Twitter erupts as Lionel Messi's brilliant brace inspires Barcelona to 5-2 victory over Getafe

Lionel Messi was at his imperious best for Barcelona as the Catalan giants secured a thrilling 5-2 victory over Getafe. The win sees them move up to 68 points, 5 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, although they do have a game in hand over the league leaders.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been in fine form in 2021 and he continued to show his class as he scored a brilliant brace and dictated play throughout the game.

Lionel Messi even sacrificed his chance to score a hat-trick as he allowed Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann to take the penalty in stoppage time. With Barcelona looking dangerous under Ronald Koeman, the title race promises to go down to the wire. Speaking after the match, Koeman spoke about the title race and their title rivals:

"I don't think we're stronger than the other three teams [Real Madrid, Atletico and Sevilla], They're winning games too and we all have tough matches left. The fight will be until the final day."

Lionel Messi's future has been subject to intense speculation over the last few months. With the Barcelona superstar's contract running out in the summer, this might well be the Argentine maestro's last season at Camp Nou.

When asked about Lionel Messi's future, Ronald Koeman said:

"If I had spoken to Leo, I wouldn't tell you. The decision [to stay] is in his hands.

"He never lets his concentration slip. If he does, you don't notice it in his game.We need him. Today, he was decisive again.

"Let's hope he stays for many years."

Another major talking point of the game was Ronald Koeman's anger at young Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza. Koeman criticized Mingueza on the sidelines before substituting him in the second half and the Barcelona manager explained his actions:

"He got injured and I wasn't sure whether to take him off, we had to make the decision sooner. Then in the second half, maybe my stance towards him was exaggerated.

"He's having a great season. But the young players must learn to be at 100 percent in every game. We had a dip. We struggled to get rhythm in our game. Defensively, we let our concentration slip. I was angry because they weren't playing well.

"The substitution was to get Umtiti on. He deserves more minutes. It's not because I was angry with [Mingueza]. I'm very happy with Oscar. I've spoken to him and there's no problem."

With Lionel Messi looking back to his best, Barcelona will be confident of going all the way and claiming the league title at the end of the season. Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Barcelona 5-2 Getafe

You can't stop him, you can only hope to contain him. pic.twitter.com/LI5HesqWu2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 23, 2021

Lionel Messi was on a hat-trick when Barcelona were awarded a stoppage time penalty...



But he let Antoine Griezmann take it 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Xg9eQEfrpA — Goal (@goal) April 22, 2021

Barcelona are two points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand 👀 pic.twitter.com/d81Z9e6UJr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 22, 2021

Remember when Messi scored three goals for Argentina vs. Ecuador in an absolute must win World Cup qualifying match to? That's what he's doing with Barcelona now to end the season. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) April 22, 2021

🤯 There have been eight instances of perfect WhoScored 10 ratings in La Liga this season, Leo Messi is responsible for half of them



🌟 Another perfect showing from the Barcelona superstar tonight pic.twitter.com/CcyvEHYgxq — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 22, 2021

Barcelona 5-2 Getafe FT:



⚽️ Messi

⚽️ Lenglet (og.)

⚽️ Chakla (og.)

⚽️ Messi

⚽️ Unal (penalty)

⚽️ Araujo

⚽️ Griezmann (penalty)



Barca are now five points behind Atlético with a game in hand. pic.twitter.com/6NelQTIqYr — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 22, 2021

Ronald Araújo became the 16th Barcelona defender in history to receive an assist from Messi.#BarcaGetafe pic.twitter.com/kl1q5Qli5e — Culers FCB (@CulersF) April 22, 2021

Lionel Messi has scored 4 braces in his last 6 games, the same as in his previous 25 games in all competitions for FC Barcelona. [@carrusel]



Run it back 💫🐐 pic.twitter.com/TkWQnKrkzN — infosfcb (@infosfcb) April 22, 2021

Lionel Messi is back to his best

Messi’s now playing one-twos with himself? 🤷‍♂️😂 — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) April 22, 2021

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only two players to have scored at least 25 goals in 12 seasons across Europe's top five leagues 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8pjbz30yLz — Goal (@goal) April 22, 2021

Messi has been awarded the man of the match in 19 league games this season 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/lnDXNwbwM0 — TM (@TotalLeoMessi) April 22, 2021

Messi’s in a league of his own. call it the Super League — catherine (@barceIonaaa) April 22, 2021

Just give Messi his 7th Balon d Or already please — Clev (@ethancleverly10) April 22, 2021

Messi when he's close to scoring a Hattrick pic.twitter.com/wxpooll260 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) April 22, 2021

Messi has 22 goals and 8 assists so far in 2021.



We're only in April 😳 pic.twitter.com/vPkVWH4fnE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 22, 2021

Messi rejects the opportunity to score a hattrick and hands the ball to Griezmann who had a bad game.



Captain. pic.twitter.com/mU2QKrIMyA — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 22, 2021

25 League Goals



13 vs Top 10

12 vs Bottom 10



Another Great Season for Leo Messi

He is on the way to his 8th Pichichi and 5th in a row. pic.twitter.com/zQLXqd2MQd — Diego (@youmadeitall) April 22, 2021

Another 2 superb goals and an assist for Messi. He did miss this sitter, though. Overrated. pic.twitter.com/vsHXwHaFES — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 22, 2021

What Messi has done so far in 2021 alone at age 33 is what many world class players dream of doing for a whole season in their prime — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) April 22, 2021

Messi really doesn’t care about records, someone needs to count how many hattricks he’s passed on by letting his teammates take the penalties. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) April 22, 2021

Thinking about how the Messi-Ronaldo debate could’ve ended with a Higuain goal 7 years ago — Piqué Blinders (@micchig_) April 23, 2021

For a forward there is no better feeling than scoring goals. Messi knows that he needs Griezmann at his best for the remaining games if we are to win the title. Not the first time that he has done it. Zlatan, Neymar, Suarez, Coutinho and now Griezmann. A leader pic.twitter.com/NKK48ddFNX — RAM (@MeticulousViews) April 23, 2021

How Did Messi go from 3G/A in matchday 12 to 34G/A in 31 Games in the league.

Never Misses to amaze us. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/C8eagmBkyf — 𝐌 (@HairbandHaaland) April 23, 2021

Messi, 32 G/A in 2021 letting Griezmann take the penalty even though he’s in the Pichichi race and on a hat-trick.



The greatest to ever grace this beautiful game.🐐 pic.twitter.com/K8bOWNtuiQ — 𝘚𝘢𝘪𝘧 (@saifxtaher) April 22, 2021

Everyone Says: Form is Temporary, Class is Permanent



Messi Proved Me: Form is Permanent, Class is Permanent pic.twitter.com/nrk8gNaI6Z — B!eber ➐ (@Munavir__) April 22, 2021

Lionel Messi has just scored his 468th La Liga goal. To put that into some sort of context, it’s the same number as Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, the Premier League’s top two all-time leading scorers, COMBINED.



In 418 fewer games. — Luke Ticehürst (@LT_34) April 22, 2021