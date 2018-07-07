Twitter erupts after England beat Sweden to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals

England beat Sweden 2-0 to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals

England beat Sweden 2-0 in the third quarter-final to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli saw The Three Lions comfortably beat a Swedish side that lacked creativity going forward.

Jordan Pickford's heroics when Sweden did get a few chances on goal also saw Gareth Southgate's side keep a clean sheet. England will now wait for the winner of Russia vs Croatia to see who they will face in the semis.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game (including the "It's coming home" memes).

17 of the 23 players in England's squad for the 2018 World Cup were not born yet on the previous occasion they reached the #WorldCup semifinals (1 Jul 1990), including today's goalscorers Harry Maguire and Dele Alli #SWEENG — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) July 7, 2018

3 - England have progressed into the semi-finals of the World Cup for only the third time, having also done so in 1966 and 1990. Magic. #ENG #SWEENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/AfiTZEml04 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018

Exclusive statement from World Cup: pic.twitter.com/rwpKxlCHZu — Mostly Offline Send Email Instead (@sidin) July 7, 2018

But the game was initially a snoozefest and fans were clearly unhappy with both teams not really creating any chances compared to the other quarter-final games. The first 30 minutes were absolute dross and not expected at this stage of the World Cup.

Is this the first World Cup warm-up game to have taken place in the middle of a World Cup? — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) July 7, 2018

Both teams playing the catch the defenders sleeping strategy but both literally trying to put the opposing defense to sleep. — Poorly Drawn Arsenal (@cantdrawarsenal) July 7, 2018

Hey FIFA, it's not too late to eliminate both these teams and reinstate Brazil. At least we know Neymar will make us laugh #SWEENG — Vishnu Prasad (@visheprasad) July 7, 2018

Given how disjointed and boring it appears to be, I'd rather football didn't come home. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 7, 2018

Thankfully, Harry Maguire opened the scoring - another goal from a set-piece - to give England the lead in the first half.

80% - Eight of England's 10 goals at the 2018 World Cup have been scored via set pieces (80%). Weaponery. #ENG #SWEENG #WorldCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018

#ENG have scored 10 goals at the 2018 #WorldCup.



It's just the second time they have reached double figures at a tournament (11 in 1966). pic.twitter.com/wj1BL0b4xW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 7, 2018

In a game of big brutes clattering about, the biggest brute of all slaps it in off his perfectly flat forehead — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 7, 2018

England sacking Allardyce to win the World Cup exclusively with set-piece goals is a great arc. — Lewis (@LGAmbrose) July 7, 2018

4 - Harry Maguire is the fourth player to score his first England goal in a World Cup knockout match, after Alan Mullery, David Platt and Rio Ferdinand. Timely. pic.twitter.com/PJN0Ust6mX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018

3 - Harry Maguire’s forehead is the 3rd largest man-made object that can be seen from space. Target. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) July 7, 2018

The Three Lions took a while to get a second but they finally managed to double the lead when Dele Alli headed home from close range. And this time it was a goal from open play.

Every time England have scored 11 goals in a World Cup, they have won that World Cup. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Fan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sychlops) July 7, 2018

England have scored more headed goals (5) than any other team at the 2018 World Cup:



👤 Kane

👤 Stones

👤 Stones

👤 Maguire

👤 Dele



Head and shoulders above the rest. pic.twitter.com/BbCD9CJWRW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 7, 2018

ALEXA PLEASE GIVE ME DIRECTIONS FOR HOME BECAUSE FOOTBALL NEEDS THEM — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 7, 2018

Disappointed to see England score from open play. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) July 7, 2018

England looking comfortable, after Leicester's Harry Maguire set them on their way to a World Cup semi-final.



Not a sentence I'd ever thought I'd type. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 7, 2018

Jordan Pickford also received a lot of praise for his performance in the game, making vital saves to deny Sweden when they had shots on goal.

Florentino Perez: "This Pickford, who does he play for?"



"Everton, Mr President."



Perez: "..... get me the fax machine. And make sure it's working this time" — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 7, 2018

Sir Jordan Pickford — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) July 7, 2018

Pickford's the new Safe Hands @thedavidseaman - I can give him no higher praise. #ENGSWE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2018

Pickford 3 - 0 Sweden — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) July 7, 2018

Courtois v Pickford in a penalty shootout in the World Cup final is going to be a delight — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 7, 2018

In the end, England won comfortably and the Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the World Cup only for the third time ever.

It’s coming home .... pic.twitter.com/yQUxsVdrjT — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) July 7, 2018

YES!!!! Get in!!! ⚽️🔥 Keep pushing boys, let’s make this an unforgettable day for English sport! @england #worldcup2018 pic.twitter.com/FQlC4Yt4se — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 7, 2018

I never thought it would happen and I can’t believe I’m saying this. But I genuinely think Tottenham might be in with a chance of winning a trophy here. #worldcup — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) July 7, 2018