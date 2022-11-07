Twitter erupts as Mohamed Salah steals the show in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur

Twitter exploded as Liverpool secured an impressive away victory over a threatening Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, November 6, as Mohamed Salah scored a brace to see his team through.

The Reds had a massive chance to open the scoring in the third minute as Darwin Nunez put a powerful shot at goal at the end of a bright attack. However, Hugo Lloris came up with a crucial save to keep out the former Benfica forward.

The French goalkeeper couldn't make the next big save as Salah volleyed in the opener from close range. It was thanks to Nunez, who turned provider after disturbing the Spurs backline over the first eleven minutes.

Liverpool took off on a quick break, which saw the Uruguayan receive and control the ball in Tottenham's box before laying it on for Salah. The Egyptian marksman took a touch and volleyed it beyond Lloris, who could not move to make the save.

A series of chances came for Spurs as they struggled to get back into the game. The first half saw the home side hit the post and get denied a penalty call, and while they struggled and failed to find the net, Liverpool struck again.

40 minutes in, a clearance from Alisson Becker got to the Spurs backline, with Eric Dier rising to meet it and head it back to his keeper. However, the centre-back put the ball in Mohamed Salah's path instead, and the forward did not miss his brilliantly chipped effort over Lloris.

Liverpool's first-half goals are enough to secure all three points against Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham started off the second half with an attacking vibrance, hitting the crossbar early on. They continued to hound Liverpool's box for many periods in the second half, picking up chance after chance and threatening to reduce the deficit.

Eventually, they did. An impressive team move saw Harry Kane score a low angled shot into the far post in the 70th minute, which managed to get past Alisson's spread frame. The Spurs continued to seek out another goal to gain an equalizer, but it did not come.

Tempers notably flared on the sidelines as Antonio Conte picked up a yellow card for his antics, but the Reds held on tight to secure their fifth win of an otherwise disappointing season.

Here is how Twitter reacted as Jurgen Klopp's men beat Conte's charges at White Hart Lane:

Fnatic Tekkz @Tekkz Salah the most disrespected player in the history of the prem Salah the most disrespected player in the history of the prem

90min @90min_Football A classic Mo Salah performance ensured Liverpool picked up their first away Premier League win since May! 🤯 A classic Mo Salah performance ensured Liverpool picked up their first away Premier League win since May! 🤯 https://t.co/TLZ0xhjZAv

We won because spurs missed a shit ton of chances and Dier headed it straight to Salah.



We got dominated the whole second half by a bang average side.

Can people really not see how that win just papers over the cracks?

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Most touches in opp. box (9)

◉ Most shots on target (3)

◉ Most goals (2)

◉ Highest xG (0.58)

◎ 58 touches

◎ 3x possession won

◎ 2 duels won



Mohamed Salah for Liverpool against Tottenham:

◉ Most touches in opp. box (9)
◉ Most shots on target (3)
◉ Most goals (2)
◉ Highest xG (0.58)
◎ 58 touches
◎ 3x possession won
◎ 2 duels won

The match winner.

TheKop.com @TheKop_com Class is permanent. Two goals for Mo Salah Class is permanent. Two goals for Mo Salah 👑 https://t.co/7YRROx8aVj

Abigail @rudkin_abigail I could sit here and moan about everything that went wrong in that second half, but I won’t. First pl away win of the season, Salah scoring 2 and Konate being an absolute 10/10. 3 points. I’ll take that. I could sit here and moan about everything that went wrong in that second half, but I won’t. First pl away win of the season, Salah scoring 2 and Konate being an absolute 10/10. 3 points. I’ll take that.

AK @Kearnsy1906 Huge win that, Salah back in that form. Lash Diaz in with Salah and the Uruguayan head case and go full scale attack after the World Cup. Few midfielders in Jan and turn that season round. Huge win that, Salah back in that form. Lash Diaz in with Salah and the Uruguayan head case and go full scale attack after the World Cup. Few midfielders in Jan and turn that season round.

