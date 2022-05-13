Twitter erupts as Vinicius Jr. nets hat-trick to help Real Madrid secure massive 6-0 win over Levante

Vinicius Junior was one of the best players on the field as Real Madrid demolished Levante 6-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, May 12.
The game was clearly in Real's favor from the very start as Ferland Mendy scored their first goal of the night. A brilliant assist from Luka Modric saw the defender race onto the ball and put it past Levante goalkeeper Daniel Cardenas in the 13th minute.
Levante tried to get back into the game, but the visitors had no luck as Real Madrid struck again within six minutes of their first goal. This time, it was marksman Karim Benzema who added his name to the scoresheet, thanks to a brilliant cross from Vinicius Junior.
After Benzema scored another goal which was ruled out for offside, Rodrygo continued the rout in the 34th minute, thanks to another sublime assist from Modric. The Ballon d'Or winner whipped the ball into the area where Rodrygo was waiting to head it past a disoriented Cardenas.
Levante made early first-half substitutions, but to little effect, as the Madridistas scored their fourth goal of the night on the cusp of half-time. Modric's third assist of the night saw Vinicius pick up his first goal. The starlet dribbled down the left flank, cut inside, and took Levante's game plan apart with his goal.
Real Madrid handed Levante more misery in the second half
Vinicius Junior scored his second goal of the night, 68 minutes into the game, thanks to an assist from Karim Benzema. Madrid drove forward with attacking ruthlessness, blazing through Levante's broken defense, and Benzema squared the ball for Vini to place into an empty net.
Luka Jovic came on for Benzema and did not disappoint as he gave Vinicius a wonderful assist in the 83rd minute to complete his hat-trick for the night. Jovic didn't waste time in flicking it on for Vinicius, who put the ball under a clearly disgruntled Cardenas and into the goal.
Twitter erupted with many fans praising Real Madrid for their sublime goalscoring quality, and here is a selection of the tweets: