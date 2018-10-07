Twitter explodes as Arsenal thrash Fulham 5-1

Arsenal totally demolished Fulham on Sunday

Arsenal continued their recent good form by trouncing newly-promoted Fulham 5-1 at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners went into the Premier League clash as the top-flight’s most in-form side, having won each of their last eight games in all competitions.

And, as expected, Arsenal made light work of their London neighbours with an emphatic 5-1 win. This was a complete attacking display from Unai Emery’s side and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Gunners opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette, but Fulham pulled level right before half-time, with former Chelsea attacker Andre Schurrle getting the goal.

However, Arsenal returned after the break in much better shape, with Lacazette restoring their lead just four minutes into the restart. From there, the Gunners did not look back, as Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (double) also scored to complete the rout.

The result means Arsenal have now won their last nine games in all competitions. It also moves the cub to the fourth position on the Premier League table, with Unai Emery’s side now just two points behind top spot.

Well, the world of social media has been talking about the latest masterclass from Arsenal. Emery’s appointment may not have given the Arsenal faithful that much hope, but for the first time it is obvious that fans are buzzing and very confident.

Many people who shared their opinions on Twitter seem to believe that this could be the year that the Gunners finally get close to that 14th League title. The season is still young, but the current Arsenal side has earned the right to be praised following such a commanding performance against Fulham.

The win was obviously massive, but the consistency which the Gunners have shown since losing their opening two games is what has really been impressive.

So, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets following Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Fulham on Sunday:

From what I saw last season and now Arsenal have won 9 in a row? pic.twitter.com/RhrNSY2hPb — 🇹🇹 (@Mta_1991) October 7, 2018

9 straight wins for Unai Emery. Despite inheriting the weakest squad in the top 6, low on confidence from years of stagnation with limited backing from his board, he’s already got Arsenal together. Still questions over them in big games but they’re on the right track. — Sibs 🐝🔰 (@SibsMUFC) October 7, 2018

Arsenal being good again is a betrayal of everything the likes of Robbie, Ty, Troopz and the weird one with the neck tattoo worked so hard to achieve. #EmeryOut — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 7, 2018

What a superb second half performance, when @Aubameyang7 scored his first goal, him and @LacazetteAlex ended up pulling me over the barriers 😂 I am so happy, we got our Arsenal back ❤️ — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) October 7, 2018

Spurs have made their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.



They're still below Arsenal in the table. pic.twitter.com/VEP75YXN9r — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) October 7, 2018

It’s Arsenal’s 9th win in a row. The fans wander around, dazed, confused by this feeling of not needing to complain about anything. Older fans tell younger fans that it used to be like this in the past but it doesn’t help. Chaos reigns. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 7, 2018

Lacazette was class, so were Auba, Iwobi and Rambo. But my man of the match, is Lucas Torreria. Brilliant display. Shut Fulham out and dictated the play. Its insane how good he is. One of the best signings by Arsenal in recent times. Sven Mislintat masterclass. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) October 7, 2018

Fulham 1-5 Arsenal thoughts:



- Laca brilliant all-round performance.

- Bellerin worked his socks off today.His crossing has also improved.

- Holding really good at LCB.

- Torreira/Xhaka are world class pivot.

- Emery’s substitutes at the right moments.

- Our best run in 3 years — P™ (@Cechque) October 7, 2018

9 straight wins for Arsenal.



We’re not bragging yet. Just letting you know. — ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­ ­­­­­­­­­ Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) October 7, 2018

Aubameyang and Lacazette can lead Arsenal to the #PL title #FULARS pic.twitter.com/F97jxF9dsl — L O U I S (@KaykayZayn) October 7, 2018

Once Emery's Arsenal enter the second half of a match with you: pic.twitter.com/RfTCAgLGT1 — Daddy (@Yemzine) October 7, 2018

What u gonna do when they come for ya😂😂😂😂#Arsenal pic.twitter.com/8HwhCSL1Vm — Akang Usher Samuel (@UsherAkang) October 7, 2018

ARSSENAL right now.



WWWWWWWWW



Kartun terbaru dari Just Toon It.



Mana fans Arsenal? 🙋‍♀️#SemuanyaBOLA pic.twitter.com/husj66vE8i — Semuanya BOLA (@mysemuanyabola) October 7, 2018

Arsenal's last 9 games: WWWWWWWWW



27 Goals scored: ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



🔥 Arsenal are on absolute fire. pic.twitter.com/p49VueOW8L — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) October 7, 2018

Aubameyang could have made things awkward for Laca when he came to Arsenal..but he chose to forge a friendship, handed Laca a penalty to help his confidence when he could have gotten a hattrick himself...



We are now reaping the rewards of this bromance — Blaze⏺🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@Davidchibike) October 7, 2018

Arsenal out here scoring 5 goals in a single game, while some people can't even pull one goal in four straight games. pic.twitter.com/2R4WqjryH8 — Ebi Cule (@LawrenceEbi) October 7, 2018