Twitter explodes as Barcelona announce Ernesto Valverde as new manager
Barcelona have announced Ernesto Valverde as the successor to Luis Enrique.
Barcelona have announced Ernesto Valverde as their new manager, who will be taking over the reins of the club from departing manager Luis Enrique. Valverde was the manager of Basque outfit Athletic Bilbao until recently, when he decided to step down from his position, mostly so that he can assume his position at Camp Nou.
The Catalan giants struggled in the final year of Enrique’s reign and although he did depart with the Copa del Rey win over Alaves and 9 trophies in 3 years, there was growing discontent in the fan base. The fans will be hoping that Valverde is able to restore the club to their former glory and instill an identity with it.
