FIFA World Cup, 2018: Twitter explodes as Brazil edge past Costa Rica
Here's how Twitter reacted to the cliffhanger
Humor 22 Jun 2018, 20:05 IST
FIFA World Cup 2018 produced yet another humdinger as Brazil defeated Costa Rica in the most extraordinary fashion.
After 90 tense minutes, Seleção grabbed the lead courtesy of a goal from their talisman, Philippe Coutinho, in the opening minute of the injury time. The lead was doubled by Paris Saint-Germain's megastar, Neymar, as he received the ball from Costa to volley it into an empty net.
The result has lifted Brazil up to four points as they now find themselves atop the Group E, having played a tie with Switzerland in their World Cup opener. Their next match is with Serbia who are second in the group as of now.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter: