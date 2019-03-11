Twitter explodes as Arsenal beat Manchester United by 2-0 to go fourth in the Premier League table

Jayesh Motwani

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates stadium in the feature game of the Premier League weekend. Granit Xhaka and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang were on the score sheet for the hosts, who also kept just their sixth clean sheet of the season. The win took Arsenal to fourth position, while Manchester United dropped to fifth.

In the first half, Arsenal started on a positive and found themselves in promising positions. But it was Manchester United who had the best chance inside the first 10 minutes, when Romelu Lukaku hit the cross bar after Luke Shaw had put in an excellent cross from the left.

However, Arsenal drew first blood with Xhaka's fierce strike deceiving David de Gea from distance. Then, Manchester United hit the post again - this time it was Fred's low-drilled shot from about 22-23 yards out.

United created a host of chances, but couldn't find the final touch. Lukaku then missed a one-on-one opportunity, with full credit going to Bernd Leno for the save. United were edging closer to an equalizer, but Arsenal held on in the first half.

In the second 45, the Red Devils started on top again. Lukaku missed another easy chance after Rashford found him with well-tuned pass. Arsenal then came back into the match a little bit and got a penalty through Alexandre Lacazette.

Up stepped Aubameyang and put it away to make it 2-0 and put the game beyond doubt. Solskjaer introduced some attacking changes then, bringing on Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial, but Arsenal then held on to give the Norwegian his first loss in the Premier League. This can be termed as just a bad day at the office for Manchester United, but Arsenal were brilliant on the day.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Arsenal's massive win over Manchester United.

HALF TIME - Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United



The Reds go in behind at the break but should be level considering some of the opportunities we've had.



Players seem a little fatigued, could do with freshening it up a little. Bring Tony on?#MatchdayMac #MUFC #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/Pocp6UICmT — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) March 10, 2019

No Man Utd player won more tackles (4/4) or created more chances (2) than Luke Shaw in the first half vs. Arsenal



Continuing his good form. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/QkCTWD5NWE — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 10, 2019

Blame the wind, De Gea. That's what everyone else does. — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) March 10, 2019

Slow start from United but loads better after Solskjaer tweaked his system and pushed Pogba inside. Ended the half the better team. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) March 10, 2019

Lukaku with another chance! Could've had a hat trick today. Big save from Leno but we should be level!



Some good football from United leading to that! #MatchdayMac #MUFC #ARSMUN — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) March 10, 2019

Redemption from the spot 🔴 pic.twitter.com/igd0aTrBOr — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 10, 2019

GOAL!



Aubameyang sends De Gea the wrong way from the spot after Lacazette went down under a challenge from Fred.



"It wasn't a penalty, I think Jon Moss gets that completely wrong." - Danny Mills#Arsenal 2-0 #MUFC



Listen live ⚽️📻📲 https://t.co/0kUniX6SeW #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/IUEJNoOqXb — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) March 10, 2019

The Rashford and Lukaku who turned up today. 🤣🤣 #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/4pJrHw6ozO — Iman Abdi Jama (@aymanjama8) March 10, 2019

At one end, Fred dithers on the ball instead of creating a chance. Not going to lay in to him for the pen. He didn’t even make a challenge. The referee isn’t even bent. He’s just dreadful at his job. Dive all day long. — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) March 10, 2019

United so bad today OGS can easily say ‘bad day at office’ and move on. Clearly has to be one off or season will unravel quite quickly. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) March 10, 2019

Emery removing Ole's Wheel pic.twitter.com/c6kvA927it — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 10, 2019

