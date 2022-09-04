Twitter erupts as Marcus Rashford brace spearheads Manchester United to statement 3-1 win against Arsenal

Arsenal have lost their first game of the season against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford today (September 4).
The hosts punished the Gunners on the counter-attack as they scored three goals as the visitors could only score once.
The Red Devils went into the game with concerns about the Gunners' winning form, following Mikel Arteta's run of five wins from five games.
However, Erik ten Hag's men were also on a good run of three wins in a row following two poor defeats, including a shocking 4-0 loss to Brentford.
It was immediately a bright start for the visitors, who looked to command the game from the whistle, and they were rewarded with a goal from Gabriel Martinelli. It would've been the opening goal of the game, which the Brazilian forward took with aplomb into the bottom right corner.
However, the goal was ruled off after a long VAR check. Prior to the goal, Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard was deemed to have fouled new Manchester United signing Christian Eriksen. Odegaard was not pleased with the VAR decision, and neither will the Gooners, who watched their team slump to defeat.
With the goal chalked off, both teams had to fight for the opening goal once more. New signing Antony who hit the mark for the Red Devils 35 minutes into the game.
A break-away saw Marcus Rashford turn provider, laying on a through-ball for the former Ajax man to place a curler past Aaron Ramsdale.
The second half sees Arsenal score, but Manchester United cement their win
The Gunners dominated the game from the start of the second half, which eventually led to an equalizer. A mistake in the middle third by Manchester United gave Arteta's men the opportunity to threaten quickly.
A pass into the area saw Gabriel Jesus tackled off the ball. It rolled into Bukayo Saka's path and the England international placed it into the empty net.
The Red Devils responded almost immediately, with the next goal coming within just six minutes. A direct through-pass from Bruno Fernandes sent Rashford down the middle on a quick counter move. The forward made no mistake in placing it past Ramsdale.
However, it wasn't over for Arsenal as yet another goal came for Manchester United, courtesy of Rashford once more.
The Red Devils played off the Gunners' high defensive line as Eriksen received a pass from Fernandes. The Dane didn't need to do more than square it in for Rashford, who finished with ease and cemented the win for the hosts.
Arsenal still sit at the top of the league, just one point above Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are fifth in the table.
