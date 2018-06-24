Twitter explodes as Germany win it late vs Sweden

What a brilliant end to the game!

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST

2018 FIFA World Cup: Germany vs Sweden

Toni Kroos' wondergoal saved Germany's World Cup campaign. The Germans stared elimination in the face after Toivonen put Sweden in the lead, but Marco Reus levelled things up minutes after the restart.

Loew's men huffed and puffed in an attempt to break down the Swedish wall in front of the goal but they eventually needed a piece of absolute brilliance from Kroos to see them home, a swish of his right foot proving to be the difference between the two sides in the end.

Germany are now the favourites to make it out of their group.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

This guy though. 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/taEWWuUM73 — 🇩🇪 vs 🇸🇪 Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 23, 2018

These two Real Madrid midfielders have done brilliantly for their nations! pic.twitter.com/cqn6rsEbTJ — Football Obsession (@Footy_Obsession) June 23, 2018

Özil watching Germany from the bench. pic.twitter.com/QK4PL2whAo — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) June 23, 2018

Instead of picking his nose, he should have picked Sane! pic.twitter.com/Yd2lIvyKik — Witty Footy (@Witty_Footy) June 23, 2018

🇫🇷 1998: France WIN World Cup

🇫🇷 2002: France OUT in Group Stage



🇮🇹 2006: Italy WIN World Cup

🇮🇹 2010: Italy OUT in Group Stage



🇪🇸 2010: Spain WIN World Cup

🇪🇸 2014: Spain OUT in Group Stage



🇩🇪 2014: Germany WIN World Cup

🇩🇪 2018: Germany __________ pic.twitter.com/w1HJGuhLbP — Football Digest (@FootyDigest) June 23, 2018

Toni Kroos is having an almost inexplicably bad #WorldCup. As is Joachim Low. As is Thomas Muller. As is Jerome Boateng. #GER — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) June 23, 2018

Everyone after that Sweden goal pic.twitter.com/MKLNCeOT5s — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) June 23, 2018

Commentator: "Sweden need a goalscorer"



Zlatan sat at home like pic.twitter.com/7JLWqkauaT — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) June 23, 2018

When you realise Man Utd paid more for Fellaini than Real Madrid paid for Kroos pic.twitter.com/IAvJomNRFE — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 23, 2018