Twitter erupts as Paul Pogba's screamer helps Manchester United secure comeback win against Fulham

Paul Pogba showed up and delivered big time once again as Manchester United return to the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United returned to pole position on the Premier League table and they did it the hard way yet again. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men came from behind once again to register another win away from home. It was Paul Pogba's spectacular strike from range that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Manchester United got off to a poor start as is characteristic of them in most away games these days. Aaron Wan Bissaka had quite a few sloppy moments and he allowed Ademola Lookman to stay onside to run in behind and put the ball in the back of the net rather deftly past David de Gea to open Fulham's account.

Manchester United kept at their sluggish ways until Bruno Fernandes jolted back into life, a quarter of an hour into the game. He hit the post and then followed it up with a cross from the left flank which was spilled into Cavani's path by the Areola. The Uruguayan had no trouble sidefooting the ball home.

Fernandes would come close again and chances started dropping for United with increasing regularity in the lead up to halftime.

The game had started to lose some steam in the opening minutes of the second half and it desperately needed a moment of inspiration. Just when the deadlock looked too tough to be broken, Paul Pogba provided the much needed spark for Manchester United with a peach of a strike with his left foot.

After receiving the ball on the right side of the pitch, he shifted past two Fulham players and then decided to go for goal himself. He went for it with his weaker foot and curled it home past the despairing dive of Alphonse Areola to give Manchester United the lead.

Cavani almost doubled United's lead within the next minute but for Areola's exceptional save from close range off the Uruguayan's header. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was Fulham's standout performer on the night and he came close twice as the Cottagers drove on in a bid to restore parity.

Eric Bailly almost deflected the ball into his own net in the dying embers of the game off a Mitrovic header and it'd be fair to say that the Red Devils had to survive a few nervy moments at the end to secure all three points.

Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba's strike helps Manchester United beat Fulham and return to the top of the table

This is fair enough.

If you turned on Pogba and are now celebrating him taking us to the top of the table in back to back weeks you don't need to apologise. You need to get on your knees and pray to God for forgiveness — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) January 20, 2021

Paul Pogba has been special for Manchester United of late.

Paul Pogba for Man Utd vs. Fulham:



99 touches

9 ball recoveries (most)

7 duels won

4 tackles (most)

3 penalty area entries

3 interceptions (most)

2 take-ons (=most)

1 chance created

1 shot

1 goal



Superb again. pic.twitter.com/q22JNZT61e — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 20, 2021

📊 Man Utd have equalled their club record of 17 away League matches without defeat (also Dec 1998 - Sept 1999)



There have been only 5 longer unbeaten away runs in the PL era pic.twitter.com/eRY46Ez5RP — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 20, 2021

For the #OleOut-ers, I guess.

12 more points than at the same stage last season.

7 places higher than last season at this stage

6 more goals than the same stage



All with no preseason.



The progress is so clear to see pic.twitter.com/S6iQBLyiP4 — Daniel (@UtdApollo) January 20, 2021

Pogba has more goals from open play in the last week (2) than KDB has all season (1). — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) January 20, 2021

Them Pogba tweets just keep piling up.

Paul Pogba has scored 3 Premier League goals this season, all of which have changed game state.



• equaliser vs. West Ham

• go-ahead goal vs. Burnley

• go-ahead goal vs. Fulham



Big goals only. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nFlGtUl7tT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 20, 2021

Here comes a very interesting stat.

Manchester United have won 4/4 Premier League games in which Edinson Cavani has started:



✅ 3-1 vs. West Ham

✅ 1-0 vs. Wolves

✅ 1-0 vs. Burnley

✅ 2-1 vs. Fulham



Adds so much to the side with his goals and workrate. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/M83F8K88cy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 20, 2021

And if you were wondering where Bruno Fernandes was, he was out there creating plenty of chances. Too bad they didn't score more.

Bruno Fernandes had a good game today. He was probably our best player along with Cavani in the first half and then he remained impactful in the second. Yet, he didn't score or assist. It's beyond stats. — UtdArena (@utdarena) January 20, 2021

Edinson Cavani seems to have taken that no.7 curse off.

Edinson Cavani in the Premier League:



⏰ 509 minutes

⚽️ 4 goals

🅰️ 2 assists



85 minutes per goal or assist. 👌 pic.twitter.com/HZ7icCXzF1 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 20, 2021