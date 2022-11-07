Twitter erupts as Mohamed Salah steals the show in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur

Twitter exploded as Liverpool secured an impressive away victory over a threatening Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, November 6, as Mohamed Salah scored a brace to see his team through.
The Reds had a massive chance to open the scoring in the third minute as Darwin Nunez put a powerful shot at goal at the end of a bright attack. However, Hugo Lloris came up with a crucial save to keep out the former Benfica forward.
The French goalkeeper couldn't make the next big save as Salah volleyed in the opener from close range. It was thanks to Nunez, who turned provider after disturbing the Spurs backline over the first eleven minutes.
Liverpool took off on a quick break, which saw the Uruguayan receive and control the ball in Tottenham's box before laying it on for Salah. The Egyptian marksman took a touch and volleyed it beyond Lloris, who could not move to make the save.
A series of chances came for Spurs as they struggled to get back into the game. The first half saw the home side hit the post and get denied a penalty call, and while they struggled and failed to find the net, Liverpool struck again.
40 minutes in, a clearance from Alisson Becker got to the Spurs backline, with Eric Dier rising to meet it and head it back to his keeper. However, the centre-back put the ball in Mohamed Salah's path instead, and the forward did not miss his brilliantly chipped effort over Lloris.
Liverpool's first-half goals are enough to secure all three points against Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham started off the second half with an attacking vibrance, hitting the crossbar early on. They continued to hound Liverpool's box for many periods in the second half, picking up chance after chance and threatening to reduce the deficit.
Eventually, they did. An impressive team move saw Harry Kane score a low angled shot into the far post in the 70th minute, which managed to get past Alisson's spread frame. The Spurs continued to seek out another goal to gain an equalizer, but it did not come.
Tempers notably flared on the sidelines as Antonio Conte picked up a yellow card for his antics, but the Reds held on tight to secure their fifth win of an otherwise disappointing season.
Here is how Twitter reacted as Jurgen Klopp's men beat Conte's charges at White Hart Lane:
With only five wins and 19 points in 13 league games, Liverpool are still a lowly eighth in the league table despite the win. Meanwhile, Tottenham are fourth with 26 points from 14 games.
