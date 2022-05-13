Twitter erupts as Vinicius Jr. nets hat-trick to help Real Madrid secure massive 6-0 win over Levante

Vinicius Junior was one of the best players on the field as Real Madrid demolished Levante 6-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, May 12.

The game was clearly in Real's favor from the very start as Ferland Mendy scored their first goal of the night. A brilliant assist from Luka Modric saw the defender race onto the ball and put it past Levante goalkeeper Daniel Cardenas in the 13th minute.

Levante tried to get back into the game, but the visitors had no luck as Real Madrid struck again within six minutes of their first goal. This time, it was marksman Karim Benzema who added his name to the scoresheet, thanks to a brilliant cross from Vinicius Junior.

After Benzema scored another goal which was ruled out for offside, Rodrygo continued the rout in the 34th minute, thanks to another sublime assist from Modric. The Ballon d'Or winner whipped the ball into the area where Rodrygo was waiting to head it past a disoriented Cardenas.

Levante made early first-half substitutions, but to little effect, as the Madridistas scored their fourth goal of the night on the cusp of half-time. Modric's third assist of the night saw Vinicius pick up his first goal. The starlet dribbled down the left flank, cut inside, and took Levante's game plan apart with his goal.

Real Madrid handed Levante more misery in the second half

Vinicius Junior scored his second goal of the night, 68 minutes into the game, thanks to an assist from Karim Benzema. Madrid drove forward with attacking ruthlessness, blazing through Levante's broken defense, and Benzema squared the ball for Vini to place into an empty net.

Luka Jovic came on for Benzema and did not disappoint as he gave Vinicius a wonderful assist in the 83rd minute to complete his hat-trick for the night. Jovic didn't waste time in flicking it on for Vinicius, who put the ball under a clearly disgruntled Cardenas and into the goal.

Twitter erupted with many fans praising Real Madrid for their sublime goalscoring quality, and here is a selection of the tweets:

Abhishek Mahajan @abhishekmah98 Vinicius has equalled Bale's best season by G/A for Real Madrid.

Unreal season. Unreal player. Vinicius has equalled Bale's best season by G/A for Real Madrid. Unreal season. Unreal player.

Kwas-Man🇬🇭🛫🇺🇸 @Kwaziron7

#RealMadrid #vinicius #LaLiga If you ever feel down just remember that a certain fanbase compared Ferran to Vinicius If you ever feel down just remember that a certain fanbase compared Ferran to Vinicius #RealMadrid #vinicius #LaLiga https://t.co/TEdUjnXkh6

SHA3WAZA @SHA3WAZA_2



20 goals

19 assists



This season, Vinicius Jr.:20 goals19 assists This season, Vinicius Jr.: 20 goals 19 assists 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/P7tlmoPJHS

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS That was a world-class pass from Benzema to spring Rodrygo free! That was a world-class pass from Benzema to spring Rodrygo free!

C. R. I. S @CRIS92941681

7 goals

2 assists

3 penalties won



Future of Real Madrid & Brazil in safe hands🤍 Rodrygo in last 8 games:7 goals2 assists3 penalties wonFuture of Real Madrid & Brazil in safe hands🤍 Rodrygo in last 8 games:7 goals⚽️2 assists🅰️3 penalties wonFuture of Real Madrid & Brazil in safe hands🤍 https://t.co/kU73ysdNbw

ColdBreeze @BlancosAlan



#APorLa14 This has been such a hopeful match This has been such a hopeful match#APorLa14

TC @totalcristiano This Eduardo Camavinga - Federico Valverde pivot is a joy to watch. This Eduardo Camavinga - Federico Valverde pivot is a joy to watch.

Alhaji Mide6ix @mide6ix Vinicius is 1 G/A away from 40G/A this season🤯 Vinicius is 1 G/A away from 40G/A this season🤯 https://t.co/WsXHhR6lqs

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC We need to thank Pintus for Real Madrid still playing with this much pace and intensity this late into the season. He has completely changed this team. We need to thank Pintus for Real Madrid still playing with this much pace and intensity this late into the season. He has completely changed this team. https://t.co/Qjeaa1zlWb

Khizer @khiz_7 Vinicius Jr has 20 goals and 20 assists for club and country this season.. Vinicius Jr has 20 goals and 20 assists for club and country this season.. https://t.co/luB2yV39Rr

Ele @EleModric Give me a midfield of Camavinga, Valverde and Modrić and I'll win you the Champions League. Give me a midfield of Camavinga, Valverde and Modrić and I'll win you the Champions League.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS Some of Eduardo Camavinga's tackles are sensational, dude is on a yellow card and he still has the guts to go for that! Some of Eduardo Camavinga's tackles are sensational, dude is on a yellow card and he still has the guts to go for that!

Madrid Archives @MadridArchives 7 goals in his last 8 games for Real Madrid 7 goals in his last 8 games for Real Madrid🌟 https://t.co/cpRVpZ8sbC

𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙧 🌧 @casomaro legend has it camavinga gets up before completing the slide tackle legend has it camavinga gets up before completing the slide tackle

Omar Aref 🇦🇪 @LosB1ancos_



Pogba - Tchouameni - Camavinga @MadridXtra He should be starting for France in the World CupPogba - Tchouameni - Camavinga @MadridXtra He should be starting for France in the World CupPogba - Tchouameni - Camavinga

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Most ball recoveries: Camavinga (6). Most ball recoveries: Camavinga (6).

👤⚡️ @SaintViniJr20 Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Most ball recoveries: Camavinga (6). Most ball recoveries: Camavinga (6). This is why I don’t get why people want Tchoumeni, Camavinga can play that posistion perfectly twitter.com/madridxtra/sta… This is why I don’t get why people want Tchoumeni, Camavinga can play that posistion perfectly twitter.com/madridxtra/sta…

ney. @Lukkitaa_ Camavinga is so good. Unreal baller mannn. Camavinga is so good. Unreal baller mannn.

M. @MikhaeIII Camavinga genuinely is a world class player at 19 years old. Wow. Camavinga genuinely is a world class player at 19 years old. Wow.

Escobar @Escobar_OD In Camavinga. Special Player!!! Wallahi Real Madrid Have A Special GEMIn Camavinga. Special Player!!! Wallahi Real Madrid Have A Special GEM 💎 In Camavinga. Special Player!!!

Ekenta Anthony @EkentaAnthony1 We really secured Fede + Camavinga We really secured Fede + Camavinga 🔥

Manolo @bellinghaam Camavinga’s appearance and skills is very pleasing to watch ngl. Camavinga’s appearance and skills is very pleasing to watch ngl.

🛸 @FedericoCentro

- 75 mins played

- 54 touches

- 2 key passes

- 34 passes completed

- 93% pass%

- 3 long balls completed

- 5 shots on target

- 3 aerial and ground duels won

- 2 tackles and interceptions



Dynamo, next season we add the goals to complete the skill set. Fede Valverde vs Levante:- 75 mins played- 54 touches- 2 key passes- 34 passes completed- 93% pass%- 3 long balls completed- 5 shots on target- 3 aerial and ground duels won- 2 tackles and interceptionsDynamo, next season we add the goals to complete the skill set. Fede Valverde vs Levante:- 75 mins played- 54 touches- 2 key passes- 34 passes completed- 93% pass%- 3 long balls completed- 5 shots on target- 3 aerial and ground duels won- 2 tackles and interceptionsDynamo, next season we add the goals to complete the skill set.🔝🔝 https://t.co/XyqIEBHbzG

Edited by Puranjay Dixit