Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi's Argentina win Copa America 2021 final against Brazil

Argentina secured a narrow 1-0 win against Brazil as Lionel Messi finally lifted a long awaited international trophy by winning the Copa America 2021 title.

Although all eyes were on Lionel Messi and Neymar, it was Angel Di Maria who stole all the headlines as he scored a wonderful chipped goal to give Argentina the lead.

Brazil pushed and pushed with Neymar at the forefront of all attacks, but the Argentina defense held on resolutely to finally give Lionel Messi his moment of glory on the international stage.

Although Lionel Messi was influential, the likes of Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, and Emiliano Martinez all stepped up at various points in the match and tournament to make Argentina's triumph a true team effort.

The Brazil vs Argentina superclasico threatened to boil over on many occasions with Lionel Messi and Neymar especially being the victims of some uncompromising challenges from the defenders.

Argentina put in a massive defensive performance on the night to give Lionel Messi his first international trophy. Early in the second half Brazil cranked up the pressure and looked to have equalized in the 52nd minute. But the goal was ruled out for offside.

With both Brazil and Argentina making a lot of substitutes in the second half, the game became increasingly fraught with Neymar leading the charge for the Brazilians. However, Emi Martinez was equal to the task whenever called upon and helped La Albiceleste maintain a clean sheet.

Lionel Messi had an excellent chance in the 87th minute to grab a goal and seal the win for Argentina. The legendary 'number 10' however, inexplicably lost his footing, allowing Ederson to gather the ball and thwart the danger.

The miss did not prove to be costly, as Argentina held on in the final stages to secure a massive win and finally win an international trophy after losing 7 finals.

The Argentina team also won a lot of individual awards. Emiliano Martinez deservingly won the goalkeeper of the tournament award, while Lionel Messi beat his close friend Neymar to win both the Copa America 2021 Top scorer award and the Copa America 2021 Player of the Tournament award.

The Copa America 2021 tournament initially ran into a lot of logistical issues with the venue changing from Argentina to Brazil and there were massive doubts about the tournament being conducted in a safe manner. However, football in the tournament was exhilarating and definitely left fans with a lot of memories to savor.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best tweets from:

Copa America 2021 Final: Argentina 1-0 Brazil

1. Best Player of the Tournament

2. Highest goal scorer

3. Copa America title after 28 years



🗣️ Leo Messi: "I didn't come for individual awards, I came here to fulfill everyone's dream."#ArgentinaVsBrazil #CopaAmericaFINAL #CopaAmerica2021 #BRAARG #Argentina #Messi pic.twitter.com/dWvckaPE6R — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) July 11, 2021

A full-paying member of the RDP fan club. 🤝 https://t.co/rgIYnALjWc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2021

This is the photo the football world has been waiting for 🏆🇦🇷



A dream finally achieved for Lionel Messi and Argentina.



His first major trophy for La Albiceleste, and now his GOAT status is absolutely undisputed.



🐐#CopaAmerica #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/EYfmYD7j8t — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 11, 2021

Soon after the death of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi revealed a Newell's Old Boys kit to honour the legend.



Now he's won a Copa America with his idol looking down 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/7WBLVzt6QT — Goal (@goal) July 11, 2021

So happy for him. Best player I’ve ever seen. The king. https://t.co/4SkSkczDhh — Adin Osmanbašić (@AdinOsmanbasic) July 11, 2021

CAMPEONES DE AMERICA !!!

Felicitaciones a todos por habernos dado esta ALEGRIA INMENSA.

SON GIGANTES @Argentina pic.twitter.com/o87F0erTgb — Javier Mascherano (@Mascherano) July 11, 2021

honestly kind of think he should just flat out take six months off club football and come back in january. https://t.co/6c1NwkFmBk — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) July 11, 2021

1 - The defeat against Argentina in the Copa América final was Brazil's first defeat at home in 25 games under Tite (W21 D3 L1). Untimely. pic.twitter.com/kAPz2RsIpc — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) July 11, 2021

Just a friendly reminder that Messi is a free agent and that #Barca have no financial room under LaLiga rules to, currently, sign him. — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) July 11, 2021

Let’s also note that Di Maria‘s injury record is one of the biggest What Ifs in international football, and if he had been luckier then Argentina‘s trophy cabinet could have been much busier. #CopaAmerica2021 — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) July 11, 2021

