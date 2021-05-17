Twitter explodes as Alisson Becker scores winner in incredible Liverpool victory over West Brom

Liverpool secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over West Brom thanks to an amazing header from Alisson Becker in the 95th minute to give Liverpool a crucial victory in the top 4 race.

Hal Robson-Kanu gave West Brom the lead with a well-taken goal in the 15th minute while Mohamed Salah equalled with a stunning strike in the 33rd minute. Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both missed easy chances in the first half and the teams went into the break at 1-1.

Liverpool, as expected, dominated the ball and had plenty of control but they failed to break a resolute West Brom defense. The Reds started getting increasingly frustrated and it looked like they would have to settle for just one point.

West Brom in fact had a goal ruled out for offside as they threatened to break the deadlock whenever they got a set piece. Alisson Becker, before making the difference on the scoring end, even had to make an unbelievable save to deny Robson Kanu in the second half.

Liverpool threw on Shaqiri and Wijnaldum to make a difference in the second half. Wijnaldum did get into some good positions and caused the West Brom defense some problems with his running and energy. However, he lacked the finishing touch and was guilty of wasting a golden chance created by Mohamed Salah.

With time running out and their dreams of a Champions League spot running out as well, Liverpool won a corner in the 94th minute. Alisson Becker was summoned forward as Liverpool sent in everyone possible into the West Brom box hoping for a miracle.

Liverpool were not disappointed as Alisson Becker scored an incredible header to secure a last gasp 2-1 victory and keep Liverpool's Champions League hopes alive.

Alisson Becker became the first goalkeeper in Premier League history to score a header and his goal could have huge ramifications in the race for top 4.

With Leicester City and Chelsea facing each other on Tuesday night, the race for the top 4 positions is expected to go down to the wire.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from West Brom 1-2 Liverpool

Crikey! I’ve seen it all now. A last second winner from @LFC’s keeper. Alisson wonderland. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 16, 2021

What a header! We never give up. Well done boys 😱💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/R6SJrEssTO — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) May 16, 2021

LIVERPOOL GOALKEEPER ALISSON JUST SCORED A LAST-MINUTE WINNER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/be20RuMTWi — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 16, 2021

Alisson Becker made a lot of Liverpool fans happy with his goal

Here comes Alisson...... — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 16, 2021

OMG !!! Alisson... — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) May 16, 2021

Put it in the Louvre 🎨



𝗜𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗬. pic.twitter.com/88JNw9RQAV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2021

Whooooooooo!!!Love it what an header that was !!we haven’t scored of a corner since December v Spurs snd never looked like until our keeper showed the way to do it!Hail Alison 👏👏we live to fight another day👍👍ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) May 16, 2021

Wow what a wonderful emotional interview Allison has just given ,one of the moments of the season — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) May 16, 2021

Alisson (After scoring his goal): "I hope my father is watching and celebrating somewhere." ♥️ pic.twitter.com/VC7bqZIcat — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) May 16, 2021

It's @Carlsberg Man of the Match time!



Some 𝙗𝙤𝙨𝙨 performances but, well... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2021

Alisson is the first goalkeeper ever to score for Liverpool#WBALIV pic.twitter.com/wBOaTm2Iqb — Premier League (@premierleague) May 16, 2021

1 - In Liverpool's entire club history since they were founded in 1892, Alisson is the first goalkeeper ever to score a competitive goal for the club. Absurd. pic.twitter.com/hpvwGB8fuJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 16, 2021

Klopp: "If Giroud had scored that goal we'd say it was a world class header so we have to say the same for Ali!" — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 16, 2021

More than a game !! When you've been rock-bottom and have cameback from that...

Then you know what it means!! https://t.co/9FwiSTBQQE — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) May 16, 2021

Can we just take a moment to think of those Chelsea fans we know and love...



🙄 pic.twitter.com/VBy5pIp31V — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 16, 2021

A work of art. pic.twitter.com/25ZYONInLj — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 16, 2021

Timo Werner watching Alisson score a goal pic.twitter.com/KfJouCMgcB — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 16, 2021

Alisson averages a goal every 127 games for Liverpool whereas Jamie Carragher averaged a goal every 184 games for Liverpool. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) May 16, 2021

"I hope he was there to see it with God on his side celebrating" 👏



"I don't know how to celebrate!" 😂



A fantastic interview with Alisson, who dedicates his sensational last-minute goal to his father who passed away earlier this year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4w2HsbaO16 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2021

⚽ Goalkeepers to score in PL:

Peter Schmeichel – 2001

Brad Friedel – 2004

Paul Robinson – 2007

Tim Howard – 2012

Asmir Begovic 2013

ALISSON – 2021 pic.twitter.com/qwGPHe14cp — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 16, 2021

🧤 Of the 6 goalkeepers to score in PL history, Alisson is the first to score a winning goal ⚽ pic.twitter.com/7OJKg68167 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 16, 2021

Ah mate. Alisson talking about his child being born, his dad passing away and scoring that goal had finished me off.



Nothing but love for him. ♥️ — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 16, 2021

Alisson went on to say he's been off interviews for a while because talking about it make him emotional.



He then went on to list all the people who got in touch with him including players, managers and clubs before apologising to anyone he missed out.



What a fella. ♥️ — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 16, 2021

Trent Assist Alisson header pic.twitter.com/P7bC22JGfL — sal (@sxlang_) May 16, 2021

Alisson has now equalled Willian’s Premier League goal tally this season pic.twitter.com/tE0arNa3TT — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 16, 2021

17 Brazilians have scored a Premier League goal this season:



Pereira (10)

Firmino (8)

Jesus (8)

Raphinha (6)

Richarlison (6)

Joelinton (4)

Lucas Moura (3)

Gabriel (2)

Thiago Silva (2)

Vinicius

Fred

Bernard

Luiz

W. José

Martinelli

Willian

Alisson (all 1)



Wow. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/6RlYlQFqIV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 16, 2021

Alisson is now only one Premier League goal behind Timo Werner in 2021.. pic.twitter.com/A2jSsaN5t7 — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 16, 2021

Klopp on Alisson's goal: "The technique is insane, a top top top class goal." [Bein] — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 16, 2021