Twitter explodes as Alexis Sanchez scores with his hand

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 11 Feb 2017, 18:37 IST

Hand of God

Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal the lead against Hull City but in controversial style. The ball bounced off the Tiger’s keeper, Eldin Jakupovi and hit Alexis’ arm before going in.

The referee didn’t spot it and ‘Hand of Alexis’ stood. Here’s how twitter reacted:

A closer look at Alexis Sanchez's goal. pic.twitter.com/o3a6UbOsh6 — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) February 11, 2017

Times when Alexis really has a hand in a goal....#AFCvHCFC — MÖnty (@SudiptoDas1993) February 11, 2017

Hand Of God remake there by Alexis — C H U A V O (@Sive_Myendeki) February 11, 2017

Alexis 'Hand of God' Sanchez.... — Victor Owo (@owo747) February 11, 2017

Alexis only had eyes for the ball. His hand being there was just part of the nature movement of his body when scoring. — Aminul (@ArsenalRealm) February 11, 2017

Alexis Sanchez scored that hand goal just to try and prove that he's as good as Maradona #ArsHul — m@n¡$h (@RaiOnAir) February 11, 2017

Alexis has just scored with the Hand of Dog. — Ben (@ClassOfMesut) February 11, 2017

Alexis & Maradona's hand! GREAT goal! GREAT Referees let's make Arsenal Great again — Rami Vasama (@vasamra) February 11, 2017

Alexis Sanchez goal v Hull was ball to hand and therefore legitimate. PERIOD! pic.twitter.com/MHHyytRQ8r — Ghost (@ToByZoNe) February 11, 2017

Hand of Alexis.. — Luca Brasi (@Usual_suxpekt) February 11, 2017

Alexis' hand "wanted" that ball more than his head. Fair goal imo — Awais (@akakiyani) February 11, 2017

Hand of Alexis!!!!! 1-0 to the Arsenal!!! — Skhumbuzo Zwane (@EazyBTM) February 11, 2017

Hand of God, Lord knows we need it #Alexis — Ronnie Robert (@ron_oduor) February 11, 2017

Thierry Henry, now Alexis Sanchez. Arsenal strikers obviously need a Hand learning basic anatomy #ArsHul — andy marston (@AndyMarston23) February 11, 2017

U just gotta hand it to Alexis #COYG — Pauline Wickins (@paulineinessex) February 11, 2017

Alexis hand of God — Rare Species (@RareSpeciez) February 11, 2017

Alexis was on hand to put arsenal in front — Alexis Sánchez (@allaboutarsena) February 11, 2017

Maradona: Hand of God goal



Alexis: Hand of Dog goal — Billy Ö (@AFCGoonerO) February 11, 2017

#Alexis, scores with the hand of God 3, clearly a case ball to hand,a legit goal — TheGunnersPub (@TheGunnersPub) February 11, 2017

Glad I captained Alexis Sanchez's hand this week! #ArsHul — Greg Asad (@gta3z) February 11, 2017

Safe to say Alexis had a big hand in that goal 1-0 #AFC — Abhilash. (@AbhilashSanyal) February 11, 2017