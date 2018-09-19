Twitter explodes as Fellaini was caught sending messages to Love Island star

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.66K // 19 Sep 2018, 12:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has recently been caught sending what some people are calling "flirty messages" to Love Island star Tina Stinnes.

According to the Sun, the 30-year-old sent two private messages to the Love Island star on Instagram.

Little did Fellaini know, 23-year-old Stinnes is already in a relationship with a man named Matthew Mawhinney.

Mawhinney was not pleased with the midfielder's actions as he took to Instagram to upload a screenshot of the message to his profile. He then uploaded the footballer's messages - which read 'Hey' and 'How are you?' - with the straight-forward message: 'Fellaini get out of my girlfriend's DMs.'

Fellaini, on the other hand, was last known to be dating Russian Playboy model Victoria Bonya.

Stinnes was first seen on television's Made in Chelsea. The 23-year-old then appeared on the second series of ITV2's Love Island in 2016 where she lasted for 21 days. She is currently dating Matthew Mawhinney who is the son of Baroness Scotland.

The Belgian, whose is known for dating models and porn stars, once also sent naked pictures of himself to a French model.

The midfielder had a successful World Cup campaign in Russia as Belgium secured a third-place finish after a win against England.

The Belgian is currently playing for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side despite speculation surrounding his future at the end of the last season.

The midfielder signed a new contract with the Manchester side in June.

The 30-year-old had a run of good consistent performances even earning plaudits from Leon Osman for his display in United's 2-1 win over Watford.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Osman said: “It was down to Fellaini. His position protected Lindelof. He protected him from the physicality.

“He is very good at what he does in both ends of the pitch. He allowed Matic and Pogba to be more involved in the game.”

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the news:

Fellaini says hi to some Love Island girl and suddenly her boyfriend gets paranoid



Wtf is wrong with people, maybe he was just wanting hair tips 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Yqs0qS02b8 — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) September 18, 2018

YEAH! saying "hey how are you?" To someone is totally being horny!

*Sigh* y'all so fake. — Knight in dark armour (@shadykadry_lol) September 18, 2018

Nice to know Fellaini messages former Love Island contestants like I message girls on Tinder



"Hi, how are you?"



Always works a treat — iammcculloch (@iammcculloch) September 18, 2018

He must be a Liverpool fan😂😂 — David McCarthy (@Davey1011) September 18, 2018

Just because there is a goalkeeper in goal doesn't mean you can't score go on the poodle — griffo (@Griffo009966) September 18, 2018

Reminds me of stuff like this pic.twitter.com/DpaksSsAPE — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) September 18, 2018