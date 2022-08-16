Twitter explodes as 10-man Liverpool are held to 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash in front of a packed Anfield crowd on Monday, 15 August.
Liverpool made a bright start to the game and had a couple of chances to score a goal through new signing Darwin Nunez and midfielder Harvey Elliott. However, it was Crystal Palace who took the lead against the run of play.
Eberechi Eze did well in midfield and found Wilfred Zaha who timed his run to perfection to beat the Reds' offside trap. He scored past Alisson Becker to make it 1-0. The Eagles took a surprise lead going into half-time.
Things went from bad to worse for Jurgen Klopp's side early in the second half. Nunez received a straight red card in the 57th minute following a headbutt on Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
The Danish defender himself received a yellow card for the confrontation that preceded the headbutt.
Liverpool, however, managed to get an equalizer moments after the red card. Luis Diaz drove in from the left flank and curled the ball from outside the box to bring the Reds right back into the game.
The hosts had a plethora of attacks following their equalizer and so did the visitors.
However, a goal eluded both sides as the game ended 1-1.
Fans on Twitter had plenty to say following an entertaining contest at Anfield. Here are a few tweets from the game:
Liverpool are yet to secure a win in the Premier League this season after two games. The Reds secured a 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Fulham in their opening league game at Craven Cottage last weekend.
As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are already four points behind their title rivals Manchester City. The defending champions have picked up maximum points from their two outings so far this season and lead the table.
Who do Liverpool play next in the Premier League?
Following their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp's side will face their arch-rivals Manchester United. The game is scheduled to take place on Monday, 22 August at Old Trafford.
It is worth mentioning that Manchester United have made a poor start to the 2022-23 season as well, losing both of their games so far.
They started the campaign with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend. Erik ten Hag's side then suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, 13 August.
Liverpool picked up two wins against Manchester United last season. They secured a 5-0 win over United at Old Trafford before winning 4-0 at Anfield earlier this year.