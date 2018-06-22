Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter explodes as Croatia destroy Argentina and Lionel Messi

Croatia aided by superb performances from Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic dismantled Argentina 3-0; then twitter took over

Anirudh Menon
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Humor 22 Jun 2018, 02:49 IST
13.21K

Argentina v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Oh, Leo.

In a high-intensity encounter, an excellent Croatia dismantled a rather shoddy Argentina outfit that looked about as ready for this is as Salman Khan would have been for a stint of theatre acting. There were so many things that went right for Croatia on the night (that midfield, oh, that midfield) and so many that went wrong with Argentina (that formation, for starters, what was Sampaoli thinking?) and the ever-excellent Rohith Nair has captured them all succinctly right here:

Argentina vs Croatia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018

Meanwhile, Twitter being the wild, uncontrollable thing that it is, went absolutely loco - and we are but here to serve you - so here are the best of the lot from the mad, mad, world of the TweetBook:

Leo Messi wasn't spared the brutal humour of the 'trolls'

While others rallied in support of the great man


Some people, though, should really think about what they are typing out:


While others got a touch passive aggressive

While the experts had plenty to say

What do you guys think? Who was to blame for this debacle?

FIFA WC 2018 Barcelona Football Argentina Football Lionel Messi
