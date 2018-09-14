Twitter explodes as Brazil's Neymar Jr launches comic book series

Courtesy: Twitter

After conquering the world of football, it appears Brazilian ace Neymar Jr. is looking to do the same in the comic book world.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has launched a comic book series called "Inked: Art Animates Life" which features a supernaturally tattooed character Junior, drawn in the player's likeness, as the protagonist of the story.

The 26-year-old announced the launch of the first issue of the comic series on Instagram this week. The post, accompanied by a picture of the forward posing with the cover art of the graphic novel, said, "Dream come true! Get the first issue of Inked at http://neymarjrcomics.com."

Get the first issue of Inked at https://t.co/dvdnq0kdR7 pic.twitter.com/Wj4DAltR2Q — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 12, 2018

The plot follows the hero Junior as he uses his magical tattoos, whose ink brings his body art to life, to help save his sister who has been kidnapped by a criminal cartel with occult ties.

Speaking to Business Wire, the Brazilian superstar said, “Like many kids, I had two dreams growing up, to be a professional footballer and a superhero. I’ve been blessed enough to play football at the highest level.”

“Now I have the chance to bring new, modern, powerful storytelling through comics and graphic novels to fans around the world.”

“As a kid who grew up reading comics, I hope that these stories and characters can inspire and entertain people.”

The comic has not been written or illustrated by Neymar but only has his likeness being used.

The series is set to debut in Portuguese, Spanish, French and English and will be distributed digitally. One can download the comics from the company’s website.

Neymar added, "This unique digital distribution platform will publish simultaneously in multiple languages."

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the comics will go to Neymar’s charitable organisation called Instituto Neymar Jr.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the news:

