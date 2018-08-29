Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter explodes after Lacazette likes tweet trolling Alexis Sanchez

Rachel Syiemlieh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Humor
2.57K   //    29 Aug 2018, 10:45 IST

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Alexis Sanchez seems to be having a bit of a rough time since his allegiance switched from Arsenal to Manchester United in January.

The Chilean forward completed a controversial move to Manchester United in a deal that also gave Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The forward's arrival at Old Trafford was so hyped that he was even handed the iconic No. 7 shirt at United upon signing.

However, the 29-year-old has struggled to find his place in the United squad, having only managed three goals in 20 appearances last season. The Chilean is yet to add goals to his tally this season as well.

Despite his struggles last season, Sanchez vowed to kick off the new campaign with aplomb. Prior to United's game against Leicester this season, the forward said, "The first four or five months were a learning period. Now I want to go all the way, I want to fight for everything. I am preparing myself mentally and physically to face all that lies ahead. Now that I know my team-mates, I can focus on what I want to win. I am here to demonstrate the quality I’m here for. The time has come for United to win more trophies. We need to be fighting among the best."

However, nothing seems to have changed for the former Arsenal man so far as he wasn't given a start during Monday night's game against Tottenham Hotspur. Despite having replaced Ander Herrera in the 55th minute, Sanchez was unable to influence the game.

Of course, Twitter wouldn't let him get away with it and began trolling the forward on the platform.


One tweet, in particular, blew up as one of Sanchez's former teammates at Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette was caught liking it.


Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

A Twitter user shared a post titled: "Alexis at Arsenal vs Alexis at United" that contained two pictures: one of Sanchez celebrating a goal and the other of a young Marseille fan.


Lacazette's liking the tweet resulted in a massive amount of retweets, particularly by Arsenal fans:


Sanchez was infamously reported to have had a fallout with Arsenal teammates before his Emirates exit.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Alexandre Lacazette Alexis Sanchez Twiter reactions