Red @TaintlessRed The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy Tottenham (1.81) 1-2 (1.24) Liverpool Tottenham (1.81) 1-2 (1.24) Liverpool Very lucky win. Salah Motm, Konate was excellent and fought with Kane. Much of the team couldn't run for last 30minss (Klopp took too long to make subs!). Somehow we held on with a lot of good fortune. twitter.com/xgphilosophy/s… Very lucky win. Salah Motm, Konate was excellent and fought with Kane. Much of the team couldn't run for last 30minss (Klopp took too long to make subs!). Somehow we held on with a lot of good fortune. twitter.com/xgphilosophy/s…

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @KIopptinho Konaté, Robertson and Salah the only one’s that were brilliant for the full 90 minutes.



Konaté, Robertson and Salah the only one's that were brilliant for the full 90 minutes.

The rest simply dropped their levels after the first half.

John O Sullivan @Corballyred you are witnessing one of the best attackers in Liverpool history, enjoy him, players like him don't come around that often Where would we be without Salahyou are witnessing one of the best attackers in Liverpool history, enjoy him, players like him don't come around that often Where would we be without Salah😳you are witnessing one of the best attackers in Liverpool history, enjoy him, players like him don't come around that often

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @KIopptinho Don’t have a clue what we’d do

without the gorgeous man that’s called

Don't have a clue what we'd do without the gorgeous man that's called Mohamed Salah.

connoruru @connoruru @TheAnfieldTalk Salah for the goals but it’s so disrespectful to Ibou to put any u23 centre back in the same sentence as him @TheAnfieldTalk Salah for the goals but it’s so disrespectful to Ibou to put any u23 centre back in the same sentence as him

ibouuuuuuu @mxskiii Nunez Salah Alisson and Konate the rest can walk back to Liverpool respectfully x Nunez Salah Alisson and Konate the rest can walk back to Liverpool respectfully x

Jamie Holme @JamieHolme That was not a fun second half but a massive, massive win for Liverpool. Salah & Nunez a real threat. I need a drink after that….! Up the reds! #TOTLIV That was not a fun second half but a massive, massive win for Liverpool. Salah & Nunez a real threat. I need a drink after that….! Up the reds! #TOTLIV

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍 🌿 @AnfieldMagic @JamesPearceLFC One of the worst performances of the season but thank god for Mo Salah @JamesPearceLFC One of the worst performances of the season but thank god for Mo Salah

Barry LFC O Sullivan @NotoriousLFC Nunez and Salah were unreal today. Nunez defensive work was exceptional in that 2nd half. Nunez and Salah were unreal today. Nunez defensive work was exceptional in that 2nd half.

Rory Greenfield @RoryGreenfield Monumental win. We’re not quite the side we once were but still have outstanding individuals like Salah.



If we can win the next game, come back firing after the World Cup then top 4 is there. Especially if we strengthen this tiring midfield in January. Monumental win. We’re not quite the side we once were but still have outstanding individuals like Salah. If we can win the next game, come back firing after the World Cup then top 4 is there. Especially if we strengthen this tiring midfield in January.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Ibrahima Konate has to start every single week. Ibrahima Konate has to start every single week.

Eden @theKloppEnd_ Konate has to start every game btw, he’s so crucial Konate has to start every game btw, he’s so crucial

Matt @LegendEskimoBoy People told me Konate wasn’t as good as Gomez..



People told me Konate wasn't as good as Gomez..

Ibou is our best CB right now.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Game changer for Liverpool. Ibou Konate. Game changer for Liverpool. Ibou Konate. https://t.co/pgHhdqZWMw

Vik @LFCVik2 3 wins in 3 with konate starting hmmm 3 wins in 3 with konate starting hmmm

Will @WillxTAA66 Massive 3 points UP THE REDS! Massive 3 points UP THE REDS!

Matt @LegendEskimoBoy TAA has completed football.



TAA has completed football.

He's bored.

With only five wins and 19 points in 13 league games, Liverpool are still a lowly eighth in the league table despite the win. Meanwhile, Tottenham are fourth with 26 points from 14 games.

