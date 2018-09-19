Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter explodes as Fellaini was caught sending messages to Love Island star

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.66K   //    19 Sep 2018, 12:36 IST

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has recently been caught sending what some people are calling "flirty messages" to Love Island star Tina Stinnes.

According to the Sun, the 30-year-old sent two private messages to the Love Island star on Instagram.

Little did Fellaini know, 23-year-old Stinnes is already in a relationship with a man named Matthew Mawhinney.

Mawhinney was not pleased with the midfielder's actions as he took to Instagram to upload a screenshot of the message to his profile. He then uploaded the footballer's messages - which read 'Hey' and 'How are you?' - with the straight-forward message: 'Fellaini get out of my girlfriend's DMs.'

Fellaini, on the other hand, was last known to be dating Russian Playboy model Victoria Bonya.

Stinnes was first seen on television's Made in Chelsea. The 23-year-old then appeared on the second series of ITV2's Love Island in 2016 where she lasted for 21 days. She is currently dating Matthew Mawhinney who is the son of Baroness Scotland.

The Belgian, whose is known for dating models and porn stars, once also sent naked pictures of himself to a French model.

The midfielder had a successful World Cup campaign in Russia as Belgium secured a third-place finish after a win against England.

The Belgian is currently playing for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side despite speculation surrounding his future at the end of the last season.

The midfielder signed a new contract with the Manchester side in June.

The 30-year-old had a run of good consistent performances even earning plaudits from Leon Osman for his display in United's 2-1 win over Watford.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Osman said: “It was down to Fellaini. His position protected Lindelof. He protected him from the physicality.

“He is very good at what he does in both ends of the pitch. He allowed Matic and Pogba to be more involved in the game.”

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the news:

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Belgium Football Marouane Fellaini Twiter reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
World Cup 2018, Belgium 3-0 Panama: 3 key battles that...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 mannequin challenges
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 players who can help Belgium upset...
RELATED STORY
Belgium 3-2 Japan: Three things Japan got wrong
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Lost boy Adnan Januzaj enjoys England...
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes wild as Belgium edge past Japan in the Round...
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes crazy as France beat Belgium to make it to...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Belgium ease past Panama
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Belgium will defeat France...
RELATED STORY
France 1-0 Belgium: 5 Talking Points as Les Bleus Storm...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us