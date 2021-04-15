Twitter erupts as Zidane masterclass helps Real Madrid knock out Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

Zidane's Real Madrid showed why they are a champion team as they put on a defensive masterclass to thwart Liverpool at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League second leg.
Leading 3-1 after the first leg, Zidane set up his team perfectly as their discipline and defensive shape frustrated Liverpool throughout the night. Liverpool did carve out some decent openings, but when they did manage to get a shot away, Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois was imperious between the sticks.
Speaking after the game, Zidane did admit that his side had to suffer in the second leg to get through:
"We knew we were going to suffer and we were expecting Liverpool to start strongly in the first 15 minutes," Zidane said.
"That's normal. It's the quarter finals of the Champions League.In the end, we're through and we're very happy. We're all united and the team always turns up and wants more.
"We haven't won anything yet, but we're still alive in two competitions. We're going to rest a bit because we still have matches before [the Chelsea tie]."
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, was left rueing his side's inability to finish. Speaking after the game, Klopp said:
"It is a little bit ourselves this year with the finishing because we had ridiculous games here that we should have won. We know how often Mo Salah finishes these things with closed eyes. Not here.
“The performance in general was good. We played some really good stuff and had massive chances at the beginning of the game. If we had used one of them, it opens up.
But you need [to take] these key moments. If and when is not interesting. We didn’t score and then the experience of Real Madrid played the tie down. We didn’t lose the tie tonight. We lost it in Madrid.”
The loss against Real Madrid means Liverpool will now end the season without a trophy and will have to focus all their strength on securing a top 4 finish.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, have everything to play for. After securing a crucial win in El Clasico to reignite the title race, Los Blancos will now face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Zidane has managed a stunning turnaround for Real Madrid after they started the season in indifferent form. The French manager has immense experience in winning the UEFA Champions League and Zidane will be quietly confident of guiding Real Madrid to a magnificent double at the end of the season.
