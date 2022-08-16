Create
Twitter explodes as 10-man Liverpool are held to 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace

The Reds are still winless in the Premier League.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Aug 16, 2022 02:40 AM IST

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash in front of a packed Anfield crowd on Monday, 15 August.

Liverpool made a bright start to the game and had a couple of chances to score a goal through new signing Darwin Nunez and midfielder Harvey Elliott. However, it was Crystal Palace who took the lead against the run of play.

Eberechi Eze did well in midfield and found Wilfred Zaha who timed his run to perfection to beat the Reds' offside trap. He scored past Alisson Becker to make it 1-0. The Eagles took a surprise lead going into half-time.

Things went from bad to worse for Jurgen Klopp's side early in the second half. Nunez received a straight red card in the 57th minute following a headbutt on Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

The Danish defender himself received a yellow card for the confrontation that preceded the headbutt.

Liverpool, however, managed to get an equalizer moments after the red card. Luis Diaz drove in from the left flank and curled the ball from outside the box to bring the Reds right back into the game.

The hosts had a plethora of attacks following their equalizer and so did the visitors.

However, a goal eluded both sides as the game ended 1-1.

Fans on Twitter had plenty to say following an entertaining contest at Anfield. Here are a few tweets from the game:

It ends level.#LIVCRY https://t.co/2DAGRlA7D5
Congratulations to @ManCity on winning the 2022/2023 premier league title.
If you ever feel useless remember Liverpool sacked Sadio Mane to buy Darwin Nunez. I rest my case
Luis Díaz is pretty good at football
THAT’S OUTRAGEOUS FROM LUIS DIAZ!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Uoh8MKhvSM
1-1 Liverpool.WHAT A GOAL BY LUIS DIAZ, WOWWWW!!! https://t.co/BerWg3QUXQ
LUIS DIAZ!! I HONESTLY CANT EVEN BEGIN TO EXPLAIN WHAT I HAVE JUST WITNESSED 🫢
Man’s game. twitter.com/talksport/stat…
Nunez gets a red card and liverpool score almost right away 😭😭
https://t.co/yabOYbkpsY
finally seeing the Nunez / Zidane comparisons
City Arsenal title race lol😭😭
Giving it the Zidane on his home debut 😂😂 twitter.com/rioferdy5/stat…
All the prem defenders gunna be targeting Nunez’s temper from now on. Silly boy
Darwin Nunez has Kezman at Chelsea energy
This game could do with Diogo Jota.
Weird half for Liverpool. Some really, really good football on show but 0 end product. Not many options on the bench to change things up top #LFC
Always felt a big problem with this Liverpool side is they are far too open when they lose the ball, they just get cut through #LFC
You have to say Liverpool's back line would've done better against Zaha there if the pitch wasn't so dry.
Good lesson for me. I should've choose Zaha over Nunez in FPL 😂😂😭
Zaha is smelling BBQ chicken on Nat Phillips shoulder
I can’t see a smarter move than bringing Zaha to Chelsea at the moment
That Nunez & Salah link up https://t.co/LXNOZ5b6xh
we need a nunez hat trick or that attempt is making a compilation later😂
One thing for sure is city manage players much better than us. If they lost players to injury as often as us they’d have an academy team out

Liverpool are yet to secure a win in the Premier League this season after two games. The Reds secured a 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Fulham in their opening league game at Craven Cottage last weekend.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are already four points behind their title rivals Manchester City. The defending champions have picked up maximum points from their two outings so far this season and lead the table.

Who do Liverpool play next in the Premier League?

Following their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp's side will face their arch-rivals Manchester United. The game is scheduled to take place on Monday, 22 August at Old Trafford.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United have made a poor start to the 2022-23 season as well, losing both of their games so far.

They started the campaign with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend. Erik ten Hag's side then suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, 13 August.

Man United fans are planning to empty Old Trafford when they face Liverpool in the Premier League next week as part of protests against the ownership. https://t.co/YKe3hg3B3a

Liverpool picked up two wins against Manchester United last season. They secured a 5-0 win over United at Old Trafford before winning 4-0 at Anfield earlier this year.

Edited by Aditya Singh
