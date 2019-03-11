×
Twitter explodes as Arsenal beat Manchester United by 2-0 to go fourth in the Premier League table 

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
News
1.20K   //    11 Mar 2019, 00:38 IST


Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates stadium in the feature game of the Premier League weekend. Granit Xhaka and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang were on the score sheet for the hosts, who also kept just their sixth clean sheet of the season. The win took Arsenal to fourth position, while Manchester United dropped to fifth.

In the first half, Arsenal started on a positive and found themselves in promising positions. But it was Manchester United who had the best chance inside the first 10 minutes, when Romelu Lukaku hit the cross bar after Luke Shaw had put in an excellent cross from the left.

However, Arsenal drew first blood with Xhaka's fierce strike deceiving David de Gea from distance. Then, Manchester United hit the post again - this time it was Fred's low-drilled shot from about 22-23 yards out.

United created a host of chances, but couldn't find the final touch. Lukaku then missed a one-on-one opportunity, with full credit going to Bernd Leno for the save. United were edging closer to an equalizer, but Arsenal held on in the first half.

In the second 45, the Red Devils started on top again. Lukaku missed another easy chance after Rashford found him with well-tuned pass. Arsenal then came back into the match a little bit and got a penalty through Alexandre Lacazette.

Up stepped Aubameyang and put it away to make it 2-0 and put the game beyond doubt. Solskjaer introduced some attacking changes then, bringing on Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial, but Arsenal then held on to give the Norwegian his first loss in the Premier League. This can be termed as just a bad day at the office for Manchester United, but Arsenal were brilliant on the day.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Arsenal's massive win over Manchester United.

