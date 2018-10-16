Twitter explodes as England defeat Spain 3-2 in UEFA Nations League

Raheem Sterling celebrates a goal against Spain

The UEFA Nations League is getting more interesting with regards to results, as England became the latest to make their mark. The Three Lions went into Monday’s clash against La Roja, having won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

However, this was a totally different proposition as Gareth Southgate’s charges emerged 3-2 winners over Spain in Seville. Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling put England in front after just 16 minutes, following a neat combination with Marcus Rashford.

The Three Lions doubled their lead 14 minutes later, this time Rashford getting on the score sheet after being set up by Jamie Vardy. In what was a totally one-sided first-half, Sterling scored his second on the night as England went into the break 3-0 up.

Spain began to play better in the second half but found it difficult to break the England defence. It took until the 58th minute for substitute Paco Alcacer to reduce the deficit to 3-1, having been on the pitch for just two minutes. Sergio Ramos then made it 3-2 in the dying embers of the game to prevent the encounter from ending in embarrassing fashion for the hosts.

The result represents England’s first win in the UEFA Nations League, following a draw to Croatia and a 2-1 loss to Spain in the reverse fixture. For Spain, though, this was the country’s first loss in four games (three of the Nations League), having won each of their last three games on the spin (including the friendly versus Wales).

It also represents the first loss that coach Luis Enrique has suffered since taking charge of La Roja after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. As tight as the result was, it has sparked social media into a frenzy, with many football fans taking to Twitter to express their views.

For some, the result came as a huge surprise, considering the fact that Spain had beaten England at Wembley just over a month ago. However, football has a way of making nonsense of logic, and this was definitely one of those scenarios.

So, without much ado, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets following England’s emphatic win over Spain on Monday:

Probably the best half of football from #eng I've covered since they put 3 past Denmark before the break in the round of 16 at the 2002 World Cup - and Spain are better than that Danish side. Maybe Munich 2001. Pickford starting moves; Sterling, Rashford, Kane all superb. #ESPENG — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 15, 2018

Spain with same Man Utd defence. Sorry, De Gea. 😌🤓 — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) October 15, 2018

Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus,La Liga deteriorated & somehow Spain are being humiliated by England,you can't make this stuff up 😂♂ — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) October 15, 2018

Great 1st half. Not so great 2nd period. Rode our luck at times. But a win in Spain, is a win in Spain. Great result that. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇪🇸 — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) October 15, 2018

Yes England might be giving Spain an absolute pasting in their own backyard, but don't let that disguise the fact the Welsh think we had an easy run in the World Cup.. — Ryan O'Meara (@_omeara_r) October 15, 2018

I feel sorry for Spain, UEFA need to ask serious questions about putting them into a group with a couple of World Cup semi-finalists. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) October 15, 2018

Need to start banning these cheats. Spain all over. Play acting all night. @UEFAcom #spain embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/k91fITV77H — Andy Burcher (@burcher_andy) October 15, 2018

Spain midfield watching the chaos at the back...#ESPENG pic.twitter.com/FH3pULjUEK — Mabushi Mawela (@Mr_Mawela) October 15, 2018

Raheem Sterling he is top of the world! 2 goals in 38 minutes and becomes the first English player to score in Spain in 31 years! pic.twitter.com/g2KXLJ0C7O — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) October 15, 2018

Spain cannot handle Harry Kane tonight. He pulling them all over the place. Two assists so far, terrific movement and hold up play. Involved in the first goal as well. Lovely ball from Barkley to find him for the third as well. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) October 15, 2018

My mate rang up Spanish FA to ask when they kick off tonight.....answer every 15mins 😂😂😂😂😂

HT Spain 0-3 (Three) England — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) October 15, 2018