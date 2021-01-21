Twitter erupts as Paul Pogba's screamer helps Manchester United secure comeback win against Fulham

Paul Pogba showed up and delivered big time once again as Manchester United return to the top of the Premier League table.
Manchester United returned to pole position on the Premier League table and they did it the hard way yet again. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men came from behind once again to register another win away from home. It was Paul Pogba's spectacular strike from range that proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Manchester United got off to a poor start as is characteristic of them in most away games these days. Aaron Wan Bissaka had quite a few sloppy moments and he allowed Ademola Lookman to stay onside to run in behind and put the ball in the back of the net rather deftly past David de Gea to open Fulham's account.
Manchester United kept at their sluggish ways until Bruno Fernandes jolted back into life, a quarter of an hour into the game. He hit the post and then followed it up with a cross from the left flank which was spilled into Cavani's path by the Areola. The Uruguayan had no trouble sidefooting the ball home.
Fernandes would come close again and chances started dropping for United with increasing regularity in the lead up to halftime.
The game had started to lose some steam in the opening minutes of the second half and it desperately needed a moment of inspiration. Just when the deadlock looked too tough to be broken, Paul Pogba provided the much needed spark for Manchester United with a peach of a strike with his left foot.
After receiving the ball on the right side of the pitch, he shifted past two Fulham players and then decided to go for goal himself. He went for it with his weaker foot and curled it home past the despairing dive of Alphonse Areola to give Manchester United the lead.
Cavani almost doubled United's lead within the next minute but for Areola's exceptional save from close range off the Uruguayan's header. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was Fulham's standout performer on the night and he came close twice as the Cottagers drove on in a bid to restore parity.
Eric Bailly almost deflected the ball into his own net in the dying embers of the game off a Mitrovic header and it'd be fair to say that the Red Devils had to survive a few nervy moments at the end to secure all three points.
