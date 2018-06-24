Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter explodes as Germany win it late vs Sweden

What a brilliant end to the game!

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor 24 Jun 2018, 01:48 IST

2018 FIFA World Cup: Germany vs Sweden
2018 FIFA World Cup: Germany vs Sweden

Toni Kroos' wondergoal saved Germany's World Cup campaign. The Germans stared elimination in the face after Toivonen put Sweden in the lead, but Marco Reus levelled things up minutes after the restart.

Loew's men huffed and puffed in an attempt to break down the Swedish wall in front of the goal but they eventually needed a piece of absolute brilliance from Kroos to see them home, a swish of his right foot proving to be the difference between the two sides in the end.

Germany are now the favourites to make it out of their group.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

FIFA WC 2018 Real Madrid CF Football Germany Football Toni Kroos Twitter Reactions
World Cup 2018: Germany Team vs Sweden, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany vs Sweden, 3 key battles that...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Germany lose their opener against Mexico
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Germany vs Mexico: The Curse of Defending...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 3 things Mexico did right in 1-0 win over...
RELATED STORY
Germany vs Mexico: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
5 things that could help Germany retain the World Cup
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: Germany vs Mexico- 3 key battles to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Mexico overwhelm Germany
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 matches in the history of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us