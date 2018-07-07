Twitter erupts after England beat Sweden to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals
England beat Sweden 2-0 in the third quarter-final to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli saw The Three Lions comfortably beat a Swedish side that lacked creativity going forward.
Jordan Pickford's heroics when Sweden did get a few chances on goal also saw Gareth Southgate's side keep a clean sheet. England will now wait for the winner of Russia vs Croatia to see who they will face in the semis.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game (including the "It's coming home" memes).
But the game was initially a snoozefest and fans were clearly unhappy with both teams not really creating any chances compared to the other quarter-final games. The first 30 minutes were absolute dross and not expected at this stage of the World Cup.
Thankfully, Harry Maguire opened the scoring - another goal from a set-piece - to give England the lead in the first half.
The Three Lions took a while to get a second but they finally managed to double the lead when Dele Alli headed home from close range. And this time it was a goal from open play.
Jordan Pickford also received a lot of praise for his performance in the game, making vital saves to deny Sweden when they had shots on goal.
In the end, England won comfortably and the Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the World Cup only for the third time ever.