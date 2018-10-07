×
Twitter explodes as Arsenal thrash Fulham 5-1

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Humor
453   //    07 Oct 2018, 21:18 IST

Arsenal total
Arsenal totally demolished Fulham on Sunday

Arsenal continued their recent good form by trouncing newly-promoted Fulham 5-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners went into the Premier League clash as the top-flight’s most in-form side, having won each of their last eight games in all competitions.

And, as expected, Arsenal made light work of their London neighbours with an emphatic 5-1 win. This was a complete attacking display from Unai Emery’s side and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Gunners opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette, but Fulham pulled level right before half-time, with former Chelsea attacker Andre Schurrle getting the goal.

However, Arsenal returned after the break in much better shape, with Lacazette restoring their lead just four minutes into the restart. From there, the Gunners did not look back, as Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (double) also scored to complete the rout.

The result means Arsenal have now won their last nine games in all competitions. It also moves the cub to the fourth position on the Premier League table, with Unai Emery’s side now just two points behind top spot.

Well, the world of social media has been talking about the latest masterclass from Arsenal. Emery’s appointment may not have given the Arsenal faithful that much hope, but for the first time it is obvious that fans are buzzing and very confident.

Many people who shared their opinions on Twitter seem to believe that this could be the year that the Gunners finally get close to that 14th League title. The season is still young, but the current Arsenal side has earned the right to be praised following such a commanding performance against Fulham.

The win was obviously massive, but the consistency which the Gunners have shown since losing their opening two games is what has really been impressive.

So, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets following Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Fulham on Sunday:

 



Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
