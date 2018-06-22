FIFA World Cup, 2018: Twitter explodes as Brazil edge past Costa Rica

Here's how Twitter reacted to the cliffhanger

Shahid Asif ANALYST Humor 22 Jun 2018, 20:05 IST 282 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA World Cup 2018 produced yet another humdinger as Brazil defeated Costa Rica in the most extraordinary fashion.

After 90 tense minutes, Seleção grabbed the lead courtesy of a goal from their talisman, Philippe Coutinho, in the opening minute of the injury time. The lead was doubled by Paris Saint-Germain's megastar, Neymar, as he received the ball from Costa to volley it into an empty net.

The result has lifted Brazil up to four points as they now find themselves atop the Group E, having played a tie with Switzerland in their World Cup opener. Their next match is with Serbia who are second in the group as of now.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter:

It's the late, late show in Saint Petersburg, but it is a victory for Brazil!#BRACRC pic.twitter.com/EUt8Sc1FOa — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 22, 2018

He's a superstar and the most expensive player in football for the world but deep down he's still that little kid from Brazil living his dream of playing for his country in the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/5h3XB1LLY6 — ASG (@ahadfooty_II) June 22, 2018

Neymar's late goal puts him past Romario in sole possession of 3rd all-time on Brazil's top scorers list with 56 goals.



He now only trails Pelé (77) and Ronaldo (62). 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/RaeowO2Oom — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2018

Neymar Jr. arrives in Russia...🔥 pic.twitter.com/YSYHPXFY5J — FTS Football (@FromTStands) June 22, 2018

If Firmino don’t start next game for #BRA then we go on strike. — indykaila News (@indykaila) June 22, 2018

brazil has won five world cup titles and that ain't for nothing bitch....we're coming for everybody's wigs hide your players cause we're gonna win this — gabi (@harleivy) June 22, 2018

Can we just take a moment to appreciate this costa Rica legend KEYLORD NAVAS. Undoubtedly the man of the match. Once again he showed why he's amongst top 3 goalkeeper of last 3 years. pic.twitter.com/eJFKRQw5J8 — KroosT8 (@KroosT8) June 22, 2018

Brazil's coach Tite doing his best impression of Neymar.

(🎥: @GaryTraynor1)pic.twitter.com/VJN96s0kSk — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) June 22, 2018

When you touch Neymar's back pic.twitter.com/0znYhqRSaG — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 22, 2018

Pele 77 ⚽

Ronaldo 62 ⚽

NEYMAR 56 ⚽

Romario 55 ⚽



Neymar has overtaken Romario in the list of Brazil's all-time top goalscorers 👏https://t.co/jmBEK3uxkz #WorldCup #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/38YBHrGKx9 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 22, 2018

Brazil’s second goal was timed at 96:49 – the latest recorded 90th minute goal in a World Cup match since 1966. pic.twitter.com/sMS8ecwHLp — Futball Select (@futballselect) June 22, 2018

brazil scored two goals during ADDITIONAL TIME. fucking legends. — kayla (@LEGENDHARMONY) June 22, 2018

Ederson pushing down Brazil Manager Tite in their goal celebration against Costa Rica is the best thing you will see today 😂😂😂#bra #worldcup #BRAxCRC pic.twitter.com/Hjz82tlxyP — Dangerous Attack Bet (@dangerousattack) June 22, 2018