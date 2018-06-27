Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter explodes as Leo Messi fires Argentina ahead

What a goal!

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor 27 Jun 2018, 00:16 IST
2.60K

Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

And he is off the mark! Leo Messi's presence on the pitch was questioned by a lot of fans and even the occasional watchers of football were questioning his claim to be the greatest of all time!

Not only did he get off the mark with his goal vs Nigeria, his goal was just sublime. Ever Banega looped in a brilliant ball over the Nigerian defence and Messi controlled it well and scored with his right foot.

Here's how Twitter reacted when the Barcelona superstar gave Argentina the lead in the must-win game:


FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Nigeria Football Lionel Messi Twitter Reactions
Twitter reacts as Nigeria defeat Iceland to better...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things Argentina needs to do against...
RELATED STORY
Why Lionel Messi will leave Argentina at their lowest point
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Nigeria could beat...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Nigeria vs Argentina - preview, team...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Tactics: 5 Possible Options for Argentina
RELATED STORY
How Argentina should line up against Nigeria
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Croatia destroy Argentina and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter explodes as Croatia beat Argentina
RELATED STORY
The Leo Messi Equation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
FT IRA POR
1 - 1
 Iran vs Portugal
FT SPA MOR
2 - 2
 Spain vs Morocco
FT DEN FRA
0 - 0
 Denmark vs France
FT AUS PER
0 - 2
 Australia vs Peru
52' NIG ARG
1 - 1
 Nigeria vs Argentina
53' ICE CRO
0 - 0
 Iceland vs Croatia
Today KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
Today MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
Today SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
Today SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
Tomorrow SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
Tomorrow ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
Tomorrow PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us