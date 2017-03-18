Twitter explodes as Arsenal fans indulge in sky wars over Arsene Wenger's future
Arsenal fans flew 2 planes carrying banner regarding Arsene Wenger's future. One in support of him, the other wanting him gone..
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s future has the fans divided into two halves, the ones who want their great manager to continue beyond this season and then there are those who don’t want the club to offer him a new contract beyond this season. The majority are the latter, one could argue.
However, the fans upped their game and took to the skies to settle the battle once and for all, or so they thought. First, those fans who want the Frenchman gone had an airplane fly over the Hawthorns with a banner – “No Contract #WengerOut”. This was followed by an immediate response from the fans who want the 67-year-old to stay beyond the season, as another played flew over the stadium with the banner – “In Arsene We Trust #RespectAW”.
Meanwhile, the game between Arsenal and West Brom is evenly poised with Craig Dawson opened the scoring for the hosts before Alexis Sanchez equalised only 3 minutes later.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back as Arsenal fans were trolled for their childish behavior.
Here are the best tweets:
