Twitter erupts as Manchester United beat Aston Villa to go level on points with Liverpool 

Manchester United had to grind against Aston Villa to eke out three extremely valuable points at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are now level on points with league leaders Liverpool and have asserted their status as title contenders this season.

Premier League table:



1) Liverpool—33

2) Man Utd—33



Just like old times ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/g6Zwyg1bdl — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 1, 2021

Manchester United got off to an electric start against Villa tonight. An enterprising run and cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka was directed into goal by Anthony Martial to give the home side the lead in the 40th minute of the game.

Aston Villa showed their class subsequently and kept piling the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men and got the reward for their hard work in the 58th minute of the game as Bertrand Traore sent a Jack Grealish cross home. The move stemmed from a quick free-kick that caught the United defence off guard.

However, Manchester United responded immediately and Paul Pogba won a penalty for the Red Devils three minutes later. Bruno Fernandes smashed the ball past Emiliano Martinez and into the far left corner to restore Manchester United's advantage.

United had a few chances to pull away from there but an otherwise excellent Paul Pogba missed from six yards out to make way for a tense finish to the game. Aston Villa weren't without their chances either and forced Manchester United into a few nervy moments towards the end of the game.

David de Gea made a couple excellent saves off shots from Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash. Tyrone Mings missed a good chance for Dean Smith's side as well. They could have still rained on Manchester United's parade in the very last minute of the game but Keinan Davis' shot from inside the box was blocked by a last-ditch challenge from Eric Bailly.

Is it too early to say that the Red Devils have laid down the marker as far as the Premier League title is concerned? Well, maybe. But the way this season is going, anything is possible.

Twitter Reacts as Manchester United beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford to put pressure on Liverpool

Defence can win you games. Here's an example.

And of course, Eric Bailly was smothered by his teammates at the final whistle.

Just look at how much this team love Eric Bailly ❤️ [@footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/B4XwH6Pcmm — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 1, 2021

Aston Villa didn't hold anything back but neither did Eric Bailly.

Eric Bailly’s game by numbers vs. Aston Villa:



81% pass accuracy

7 ball recoveries

6 clearances

1 block

0 x dribbled past



Another big performance. 💪 pic.twitter.com/X8QzPYWUu1 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 1, 2021

Paul Pogba was a treat watch today, contributing immensely on both sides of the pitch.

Won a penalty, ran the show, joint-top. @paulpogba sent a message to his critics 🤫 pic.twitter.com/RomKzPm0l8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 1, 2021

Paul Pogba’s game by numbers for Man Utd vs. Aston Villa:



69 touches (most)

19 duels contested (most)

9 final third entries

9 duels won

6 ball recoveries

4 shots

4 aerial duels won

3 clearances

2 tackles

2 fouls won

2 chances created

2 shots on target

1 penalty won pic.twitter.com/SRQa5cMxMC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2021

What a time for Anthony Martial to hit his stride.

Anthony Martial’s recent hot streak carries into 2021 ♨️



His last six games: 3 goals, 4 assists pic.twitter.com/fs8HW3eddb — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 1, 2021

And here is Mr. Inevitable.

Since making his Man Utd debut, Bruno Fernandes has played in all 30 possible Premier League games:



DWWDWDWWWWDWDWLWLWDLWWWWDWWDWW



Oh, and he's scored 19 goals and provided 14 assists. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hfV2UOaOTg — William Hill (@WilliamHill) January 1, 2021

The scorer of the Premier League's first penalty in 2021.



It had to be Bruno Fernandes 💥 pic.twitter.com/RiBJpOS39Y — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 1, 2021

Jack Grealish was all class once again although he ended up on the losing side.

Jack Grealish’s game by numbers vs. Man Utd:



92% pass accuracy

24 final third passes

8 fouls suffered

7 ball recoveries

4 chances created

2 tackles won

1 assist



Much harder to enjoy when he’s playing against your team. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Eczs0s3Czt — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 1, 2021

Solskjaer got his men to do a job on Grealish, didn't he?

8 - Jack Grealish won eight fouls tonight, one of only three instances since 2003/04 of a player winning 8+ fouls in a Premier League match at Old Trafford - the others were Cristiano Ronaldo vs Blackburn in April 2005 (8) & Wilfried Zaha vs Man Utd in May 2017 (10). Target. pic.twitter.com/T1bBOaXb3M — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2021

Manchester United had quite a few standout performers and David de Gea was at his best.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka had received a bit of criticism recently and he responded with a top performance.

Aaron Wan Bissaka seeing Man utd are linked with a RB pic.twitter.com/2ym9jaLS8K — ☬ (@UtdKomal) January 1, 2021

One final one for the Manchester United fans.

And when you finally sign up for a title challenge, well...