: Perisic header: https://t.co/z5WXewNr1K
Ivan Perisic for Croatia🇭🇷2nd All time top scorerAll time top scorer in Major Tournaments All time top scorer in World Cups10 G/A in 13 WC GamesScored in a WC final 👑 https://t.co/siBvr1vhXG
Croatia came from behind to win their three knockout games in 2018. Is this game going to go the same route?A terrific delivery is met by a superb header from Ivan Perisic and #HRV are back on level terms. https://t.co/85pXpkTEBn
The only players to score at each of the last three men’s World Cups:Lionel MessiCristiano RonaldoXherdan ShaqiriIvan Perišić🙆‍♂️ https://t.co/M7RYhlfaM2
Ivan Perisic has now scored 33 goals for Croatia. He is now level with Mario Mandzukic as Croatia’s 2nd top goal scorer of all time. Reliable. 🇭🇷 https://t.co/Del0Gq7RjO
10 - Ivan Perišić has scored more goals at World Cups and European Championships combined than any other Croatia player (10). Knack. https://t.co/84zvxUtiD0
Only four players have scored in the last three World Cups:Lionel MessiXherdan ShaqiriCristiano RonaldoIvan Perisic https://t.co/RrAmC8jlIf
😵😵😵 Deki’s reaction to Perisic’s header https://t.co/glte9dmONn
Livakovic saves for a third time!!#JPN: ❌❌✅❌#HRV: ✅✅❌
DOMINIK LIVAKOVIC apreciation tweet! 🔥👏👏 https://t.co/DczC9tXxZx
Whatever happens to Croatia in the next few weeks, Dominik Livaković is never going to have to buy a beer in Zagreb ever again.
LIVAKOVIC. FOOTBALL MANAGER HERITAGE. 🇭🇷
Dominic Livaković (27) the hero for Croatia this evening. 4 penalties faced, 3 saved. Superb stuff. 🇭🇷👏 https://t.co/7JQd0vEkoo
CROATIA GOES THROUGH! Dominik Livaković makes three saves, and the 2018 runner-up is headed to the quarterfinals!trib.al/jD0B1nP https://t.co/HKu34Cm4nn
Livakovic with three important, yet some what simple saves, for Croatia. What a tournament by Japan. They'll be disappointed with those penalties but they've been a great team in Qatar. Croatia advance.
You can't argue Livaković is a Godsent of a keeper not just from the PK but the whole match. GG Japan!
What a disappointing end for Japan, brilliant tournament from them only to be let down by awful penalties 🥺

Croatia Will face the winner of Brazil vs. South Korea in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Zlatko Dalic: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
After their 3-1 penalty shootout win against Japan, Croatia will face the winner of the Round-of-16 clash between Brazil and Croatia next.

Dalic's decision to withdraw his superstars like Modric, Kovacic, Kramaric, and Perisic early in the Round-of-16 game might pay dividends in the later rounds. Dominik Livakovic's inspiring performance in the penalty shootout will also inspire his nation's hopes for the rest of their stint in the FIFA World Cup.

Get Japan vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

