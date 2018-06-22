Twitter explodes as Croatia destroy Argentina and Lionel Messi

Croatia aided by superb performances from Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic dismantled Argentina 3-0; then twitter took over

Oh, Leo.

In a high-intensity encounter, an excellent Croatia dismantled a rather shoddy Argentina outfit that looked about as ready for this is as Salman Khan would have been for a stint of theatre acting. There were so many things that went right for Croatia on the night (that midfield, oh, that midfield) and so many that went wrong with Argentina (that formation, for starters, what was Sampaoli thinking?) and the ever-excellent Rohith Nair has captured them all succinctly right here:

Meanwhile, Twitter being the wild, uncontrollable thing that it is, went absolutely loco - and we are but here to serve you - so here are the best of the lot from the mad, mad, world of the TweetBook:

Leo Messi wasn't spared the brutal humour of the 'trolls'

Rakitic did Messi’s celebration against Messi. 😂 pic.twitter.com/VXKkvYkKXi — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) June 21, 2018

Argentina/Barca fans: “Messi can’t do everything by himself”



Well, Cristiano DOES everything by himself 🐐🐐🐐#ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/RX4t0ec73Y — Abraham Cavazos (@cavazus) June 21, 2018

*When Messi plays for Barcelona*



MESSI FANS: He plays as a midfielder because we don't have a midfield & he's still outscoring everybody. Best ever.



*When Messi plays for Argentina*



MESSI FANS: He has to come to midfield to get the ball ffs! How can you expect him to score? pic.twitter.com/9Vgg9DBpGo — Cerè Maradonné (@Cerebrone) June 21, 2018

You can admit Messi is the GOAT. That is fine. But admit his flaws at least for his nation.



His arrogance has shown. Sulking, walking, not creating space, overplaying, not socializing etc.



Argentina have a major problem. He is part of it. No player is perfect & that is fine. — Simeon (@simeonftbl) June 21, 2018

Luka Modrić's vs Argentina.



100% take-ons completed

100% aerial duels won

100% tackles won

42 passes

3 interceptions

2 chances created

2 shots

1 goal

1 Rakitic's club career finished

1 Messi's international career finished

1 Greatest of all time debate finished



World class. — Nikhil (@Nikilled) June 21, 2018

Argentina's toughest match of the group stage and they bench players like Dybala, Di Maria, Higuain and Messi. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 21, 2018

While others rallied in support of the great man

Messi is not the coach of Argentina!

Messi is not a goalkeeper of Argentina!

Messi is not a defender of Argentina!

Messi is not Argentina!

He cannot perform a magic alone!

Please respect The him, GREATEST OF ALL TIME. 👏👏👏👏👏#WORLDCUP #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/OKsT0h9tp9 — Wasim🏅 (@wasimsk90) June 21, 2018

The anti-Messi clan in full swing. One of the realities of an extremely successful career is that any failings or shortcomings are amplified to high heavens. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 21, 2018

Some people, though, should really think about what they are typing out:

Once Messi retires I will be the biggest Argentina hater of all time. I'll want them to lose every game they'll ever play. I'd support ISIS team against them. — Josip 🎗️ (@jperkovic93) June 21, 2018

While others got a touch passive aggressive

Lol why is Messi's name the only name mentioned? It is called a team please, the goal keeper is also there to be blamed for his mistake also. But no, everything is on Messi.



What do I even know? I don't watch football 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ — Graphic Designer (@Itz_Jf) June 21, 2018

While the experts had plenty to say

Cesc Fabregas: "Argentina played with 5-0-5 formation. No midfield. This is what any opposition in the world wants to face. Argentina players did not play for each other, but played against each other."



Well said.

pic.twitter.com/FETh1e0OmY — Messi World (@MessiWorId) June 21, 2018

Modrić (Croatia): "Messi is an exceptional player. However, he can't do it himself. Argentina needs to help him." pic.twitter.com/b0vmCgYWYH — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) June 21, 2018

What do you guys think? Who was to blame for this debacle?