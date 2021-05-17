Twitter explodes as Alisson Becker scores winner in incredible Liverpool victory over West Brom

Liverpool secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over West Brom thanks to an amazing header from Alisson Becker in the 95th minute to give Liverpool a crucial victory in the top 4 race.
Hal Robson-Kanu gave West Brom the lead with a well-taken goal in the 15th minute while Mohamed Salah equalled with a stunning strike in the 33rd minute. Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both missed easy chances in the first half and the teams went into the break at 1-1.
Liverpool, as expected, dominated the ball and had plenty of control but they failed to break a resolute West Brom defense. The Reds started getting increasingly frustrated and it looked like they would have to settle for just one point.
West Brom in fact had a goal ruled out for offside as they threatened to break the deadlock whenever they got a set piece. Alisson Becker, before making the difference on the scoring end, even had to make an unbelievable save to deny Robson Kanu in the second half.
Liverpool threw on Shaqiri and Wijnaldum to make a difference in the second half. Wijnaldum did get into some good positions and caused the West Brom defense some problems with his running and energy. However, he lacked the finishing touch and was guilty of wasting a golden chance created by Mohamed Salah.
With time running out and their dreams of a Champions League spot running out as well, Liverpool won a corner in the 94th minute. Alisson Becker was summoned forward as Liverpool sent in everyone possible into the West Brom box hoping for a miracle.
Liverpool were not disappointed as Alisson Becker scored an incredible header to secure a last gasp 2-1 victory and keep Liverpool's Champions League hopes alive.
Alisson Becker became the first goalkeeper in Premier League history to score a header and his goal could have huge ramifications in the race for top 4.
With Leicester City and Chelsea facing each other on Tuesday night, the race for the top 4 positions is expected to go down to the wire.
Without further ado, let us take a look at the: