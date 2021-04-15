Twitter erupts as Zidane masterclass helps Real Madrid knock out Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

Zidane's Real Madrid showed why they are a champion team as they put on a defensive masterclass to thwart Liverpool at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League second leg.

Leading 3-1 after the first leg, Zidane set up his team perfectly as their discipline and defensive shape frustrated Liverpool throughout the night. Liverpool did carve out some decent openings, but when they did manage to get a shot away, Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois was imperious between the sticks.

Speaking after the game, Zidane did admit that his side had to suffer in the second leg to get through:

"We knew we were going to suffer and we were expecting Liverpool to start strongly in the first 15 minutes," Zidane said.

"That's normal. It's the quarter finals of the Champions League.In the end, we're through and we're very happy. We're all united and the team always turns up and wants more.

"We haven't won anything yet, but we're still alive in two competitions. We're going to rest a bit because we still have matches before [the Chelsea tie]."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, was left rueing his side's inability to finish. Speaking after the game, Klopp said:

"It is a little bit ourselves this year with the finishing because we had ridiculous games here that we should have won. We know how often Mo Salah finishes these things with closed eyes. Not here.

“The performance in general was good. We played some really good stuff and had massive chances at the beginning of the game. If we had used one of them, it opens up.

But you need [to take] these key moments. If and when is not interesting. We didn’t score and then the experience of Real Madrid played the tie down. We didn’t lose the tie tonight. We lost it in Madrid.”

The loss against Real Madrid means Liverpool will now end the season without a trophy and will have to focus all their strength on securing a top 4 finish.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have everything to play for. After securing a crucial win in El Clasico to reignite the title race, Los Blancos will now face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Zidane has managed a stunning turnaround for Real Madrid after they started the season in indifferent form. The French manager has immense experience in winning the UEFA Champions League and Zidane will be quietly confident of guiding Real Madrid to a magnificent double at the end of the season.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid (1-3 Aggregate)

👔🎙️ Zidane: "We knew how to suffer tonight, but I think that to get through a quarter-final that’s normal. We deserved to go through, but we knew we had to suffer. We controlled the match well, we fought as a team and I’m happy for the players."#UCL pic.twitter.com/UJfOwZuqnA — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 14, 2021

Real Madrid were worried about leaking goals with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane out.



Nacho and Eder Militao have held the defence together 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bs3NAXADop — Goal (@goal) April 15, 2021

When chelsea meet real Madrid pic.twitter.com/k9PmpRPAr9 — mdharrish11 (@mohamedharrish7) April 14, 2021

Real Madrid have reached their 𝟑𝟎𝐓𝐇 European Cup semi-final 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qMEi48s811 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 15, 2021

MOTM vs Liverpool in Anfield: Casemiro pic.twitter.com/PtE4uEJZdI — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) April 14, 2021

Real Madrid’s season defining week:



• Real Madrid 3-1 vs Liverpool.

• Real Madrid 2-1 vs Barcelona.

• Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid.



INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/6Tf37gkRRu — Crested! (@Sadiq_diggi) April 15, 2021

One of the greatest days in Real Madrid’s history. pic.twitter.com/bqgh1KrH3K — TC. (@totalcristiano) April 14, 2021

Chelsea - Real Madrid



• First ever #UCL meeting between them

• Mendy Cousins - Ferlan and Edouard to meet

• Kovacic returns to Real Madrid

• Hazard and Courtois back to the Bridge

• Benzema and Giroud - F1 v Go Kart



This tie has got everything. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/5dv79mrbBM — Aadoo Ozzo (@Aadozo) April 14, 2021

Every single Real Madrid outfield player who started against Liverpool made at least one tackle,



They fought for that semi-final place 💪 #UCL pic.twitter.com/482uLnI2Ry — Goal India (@Goal_India) April 15, 2021

Zidane is undoubtedly one of Real Madrid's greatest managers of all time

Zidane when he realised he didn't even need Ramos or Varane to keep Liverpool at bay pic.twitter.com/w8X0lf1NXb — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 14, 2021

Respect to Jamie Carragher. He just said that *we* (speaking on behalf of pundits) need to give more respect to Zinedine Zidane.



Carragher wonders why other managers get more credit for playing the same way, whereas Zidane does not get credit for his flexibility. — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) April 14, 2021

When Real Madrid reach the UCL semifinals under Zidane:



🏆 2015-16

🏆 2016-17

🏆 2017-18

⏳ 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/DAsCWV5pJN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 14, 2021

Zinedine Zidane has won more Champions League trophies as Real Madrid manager [3] than he has lost knockout ties in the competition [1].



Some ratio. 🤯🏆 pic.twitter.com/c60Kfo3voX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 14, 2021

Liverpool fans said Kroos and Modric are finished and too slow, they said Zidane doesn’t excel tactically, they mocked Vinicius after the draw was announced. Finally they’ve admitting they were wrong. You love to see it. — TC. (@totalcristiano) April 14, 2021

How football managers win



Pep: We must keep possession



Klopp: We must press



Mourinho: We must defend well



Zidane: Tomorrow is a final — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) April 14, 2021

WWD In the most important week of the season. Zidane things. pic.twitter.com/NdpRGGr0UW — 𝘾 ⚪️ (@Case7i) April 14, 2021

This past week could have been the end of Zidane’s Madrid coaching career. Where Solari failed miserably, Zidane’s squad thrives. Everytime you even want to remotely doubt him, he pulls a season like this out of his ass. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) April 14, 2021

Real Madrid played Liverpool, Barcelona and Liverpool again......they didn't lose in any of these games

Zidane is underrated — Gyata_Shoa🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) April 14, 2021

Madrid fans were shitting themselves thinking about the upcoming schedule.



Zidane just posted this and went through all undefeated 😭 pic.twitter.com/asQeTQY3EA — ᴀ. (@GreatWhiteNueve) April 14, 2021

Zinedine Zidane. "Carried by CR7" is a narrative that he has put to bed. Respect needed👏 — Kam #8🏁 (@Culturecams) April 14, 2021

It’s the flexibility of Zidane’s tactics that is most impressive



•He can coach a more expansive set-up like the first half of the 1st leg vs LFC

•A compact low block like the second half & tonight

•Or even a set-up that makes them big counter-attacking threats like El Clásico — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) April 14, 2021

When Zidane posted this selfie I knew it was over for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/L7I6rLZ6Wm — Yassine/HAPPY Real Madrid fan (@SwishFutbol) April 14, 2021

imagine if zidane take this madrid to the UCL final with 53 injuries



he would be the greatest manager of all time🐐 pic.twitter.com/BYqzknqjp3 — Yasser (@078Yasser) April 14, 2021

Real Madrid's bus driver Fernando has reached more Champions League finals than Liverpool in the last 20 years. pic.twitter.com/TDeokG9xKb — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) April 14, 2021

Real Madrid looking at the rest of the teams left in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/uCrxZlLK9y — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 14, 2021