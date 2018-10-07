Twitter explodes as Alaves humble Real Madrid
ALAVES XI: Pacheco; Navarro, Laguarida, Maripan, Duarte; Brasanac, Pina, Wakaso; Ibai, Jony, Calleri
REAL MADRID XI Courtois; Odriozola, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Ceballos, Bale, Benzema
Final Score: Real Madrid 0-1 Alaves
The 8th gameweek of LaLiga saw Alaves come up trumps against Real Madrid courtesy of a 1-0 scoreline at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.
As such, Julen Lopetegui's side have now gone three LaLiga matches without a goal for the first time since March 2002, and have lost three of their last four fixtures in all competitions.
The result compounds a miserable run for the Spanish manager, who was in dire need of a comeback having suffered two ignominious defeats at the hands of Sevilla and CSKA Moscow respectively.
On as a second-half substitute, Manu Garcia capitalised on terrible Madrid marking to pull off a last-gasp header, with virtually the last touch of the game, that claimed a dramatic LaLiga win for Deportivo Alaves.
Jony's looping corner found Ruben Sobrino unmarked at the far post, and he had the presence of mind to head the ball back across goal, with Garcia on hand to make the most of that chance as he got the decisive touch at the back post.
It was nothing more than Alaves deserved on the balance of the game, with Madrid's lackluster attacking play coming back to haunt them once again.
As a result, Madrid now sit 2nd in La Liga, having managed only 14 points in 8 matches. The Spanish giants are 5 goals adrift of their arch-rivals, Barcelona, who stand atop the league table with as many points in 7 matches.
