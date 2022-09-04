Create

Twitter erupts as Marcus Rashford brace spearheads Manchester United to statement 3-1 win against Arsenal

Twitter erupts as Marcus Rashford brace spearheads Manchester United to statement 3-1 win against Arsenal
Twitter erupts as Marcus Rashford brace spearheads Manchester United to statement 3-1 win against Arsenal
Nnanna Mba
Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
Modified Sep 04, 2022 11:22 PM IST

Arsenal have lost their first game of the season against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford today (September 4).

The hosts punished the Gunners on the counter-attack as they scored three goals as the visitors could only score once.

The Red Devils went into the game with concerns about the Gunners' winning form, following Mikel Arteta's run of five wins from five games.

However, Erik ten Hag's men were also on a good run of three wins in a row following two poor defeats, including a shocking 4-0 loss to Brentford.

It was immediately a bright start for the visitors, who looked to command the game from the whistle, and they were rewarded with a goal from Gabriel Martinelli. It would've been the opening goal of the game, which the Brazilian forward took with aplomb into the bottom right corner.

However, the goal was ruled off after a long VAR check. Prior to the goal, Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard was deemed to have fouled new Manchester United signing Christian Eriksen. Odegaard was not pleased with the VAR decision, and neither will the Gooners, who watched their team slump to defeat.

With the goal chalked off, both teams had to fight for the opening goal once more. New signing Antony who hit the mark for the Red Devils 35 minutes into the game.

A break-away saw Marcus Rashford turn provider, laying on a through-ball for the former Ajax man to place a curler past Aaron Ramsdale.

The second half sees Arsenal score, but Manchester United cement their win

The Gunners dominated the game from the start of the second half, which eventually led to an equalizer. A mistake in the middle third by Manchester United gave Arteta's men the opportunity to threaten quickly.

A pass into the area saw Gabriel Jesus tackled off the ball. It rolled into Bukayo Saka's path and the England international placed it into the empty net.

The Red Devils responded almost immediately, with the next goal coming within just six minutes. A direct through-pass from Bruno Fernandes sent Rashford down the middle on a quick counter move. The forward made no mistake in placing it past Ramsdale.

However, it wasn't over for Arsenal as yet another goal came for Manchester United, courtesy of Rashford once more.

The Red Devils played off the Gunners' high defensive line as Eriksen received a pass from Fernandes. The Dane didn't need to do more than square it in for Rashford, who finished with ease and cemented the win for the hosts.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Arsenal's first loss of the season against Manchester United:

The more you watch Eriksen, the more you understand why the last three #mufc managers called him to try and sign him. Class act.
Those substitutions were suicidal by Arteta. We're dominating the game and he changes formation and puts two wingers at full back and take off our only holding midfield player. Just madness.
We’ve actually played well which is why this is so painful. #afc
McTominay has been McDominate ever since we announced Casemiro.
Arteta has recreated the meme 😂 https://t.co/3zmgrcAxbT
#Antony first one goal #ManUnited https://t.co/QzwJGEoM7w
Ronaldo after Antonys goal😍🥹 https://t.co/Mlsr7fFcm2
@ManUtd Match Thoughts: - nice W, Thank you United- good to see Rashford thriving - Antony looks the real deal - Fair play ETH, team looks so much better. - Sadly, Ronaldo seems washed. - Maguire is just awful.
Celebrations at both ends of the pitch 😍#MUFC || #MUNARS https://t.co/PWeqUGzYdK
Four wins in a row for the Reds! ➕3️⃣#MUFC || #MUNARS
Manchester United hand Arsenal their first L of the season 😳 https://t.co/blG0D62Clz
Manchester United put an end to Arsenal's perfect record 🪡 https://t.co/UuQKpFfnom
Regardless of how this ends, Arsenal have shown today that they're definitely on the way up again under Arteta. Same goes for United under Ten Hag. Two big clubs finally showing signs of life again.
Arteta was outsmarted by Ten Hag today. No wam. Still top of the league.
Ten Hag spent more in his first window than Arteta did in his first 5 windows that’s crazy
ten Hag’s Manchester United are not celebrating their 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford like Arteta’s Arsenal celebrated a 2-1 victory over Fulham at The Emirates.
Erik ten Hag absolutely pissed all over Arteta straight away. Never compare the 2 again.
FT: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal.After beating Klopp's Liverpool, Erik ten Hag also beats Arteta's Arsenal, making it 4 wins in a row now. https://t.co/syjepyIPnt
He is a destroyer EPL @MarcusRashford https://t.co/nsd9T4oSZy
the rashford hate is so forced this season
Rashford 2 goals and an assist 👏🏾
How are Arsenal fans complaining about the VAR decision?? 😂 It was clearly a foul on Eriksen. Odegaard didn’t touch the ball 😂😂
@MenInBlazers Odegaard CLEARLY shoves Eriksen to the ground. So it’s a foul. The real question: should VAR be involved in every aspect of the game? I say no. Unless a goal is scored due to an unfair advantage. I have a love/hate relationship with VAR but it appears they got this one right.
Same old Arsenal, Jesus just backing into CB’s with a bit more vim than Lacazette
Arsenal face the first side against a top half opponent and they hold 3 😂😂😂
United v Arsenal at Old Trafford has never not been cash money. NEXT.

Arsenal still sit at the top of the league, just one point above Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are fifth in the table.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

Edited by Aditya Singh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...