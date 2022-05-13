×
Twitter erupts as Vinicius Jr. nets hat-trick to help Real Madrid secure massive 6-0 win over Levante

Nnanna Mba
Modified May 13, 2022 03:25 AM IST
Vinicius Junior was one of the best players on the field as Real Madrid demolished Levante 6-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, May 12.

The game was clearly in Real's favor from the very start as Ferland Mendy scored their first goal of the night. A brilliant assist from Luka Modric saw the defender race onto the ball and put it past Levante goalkeeper Daniel Cardenas in the 13th minute.

Levante tried to get back into the game, but the visitors had no luck as Real Madrid struck again within six minutes of their first goal. This time, it was marksman Karim Benzema who added his name to the scoresheet, thanks to a brilliant cross from Vinicius Junior.

After Benzema scored another goal which was ruled out for offside, Rodrygo continued the rout in the 34th minute, thanks to another sublime assist from Modric. The Ballon d'Or winner whipped the ball into the area where Rodrygo was waiting to head it past a disoriented Cardenas.

Levante made early first-half substitutions, but to little effect, as the Madridistas scored their fourth goal of the night on the cusp of half-time. Modric's third assist of the night saw Vinicius pick up his first goal. The starlet dribbled down the left flank, cut inside, and took Levante's game plan apart with his goal.

Real Madrid handed Levante more misery in the second half

Vinicius Junior scored his second goal of the night, 68 minutes into the game, thanks to an assist from Karim Benzema. Madrid drove forward with attacking ruthlessness, blazing through Levante's broken defense, and Benzema squared the ball for Vini to place into an empty net.

Luka Jovic came on for Benzema and did not disappoint as he gave Vinicius a wonderful assist in the 83rd minute to complete his hat-trick for the night. Jovic didn't waste time in flicking it on for Vinicius, who put the ball under a clearly disgruntled Cardenas and into the goal.

Twitter erupted with many fans praising Real Madrid for their sublime goalscoring quality, and here is a selection of the tweets:

Vinicius has equalled Bale's best season by G/A for Real Madrid. Unreal season. Unreal player.
This man is a super star @realmadrid https://t.co/cKbA4mCeEl
If you ever feel down just remember that a certain fanbase compared Ferran to Vinicius #RealMadrid #vinicius #LaLiga https://t.co/TEdUjnXkh6
This season, Vinicius Jr.: 20 goals 19 assists 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/P7tlmoPJHS
That was a world-class pass from Benzema to spring Rodrygo free!
Rodrygo in last 8 games:7 goals⚽️2 assists🅰️3 penalties wonFuture of Real Madrid & Brazil in safe hands🤍 https://t.co/kU73ysdNbw
This has been such a hopeful match#APorLa14
This Eduardo Camavinga - Federico Valverde pivot is a joy to watch.
Vinicius is 1 G/A away from 40G/A this season🤯 https://t.co/WsXHhR6lqs
We need to thank Pintus for Real Madrid still playing with this much pace and intensity this late into the season. He has completely changed this team. https://t.co/Qjeaa1zlWb
@realmadrid @lukamodric10 Better than Kroos https://t.co/cZp6EKBV8a
Vinicius Jr has 20 goals and 20 assists for club and country this season.. https://t.co/luB2yV39Rr
Give me a midfield of Camavinga, Valverde and Modrić and I'll win you the Champions League.
Some of Eduardo Camavinga's tackles are sensational, dude is on a yellow card and he still has the guts to go for that!
7 goals in his last 8 games for Real Madrid🌟 https://t.co/cpRVpZ8sbC
legend has it camavinga gets up before completing the slide tackle
@MadridXtra He should be starting for France in the World CupPogba - Tchouameni - Camavinga
Most ball recoveries: Camavinga (6).
This is why I don’t get why people want Tchoumeni, Camavinga can play that posistion perfectly twitter.com/madridxtra/sta…
Camavinga is so good. Unreal baller mannn.
Camavinga genuinely is a world class player at 19 years old. Wow.
Wallahi Real Madrid Have A Special GEM 💎 In Camavinga. Special Player!!!
We really secured Fede + Camavinga 🔥
Camavinga’s appearance and skills is very pleasing to watch ngl.
Fede Valverde vs Levante:- 75 mins played- 54 touches- 2 key passes- 34 passes completed- 93% pass%- 3 long balls completed- 5 shots on target- 3 aerial and ground duels won- 2 tackles and interceptionsDynamo, next season we add the goals to complete the skill set.🔝🔝 https://t.co/XyqIEBHbzG

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

