Twitter explodes as Alaves humble Real Madrid

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 777 // 07 Oct 2018, 01:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

ALAVES XI: Pacheco; Navarro, Laguarida, Maripan, Duarte; Brasanac, Pina, Wakaso; Ibai, Jony, Calleri

REAL MADRID XI Courtois; Odriozola, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Ceballos, Bale, Benzema

Final Score: Real Madrid 0-1 Alaves

The 8th gameweek of LaLiga saw Alaves come up trumps against Real Madrid courtesy of a 1-0 scoreline at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

As such, Julen Lopetegui's side have now gone three LaLiga matches without a goal for the first time since March 2002, and have lost three of their last four fixtures in all competitions.

The result compounds a miserable run for the Spanish manager, who was in dire need of a comeback having suffered two ignominious defeats at the hands of Sevilla and CSKA Moscow respectively.

On as a second-half substitute, Manu Garcia capitalised on terrible Madrid marking to pull off a last-gasp header, with virtually the last touch of the game, that claimed a dramatic LaLiga win for Deportivo Alaves.

Jony's looping corner found Ruben Sobrino unmarked at the far post, and he had the presence of mind to head the ball back across goal, with Garcia on hand to make the most of that chance as he got the decisive touch at the back post.

It was nothing more than Alaves deserved on the balance of the game, with Madrid's lackluster attacking play coming back to haunt them once again.

As a result, Madrid now sit 2nd in La Liga, having managed only 14 points in 8 matches. The Spanish giants are 5 goals adrift of their arch-rivals, Barcelona, who stand atop the league table with as many points in 7 matches.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.

Real Madrid this season pic.twitter.com/8YyXF7ackT — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 6, 2018

Last 4 games:



Real Madrid: 0 goals

Alvaro Morata: 1 goal pic.twitter.com/fbNr74q4qg — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 6, 2018

Man lost the Spain job and the chance to be a World Cup winner in order to fail to make one of the best squads in the world score in 2729272 hours and then lose against CSKA Moscow and Alaves — Ahmad (@ahmadf_o) October 6, 2018

Real Madrid have failed to score in four consecutive games across all competitions for the first time in the 21st century.



Sevilla 3-0 Real

Real 0-0 Atletico

CSKA 1-0 Real

Alavés 1-0 Real



Galacti-Nos. pic.twitter.com/wzZrrmfdHv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 6, 2018

No hate towards Karim Benzema but Real Madrid must replace him in January.



He's 30 & isn't the player who's gonna win you Matches like he used to do 2-3 Years ago.@realmadriden please replace him, he's done so much for us so please don't make me hate him. pic.twitter.com/cH61nLGElV — SM¹³ (@SMFutboI) October 6, 2018

Real Madrid's have failed to score a goal in their last four matches:



😨 Sevilla 3-0 Real

😳 Real 0-0 Atlético

🤯 CSKA 1-0 Real

😱 Alaves 1-0 Real



Missing someone? pic.twitter.com/9ur4H91ZrD — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) October 6, 2018

First time that Real Madrid have lost away to Alaves in 87 years. — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) October 6, 2018

"Ronaldo was holding Benzema and Bale back"



"Real Madrid will be fine without Ronaldo"



"Who needs Ronaldo when you have Mariano" pic.twitter.com/7GLx6E5Yal — Griezmann Chief (@Griezmannility) October 6, 2018

1985 - Real Madrid have failed to score in four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since April 1985 (five), their worst run ever. Drought pic.twitter.com/Hrej7ojkM4 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 6, 2018

Respect to Real Madrid that didn’t want to make feel Bayern Munich lonely. pic.twitter.com/bK2Kcuian5 — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) October 6, 2018

If you're a Madridista who just saw us lose against Alaves and the first thing on your mind is Cristiano Ronaldo, you're not a Madridista and you can just save everyone's time by fucking off to Juve. I'm trying to word this as kindly as possible. — 13 (@Asensiazo) October 6, 2018

#AlavesRealMadrid

Real Madrid fans: who needs Cristiano Ronaldo when you have Modric, Bale and Vinicius?

Alaves: pic.twitter.com/cMmc4Tol3n — Mutebi💪Alex🔥Kato🚀 (@mutebilx_qato) October 6, 2018

