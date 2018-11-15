×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Twitter explodes as Kovacic says Liverpool won't win Premier League because of Lovren

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
555   //    15 Nov 2018, 13:02 IST

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic, who is on loan from Real Madrid, recently made the headlines for jokingly saying that Liverpool will not win the Premier League title because of the presence of defender and national teammate Dejan Lovren.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool currently stand at second place in the Premier League table after twelve unbeaten games so far this season. 

However, Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea are also unbeaten and stand at third place in the table, two points away from the Merseyside club.

Lovren has recently been trolled by fans as well as his Liverpool teammates Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk for calling himself the best defender in the world.

Speaking to beIN Sports (via Metro UK), the Croatian said, "It’s something special for me."

"From my point of view, people said I had a difficult season but I don’t agree."

"I showed that I took Liverpool to the Champions League final and now with my national team we are in the final."

"I think people should recognise that I’m one of the best defenders in the world and not just talk nonsense I will say."

Now his Croatia teammate Kovacic has also jokingly dismissed Liverpool’s title prospects to troll the defender.

Kovacic was in the company of his Croatia team-mates at a foundation to raise money for charity, where a film to remember the nation’s run to this summer’s World Cup final was shown.

After the film, Kovacic was reported by 24Sata as saying, "Liverpool will not be English champion. Why? Well because they have Dejan Lovren."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to his comment:


Croatia is set to go head-to-head against Spain in a UEFA Nations League game on Friday.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will return to Premier League action after the international break on November 24.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Croatia Football Dejan Lovren Mateo Kovačić Jurgen Klopp Twitter Reactions Premier League Teams
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Fans react as David Moyes says Liverpool are not good...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Spain thrashes Croatia in UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Fulham 2-0 to go top of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Liverpool players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool draw 1-1 against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Lovren set for Liverpool return inside three weeks, says...
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri believes Liverpool are 'ready' to win the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: SWOT Analysis Of Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Croatia 0-0 England: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are the favorites...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us