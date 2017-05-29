Twitter explodes as Barcelona announce Ernesto Valverde as new manager

Barcelona have announced Ernesto Valverde as the successor to Luis Enrique.

Ernesto Valverde is the new Barcelona manager

Barcelona have announced Ernesto Valverde as their new manager, who will be taking over the reins of the club from departing manager Luis Enrique. Valverde was the manager of Basque outfit Athletic Bilbao until recently, when he decided to step down from his position, mostly so that he can assume his position at Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants struggled in the final year of Enrique’s reign and although he did depart with the Copa del Rey win over Alaves and 9 trophies in 3 years, there was growing discontent in the fan base. The fans will be hoping that Valverde is able to restore the club to their former glory and instill an identity with it.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t hold back and here are the best tweets:

The announcement...

IT'S OFFICIAL | Barcelona sign former club forward (1988-1990) Ernesto Valverde Tejedor as the new head coach. [FCB] pic.twitter.com/ZfkgluT6nE — FC Barcelona (@FCBdaily) May 29, 2017

Welcome to FC Barcelona: Ernesto Valverde. Hopefully an era of prosperity. #HolaValverde pic.twitter.com/KTve7cLSgK — El Máestro (@ElMaestrofcb) May 29, 2017

Valverde played 2 seasons for Barcelona (1988-1989 and 1989-1990) under Cruyff, in which he won the Cup Winners Cup and Copa del Rey — adil (@Barca19stats) May 29, 2017

Welcome to the Club Mr Ernesto Valverde #Pep pic.twitter.com/zzToDj0TPP — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) May 29, 2017

I have no clue how the Valverde era plays out. Neither do you. Let's just hope for the best. Always a chance with Messi on your side. — Nando (@BranG1992) May 29, 2017

Image: Young Valverde as a Barça player - sitting next to Cruyff. He played at the club from 1988-1990 #fcblive [as] pic.twitter.com/XPnWUx5jD0 — Barcastuff (@barcastuff__) May 29, 2017

The judgements...

I personally preferred Jorge Sampaoli but I hope Ernesto Valverde brings success. pic.twitter.com/yQcSIkbvzK — Ash (@lifeofash93) May 29, 2017

Anybody can be Barcelona's Manager, As long as they played for the Team during their playing days — OTAS (@Tasonivan) May 29, 2017

Mood right now knowing that Barça are most definitely settling for mediocrity after Valverde's appointment as head coach. pic.twitter.com/LKpx55dsP3 — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) May 29, 2017

How does a club, which has Messi, Neymar, Busi targets shit cunts like Bellerin, and a mediocre coach like Valverde, I'll never understand. — Víaan (@Viaanito) May 27, 2017

Great job with Valverde, @jmbartomeu! — Lucas R. (@lucasammr) May 29, 2017

Imagine Barcelona vs Real Madrid next season. Valverde vs Zidane. It will all be about which team crosses the ball more. Dark times. — #14 (@LaCroqueta6) May 29, 2017

The ridiculous claims..

Bartomeu said that Barça’s sporting director Robert Fernandez signed Valverde without speaking with the coach, only with his entourage. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) May 29, 2017

The laughs...

New Barca manager Ernesto Valverde looks like someone farted on the tube & he's doing an exaggerated reaction so people don't think it's him pic.twitter.com/v4VBBpv6mO — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 29, 2017

Barca confirm Ernesto Valverde as their new boss. It's now his job to tell Messi, Neymar and Suarez what time they need to be at the ground. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 29, 2017

Valverde watching Messi and realizing he will be coaching him next season pic.twitter.com/03czBLQXXZ — El Máestro (@ElMaestrofcb) May 27, 2017

Today around 2pm (BST+1) Valverde will probably be announced as Barcelona coach. If Mohun Bagan allows that(according to his wikipedia page) pic.twitter.com/doGnU9cKwE — Alvaro Romeo (@Alvaro_Romeo) May 29, 2017

Ohh Wenger!

Barcelona felt the need to quickly announce a successor to Enrique just in case Wenger made himself available — RIP Arsenal FC (@SerialWUM) May 29, 2017

Really surprised Arsene Wenger turned down the Barcelona job again



— Mental Strength (@bradders1066) May 29, 2017

And the transfer conspiracy theories begin...

'Hands off Ander Herrera' will be the message from the majority of United fans to Valverde, who has been announced Barcelona head coach. — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) May 29, 2017