Twitter explodes as Kovacic says Liverpool won't win Premier League because of Lovren
Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic, who is on loan from Real Madrid, recently made the headlines for jokingly saying that Liverpool will not win the Premier League title because of the presence of defender and national teammate Dejan Lovren.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool currently stand at second place in the Premier League table after twelve unbeaten games so far this season.
However, Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea are also unbeaten and stand at third place in the table, two points away from the Merseyside club.
Lovren has recently been trolled by fans as well as his Liverpool teammates Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk for calling himself the best defender in the world.
Speaking to beIN Sports (via Metro UK), the Croatian said, "It’s something special for me."
"From my point of view, people said I had a difficult season but I don’t agree."
"I showed that I took Liverpool to the Champions League final and now with my national team we are in the final."
"I think people should recognise that I’m one of the best defenders in the world and not just talk nonsense I will say."
Now his Croatia teammate Kovacic has also jokingly dismissed Liverpool’s title prospects to troll the defender.
Kovacic was in the company of his Croatia team-mates at a foundation to raise money for charity, where a film to remember the nation’s run to this summer’s World Cup final was shown.
After the film, Kovacic was reported by 24Sata as saying, "Liverpool will not be English champion. Why? Well because they have Dejan Lovren."
Twitter has since exploded with reactions to his comment:
Croatia is set to go head-to-head against Spain in a UEFA Nations League game on Friday.
Liverpool, on the other hand, will return to Premier League action after the international break on November 24.