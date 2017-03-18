Twitter explodes as Arsenal fans indulge in sky wars over Arsene Wenger's future

Arsenal fans flew 2 planes carrying banner regarding Arsene Wenger's future. One in support of him, the other wanting him gone..

The first banner that flew over the Hawthorns

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s future has the fans divided into two halves, the ones who want their great manager to continue beyond this season and then there are those who don’t want the club to offer him a new contract beyond this season. The majority are the latter, one could argue.

However, the fans upped their game and took to the skies to settle the battle once and for all, or so they thought. First, those fans who want the Frenchman gone had an airplane fly over the Hawthorns with a banner – “No Contract #WengerOut”. This was followed by an immediate response from the fans who want the 67-year-old to stay beyond the season, as another played flew over the stadium with the banner – “In Arsene We Trust #RespectAW”.

Meanwhile, the game between Arsenal and West Brom is evenly poised with Craig Dawson opened the scoring for the hosts before Alexis Sanchez equalised only 3 minutes later.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back as Arsenal fans were trolled for their childish behavior.

Here are the best tweets:

Arsenal Fan TV always wins!

Arsenal Fan TV: First plane by Claude, the second by Ty.



Case closed! pic.twitter.com/zL4235ndFW — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 18, 2017

The state of Arsenal fans....

Civil war in the skies. During the game. We've peaked. — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) March 18, 2017

Hopefully, that might persuade the Chilean to stay!

Hoping for a third banner with Alexis Sanchez's dogs on it. — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) March 18, 2017

Drone it out!

Plane banners so yesterday. The modern way would be a drone that landed at the dugout. Ready, Steady, Go...... — tim payton (@timpayton) March 18, 2017

World War III: Between Arsenal fans!

Shocking turn of events here, as the anti and pro-Wenger planes appear to be engaging in a fight to the death. More as we get it. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 18, 2017

Arsene Wenger be like - "Sky is no longer the limit for me, I have conquered it." #ARS — Shaurya Vineet (@ShauryaVineet) March 18, 2017

Things just got real!

Live footage of the Wenger in vs Wenger out battle above the Hawthorns #BattleOfTheBanners pic.twitter.com/hbwBWMDaYm — Chippy Memz (@Arsenal_Memz) March 18, 2017

Some archaic tactics on display at the Hawthorns!

Tactics so far from the Hawthorns pic.twitter.com/3zjiy8OpYB — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) March 18, 2017

Rival planes? This is like a shite Battle of Britain what an absolute embarrassment — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) March 18, 2017

Two plane banners in the opening 15 minutes.



"No contract. Wenger Out."

"In Wenger We Trust" — Premier League Stuff (@EPLStuff) March 18, 2017

Now that would be some banner!

Just waiting for the third plane with banner now pic.twitter.com/1LYmd8Hh69 — Xhakahari (@Cechque) March 18, 2017

Arsenal fans are like no other. We've taken our civil war to the fucking sky man. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) March 18, 2017

Plane banners about as cringeworthy as we can. Arsenal fandom has officially jumped the shark — You Are My Arsenal (@YouAreMyArsenal) March 18, 2017

this fanbase is absolute banter altogether. 2 fucking banners 2 planes in 1 game pic.twitter.com/Nq31qT74w2 — Dinklage (@Dinklage_Afc) March 18, 2017

haha, there’s another plane with a banner in support of Wenger. WW II Sky Battle imminent — arseblog (@arseblog) March 18, 2017

More pictures from the Hawthorns pic.twitter.com/EF7VAOi9Ys — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) March 18, 2017

Point!

The joke is on them really, because if there is a space between the two words the hashtag won't work. pic.twitter.com/bsSbRAWDGV — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 18, 2017

After United, Liverpool it's Arsenal's turn with plane banner. pic.twitter.com/f7AYLurIGw — Jose 'Judas' fan (@SemperFiUnited) March 18, 2017

@hughwizzy They spent all that money and then fucked up the hashtag. #Wenger Out just doesn't work. — Felix. (@WittyGooner) March 18, 2017