Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA World Cup, 2018: Twitter explodes as Brazil edge past Costa Rica

Here's how Twitter reacted to the cliffhanger

Shahid Asif
ANALYST
Humor 22 Jun 2018, 20:05 IST
282

Brazil v Costa Rica: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018 produced yet another humdinger as Brazil defeated Costa Rica in the most extraordinary fashion.

After 90 tense minutes, Seleção grabbed the lead courtesy of a goal from their talisman, Philippe Coutinho, in the opening minute of the injury time. The lead was doubled by Paris Saint-Germain's megastar, Neymar, as he received the ball from Costa to volley it into an empty net.

The result has lifted Brazil up to four points as they now find themselves atop the Group E, having played a tie with Switzerland in their World Cup opener. Their next match is with Serbia who are second in the group as of now.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter:



FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Costa Rica Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions Leisure Reading
Brazil vs Costa Rica: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Costa Rica, 5 players to watch...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group E
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things Serbia got right in 1-0 win over...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil Team vs Costa Rica, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 5 Fairy-tale runs
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #40 Torsten...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Brazil steal a win vs Costa Rica
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Switzerland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the first round of games
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us