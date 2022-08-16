Twitter explodes as 10-man Liverpool are held to 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash in front of a packed Anfield crowd on Monday, 15 August.

Liverpool made a bright start to the game and had a couple of chances to score a goal through new signing Darwin Nunez and midfielder Harvey Elliott. However, it was Crystal Palace who took the lead against the run of play.

Eberechi Eze did well in midfield and found Wilfred Zaha who timed his run to perfection to beat the Reds' offside trap. He scored past Alisson Becker to make it 1-0. The Eagles took a surprise lead going into half-time.

Things went from bad to worse for Jurgen Klopp's side early in the second half. Nunez received a straight red card in the 57th minute following a headbutt on Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

The Danish defender himself received a yellow card for the confrontation that preceded the headbutt.

Liverpool, however, managed to get an equalizer moments after the red card. Luis Diaz drove in from the left flank and curled the ball from outside the box to bring the Reds right back into the game.

The hosts had a plethora of attacks following their equalizer and so did the visitors.

However, a goal eluded both sides as the game ended 1-1.

Fans on Twitter had plenty to say following an entertaining contest at Anfield. Here are a few tweets from the game:

Cryptic @faxbruhh Congratulations to @ManCity on winning the 2022/2023 premier league title. Congratulations to @ManCity on winning the 2022/2023 premier league title.

NUNGUA BURNA @viewwsss If you ever feel useless remember Liverpool sacked Sadio Mane to buy Darwin Nunez. I rest my case If you ever feel useless remember Liverpool sacked Sadio Mane to buy Darwin Nunez. I rest my case

Twitter Sports @TwitterSports Luis Díaz is pretty good at football Luis Díaz is pretty good at football

Mighty Red @MightyRed_LFC LUIS DIAZ!! I HONESTLY CANT EVEN BEGIN TO EXPLAIN WHAT I HAVE JUST WITNESSED 🫢 LUIS DIAZ!! I HONESTLY CANT EVEN BEGIN TO EXPLAIN WHAT I HAVE JUST WITNESSED 🫢

EL MANGO @SILLY_Karl Nunez gets a red card and liverpool score almost right away Nunez gets a red card and liverpool score almost right away 😭😭

Don Petty Cash @iamkoshiek finally seeing the Nunez / Zidane comparisons finally seeing the Nunez / Zidane comparisons

⚡raúl9🎖️ @FCB_Hollywood City Arsenal title race lol City Arsenal title race lol😭😭

Danny @StretfordDMo All the prem defenders gunna be targeting Nunez’s temper from now on. Silly boy All the prem defenders gunna be targeting Nunez’s temper from now on. Silly boy

VUJ @DavidVujanic Darwin Nunez has Kezman at Chelsea energy Darwin Nunez has Kezman at Chelsea energy

🔴 The Red Debate 🎙 @TheRedDebate This game could do with Diogo Jota. This game could do with Diogo Jota.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop Weird half for Liverpool. Some really, really good football on show but 0 end product. Not many options on the bench to change things up top #LFC Weird half for Liverpool. Some really, really good football on show but 0 end product. Not many options on the bench to change things up top #LFC

Charlotte Coates @CACoates96 Always felt a big problem with this Liverpool side is they are far too open when they lose the ball, they just get cut through #LFC Always felt a big problem with this Liverpool side is they are far too open when they lose the ball, they just get cut through #LFC

Paddy Power @paddypower You have to say Liverpool's back line would've done better against Zaha there if the pitch wasn't so dry. You have to say Liverpool's back line would've done better against Zaha there if the pitch wasn't so dry.

Martine🔰 @martineUTD Good lesson for me. I should've choose Zaha over Nunez in FPL Good lesson for me. I should've choose Zaha over Nunez in FPL 😂😂😭

‘ @SherzCapone00 Zaha is smelling BBQ chicken on Nat Phillips shoulder Zaha is smelling BBQ chicken on Nat Phillips shoulder

Dubois @CFCDUBois I can’t see a smarter move than bringing Zaha to Chelsea at the moment I can’t see a smarter move than bringing Zaha to Chelsea at the moment

The Redmen TV @TheRedmenTV That Nunez & Salah link up That Nunez & Salah link up https://t.co/LXNOZ5b6xh

KJ🇺🇾 @1310__kj we need a nunez hat trick or that attempt is making a compilation later we need a nunez hat trick or that attempt is making a compilation later😂

Sean @SeanDOlfc One thing for sure is city manage players much better than us. If they lost players to injury as often as us they’d have an academy team out One thing for sure is city manage players much better than us. If they lost players to injury as often as us they’d have an academy team out

Liverpool are yet to secure a win in the Premier League this season after two games. The Reds secured a 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Fulham in their opening league game at Craven Cottage last weekend.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are already four points behind their title rivals Manchester City. The defending champions have picked up maximum points from their two outings so far this season and lead the table.

Who do Liverpool play next in the Premier League?

Following their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp's side will face their arch-rivals Manchester United. The game is scheduled to take place on Monday, 22 August at Old Trafford.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United have made a poor start to the 2022-23 season as well, losing both of their games so far.

They started the campaign with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend. Erik ten Hag's side then suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, 13 August.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Man United fans are planning to empty Old Trafford when they face Liverpool in the Premier League next week as part of protests against the ownership. Man United fans are planning to empty Old Trafford when they face Liverpool in the Premier League next week as part of protests against the ownership. https://t.co/YKe3hg3B3a

Liverpool picked up two wins against Manchester United last season. They secured a 5-0 win over United at Old Trafford before winning 4-0 at Anfield earlier this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh