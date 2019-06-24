Lionel Messi: Twitter erupts with birthday messages for Barcelona talisman

Argentina v Paraguay: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

Barcelona and Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates his 32nd birthday today and fans on Twitter were quick to wish the mercurial 'La Pulga' and sing his praises.

The Albiceleste captain capped off his birthday with a man-of-the-match display against Qatar as Argentina managed to defeat Asian champions Qatar, 2-0, to advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Copa America.

The magisterial Barcelona captain has shown no signs of age catching up to him, enjoying a fabulous individual season with the Catalan club, having scored a sensational 51 goals across all club competitions. In his first season as the Blaugrana captain, Messi lead Barcelona to their 8th La Liga title in the last 11 seasons.

Despite their dominant performances in the La Liga, Barcelona faltered in the Champions League, getting sensationally eliminated by eventual champions Liverpool in the semi-finals. To add insult to injury, the Catalans were embarrassingly defeated in the Copa del Rey by minnows Valencia.

Messi was far ahead of the pack in terms of individual goalscoring, ending the season as the UEFA Champions League Top Scorer, a record-equalling 6th Pichichi title winner as well as the winner of an unprecedented 6th European Golden Boot.

Messi hopes to end his international title drought with Argentina as the Albiceleste vies for continental glory in the 2019 Copa America. Messi had famously lost three major finals with his national side - losing the 2014 FIFA World Cup final to Germany and the 2015 Copa America as well as the 2016 Copa Centenario final - both times to Chile.

Messi and company managed to beat Qatar today 2-0, thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero, despite a sub-par performance overall. The Albiceleste are slated to face Venezuela in the quarterfinal and their hopes will be closely linked to how Messi performs in the crunch fixture.

The KING turns 3⃣2⃣ today! 👑



Happy birthday Leo Messi! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/lABSZW8gyA — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) June 24, 2019

Happy birthday to the most successful player in Barcelona’s history; Argentina’s all-time top scorer; the first five-time Ballon d’Or winner; the only man with six Golden Shoes; the scorer of 73 goals in a season, 91 in a year and over 600 in total.



Happy birthday, Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/QdF9wNRa3C — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 24, 2019

Happy Birthday Leo Messi! 🎉



What's your favourite Messi goal? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RXaqqLlmro — BT Media (@BTClips) June 24, 2019

Happy birthday to the best thing to ever happen to the round leather game. The best, the greatest, the finest, the richest, the humblest, the EVERYTHING and the Odidigboigbo of football. Lionel Messi. This life sweet sha. pic.twitter.com/ttQbUUdc8t — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) June 24, 2019

687 games👏

603 goals⚽

231 assists🎯

34 titles🏆

13 awards🏅

One #GOAT?🐐



Happy birthday, legend.#Messi pic.twitter.com/KE4E8hP1Oe — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 24, 2019

Happy 32nd Birthday, Lionel Messi 🎊



👤 820 apps

🇦🇷 133 caps

⚽ 671 goals

🅰️ 285 assists

🎖 6x Golden Boot

🎖 5x Ballon d’Or

🎖 3x UEFA Best Player

4x Champions League

10x La Liga

6x Spanish Cup

8x Spanish Super Cup

6x Copa del Rey

3x UEFA Super Cup

3x Club World Cup



🐐 pic.twitter.com/qJqoyBOSTd — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) June 24, 2019

Happy 32nd birthday to Lionel Messi. This man is out of this world. 👽 pic.twitter.com/rrsjLBmIRs — The Futbol Page (@TheFutbolPage) June 24, 2019

Ronaldinho once told Kobe Bryant "I'm gonna introduce you to the guy that's going to be the best player of all times".



Kobe answered "What? But you're the best", and Ronaldinho said "No, no, this kid here is going to be the best".



He was speaking about 17-year-old Messi. pic.twitter.com/e6gbQv11MO — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) June 24, 2019

32 years ago today, Lionel Messi was born.



There are simply no words to describe his greatness.



Happy Birthday, Leo 🐐 pic.twitter.com/w2wQ8egKTD — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 24, 2019

Happy Birthday to Lionel Messi, The Greatest Footballer of All Time. 🐐



Let’s celebrate the GOAT by dropping our favorite picture of him.#Thread pic.twitter.com/pflELPLkDg — sploofeek (@sploofeek) June 24, 2019

Doesn’t play for my club, doesn’t play for my country, but sure does gives me endless joy everyime I watch him. Happy birthday, Messi! 🙌😄 pic.twitter.com/MshyF8P0bt — AFC Ajax 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 24, 2019

Happy Birthday to the Greatest Footballer of All Time. I type this with teary eyes because words can’t describe how much i love you.



Watching Lionel Messi play football gives me overwhelming joy, I’ll never stop loving you. The GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Z9oWhyMHcv — sploofeek (@sploofeek) June 24, 2019