Twitter explodes as Fred makes impressive Manchester United debut versus Real Madrid

Manchester United squared off against Real Madrid in the last preseason game of their USA tour. The Red Devils really needed a win in normal time as they are yet to record a victory in the four games that they had played earlier and that is exactly what they have gone and done against Madrid. Man Utd were really good in certain parts of the game and won the game by two goals to one to end the preseason on a high note.

Sanchez and Herrera gave the opening goals for Man Utd with some sublime finishing within the first 30 minutes of the game. But Benzema managed to pull one back as he feasted on a beautiful cross from Bale. Man Utd led 2-1 and the game finished the same way.

Man Utd fans were eagerly watching the game, not because they were playing Madrid, but it was the first start for new signing Fred. The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford for a hefty fee of £52 million. He actually made a substitute appearance against Liverpool in the last round, but this is his full debut and he played close to 70 minutes.

Fred was absolutely magnificent on the ball and was a constant threat when he had the ball as he has an eye for a pass a well. His defensive duties were on show as well as he put in great tackles to break down the opposition attack on promising places. He is also really quick and it would be wonderful to see him play alongside Matic and Pogba. most fans believe that his arrival could take some burden off Pogba and he could flourish in a more attacking role.

Here are Fred's highlights against Real Madrid in his first full debut:

Fred's brilliant performance against Real Madrid, he looks like a very tidy player 😍



pic.twitter.com/uTYVU5IwkS — Aidan Walsh 🇫🇷 (@AidanWalshMUFC) August 1, 2018

Although performances in these preseason games don't matter much compared to the intensity at which teams play in the premier league, it is a good indication and also a platform for players to showcase their abilities to the boss and convince the boss to start them on the opening day of the premier league.

Fans were really overjoyed by his talents and have been raving about him on twitter all day. The most important trend among all the tweets is that the fans firmly believe that Fred posses the qualities that were missing in Man Utd's midfield last season and they cannot wait to see him at Old Trafford this season.

Here are some of the fans tweets:

Fred's work in midfield is brilliant. Closing down has being top notch — becks (@evertonbd) August 1, 2018

Fred looks busy, eye for a pass. Love him already. — Anna_MUFC (@mufc_anna) August 1, 2018

Fred and Sanchez are everything Utd needed, silky operators. — . (@PaulPogbaSix) August 1, 2018

Fred completed as many tackles as he did take-ons (23) in the 2017/18 Champions League.



High-octane midfielder. 👊👊👊#MUFC pic.twitter.com/7DrmWsfyVm — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 1, 2018

Good test, that. Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Pereira and Sánchez impressive once again. Fred showed glimpses of what we’ve been missing in a midfield too. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) August 1, 2018

Fred has already show glimpses of what we’ve been missing in midfield. He carries the ball, rolls pressure deep & dictates the play. Impressive debut 🇧🇷. — UTFR (@manunitedmedia) August 1, 2018