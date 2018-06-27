Twitter explodes as Leo Messi fires Argentina ahead

What a goal!

Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

And he is off the mark! Leo Messi's presence on the pitch was questioned by a lot of fans and even the occasional watchers of football were questioning his claim to be the greatest of all time!

Not only did he get off the mark with his goal vs Nigeria, his goal was just sublime. Ever Banega looped in a brilliant ball over the Nigerian defence and Messi controlled it well and scored with his right foot.

Here's how Twitter reacted when the Barcelona superstar gave Argentina the lead in the must-win game:

Nigeria marking Messi like... pic.twitter.com/ziH9g0BGb3 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 26, 2018

🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Football Digest (@FootyDigest) June 26, 2018