Twitter explodes as Hacker's 'leak' Barcelona's transfer news

Barcelona have a shocking start to the day!

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 23 Aug 2017, 08:55 IST

HACKED!

Thing are going from bad to worse for FC Barcelona these days has they have had all their twitter accounts and their facebook page hacked. The hackers shocked the world with an announcement that the club had signed former Real Madrid player, Angel Di Maria.

[You can read all about the hack here.]

Here's how twitter reacted:

Di María right now realizing How dumb Barcelona is for being hacked pic.twitter.com/AAUsU9f6Z7 — ♛Daniel Perez♛ (@Danielperezasai) August 23, 2017

WHOEVER HACKED FC BARCELONA, HEAVEN IS GUARANTEED FOR YOU — engjëll ???????? (@santangelet) August 23, 2017

Barcelona's account is hacked ..AGAIN ???? — Kyrie Escobar (@Nduey_Escobar) August 23, 2017

I was alive when Barcelona were hacked pic.twitter.com/mWFFQM8zAz — Brian Mbunde ™ (@Brianmbunde) August 23, 2017

Somebody just hacked Barcelona account ???????? pic.twitter.com/fYjl09c2EY — As (@SPORT_24HD) August 23, 2017

FC Barcelona announcing Di Maria was fake, it was hacked by Ourmine. Even social media is in disaster for them. — footballnews (@footynews33) August 23, 2017

Wow the Barcelona account got hacked... they foreal are a joke this season . — Andrés (@andresjrpadilla) August 23, 2017

I was lowkey really hype that the Barcelona twitter announced Di Maria. It put me in a bad mood when I realized they were hacked. — grunt (@G2Rowland) August 23, 2017

Bro they even hacked Barcelona's twitter.... they taking nothing but L's pic.twitter.com/akI1G96VWG — Alberto Ortiz (@aaortiz1124) August 23, 2017

-Neymar to PSG

-Coutinho is staying

-Barcelona official twitter account hacked

-....#FCBHack pic.twitter.com/SH3044hGXA — Abdelrahman Ibrahim (@woodyinho1911) August 23, 2017

???? FC Barcelona IT be like :" lets smash all our computers, we got hacked, while we are it lets get rid of all the evidence against Bartomeu" pic.twitter.com/ZX3pE4xZ1h — Andrés León ???????????????? (@aleonaguer) August 23, 2017

What a mess Barcelona is in! No club respects them any longer, their directors are trash and they just got hacked. ???? #FCBHack #DiMaria — STAY CLASSY. (@BaddiesPerfect) August 23, 2017