#CopaAmérica 🏆



¡EL MOMENTO TAN ESPERADO! Pitazo final y así lo gritó Lionel Messi 🔟🇦🇷🤩



🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Brasil 🇧🇷#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/BacbLCghFU — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021

The long wait for an international trophy is finally over for Lionel Messi

Messi remains on the pitch, videocalling with his family 💙 pic.twitter.com/pC5ahFzIzP — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 11, 2021

Haters wanted to see Messi cry today.. Well guess what? He did pic.twitter.com/S5zmavgJKD — J. (@MessiIizer) July 11, 2021

LEO With the moves ,😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wxdX1ALan5 — Messi Worldwide (@Messi_Worldwide) July 11, 2021

10th July 2016: Ronaldo wins first international trophy.



10th July 2021: Messi wins first international trophy.



If this isnt poetic I don't know what is, It was just meant to be ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s1DE0nJnXv — Abz 🏌🏾‍♂️ (@UziTwoTech) July 11, 2021

Give messi his seventh ballon dor already pic.twitter.com/hjpaEIZQjo — ganesh (@breathMessi21) July 11, 2021

Messi standing next to players better than him. pic.twitter.com/ugT1K6JIAQ — Himura Kenshin (@don__eden) July 11, 2021

Messi with his First and Most Recent Golden Ball Awards for his Country. pic.twitter.com/vdsQcOnUCq — Spaghetti (@folabi_26) July 11, 2021

barca fans when they see messi has won an international trophy and when they realize it's a psg + ex real madrid player who scored the winner pic.twitter.com/at8pNFjiiL — 𝐫 🇧🇷🇮🇹 (@kymarqui) July 11, 2021

Pique: "For Messi, lifting a trophy with his country is his ultimate desire." pic.twitter.com/RZnGHwLsb9 — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) July 11, 2021

Rodrigo de Paul meant it when he said he’d go to war for Messi, massive massive respect — bouchera (@pettymoroccan) July 11, 2021

This monument in Lionel Messi's hometown.



Argentina expects 🇦🇷 #GOAT pic.twitter.com/CCrbUZugOp — 𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗔𝗥 𝗠𝗦 ༆ (@SankarMahhaRajh) July 11, 2021

Messi with Argentina 🇦🇷



U-20 World Cup 🏆

Olympic gold medal 🥇

Copa America 🏆



🐐 pic.twitter.com/8FueJu2lTV — Pekka Rollins (@_rich_farmer) July 11, 2021

Friends over rivalries 🤝



Messi takes a break from celebrating his first international trophy to console Neymar 👏 pic.twitter.com/0hG3OPzIwA — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 11, 2021

47 goals/assists in 37 starts for Lionel Messi in 2021. A 7th Ballon d’Or is on its way. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) July 11, 2021

1999 ❌ 2007❌

2003 ❌ 2015❌

2007 ❌ 2016❌

2011 ✅ 2021✅#Sachin & #Messi Had Waited for 28 years to achieve their ultimate dream



So Never Ever Give Up❕#CopaAmericaFINAL #GOAT pic.twitter.com/LYrdBn2q3K — Prabhas_Thalapathy (@im_Rocky5567) July 11, 2021

This is what it means to Lionel Messi😭



I am not crying 😢 pic.twitter.com/P5Lco5Rdef — Amit (@SUPERLM10_1) July 11, 2021

Most POTT awards in major international tournament history

Messi 🇦🇷 - 3

Pele 🇧🇷 - 2

Ronaldo 🇧🇷 - 2

Zidane 🇫🇷 - 2 #GOAT #CopaAmericaFINAL



Haters pic.twitter.com/AlrdnjDpDQ — 𝐀𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐭 #LM7 (@Mysticalleo_) July 11, 2021

We wanted UCL trophies, you delivered. We wanted La Liga trophies, you delivered. We wanted Balon Dor’s, you gave us six!. We wanted an international trophy, and you just delivered that one too beautifully. GOAT forever🐐. I Love You #Messi 😭💙❤️ #CopaAmericaFINAL #Argentina pic.twitter.com/DkP2JMh853 — Jasmeet Singh (@Jasmeet019) July 11, 2021

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Ashwin