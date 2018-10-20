Twitter reacts as Levante humble Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - La Liga

REAL MADRID Starting lineup: Courtois; Odriozola, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Isco; Asensio, Mariano, Lucas

LEVANTE Starting lineup: Oier; Cabaco, Postigo, Rober; Jason, Bardhi, Rochina, Campana, Tono; Morales, Marti

FT Score: Real Madrid 1-2 Levante

The 9th game week of La Liga saw Real Madrid suffer a huge giant-killing at the hands of Levante thanks to a 2-1 scoreline at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With only 6 minutes on the clock, Morales opened the scoring for Levante, putting Real Madrid on the back foot early in the game. The 31-year-old received the ball from Postigo whose pass was completely misjudged by Varane. Morales then went on to flick the ball around Courtois before finding the back of the net.

Soon after, the visitors were awarded a penalty owing to a handball from Varane following a VAR review. It was Marti who took the spot-kick, only to send it past Courtois into the right-hand corner. Paco López's men held on to the 2-goal lead until half-time.

In the 72nd minute, Marcelo eventually scored a goal to keep Los Blancos' hopes alive. Gareth Bale whipped in a cross that floated over the middle to Benzema whose pass was collected by Marcelo. The Brazilian then delayed his shot in order to make room before firing the ball into the roof of the net.

However, the Spanish giants failed to pull off the equalizer as the match ended 2-1 in Levante's favour. The loss has also put Julen Lopetegui's future at the Santiago Bernabeu in jeopardy as the Spaniard finds himself on the brink of being sacked.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nervy encounter.

Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane 😂 pic.twitter.com/A7d6rlqyNs — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) October 20, 2018

Real Madrid's form:



Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 0-0 Atletico

CSKA 1-0 Real Madrid

Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 1-2 Levante pic.twitter.com/beKJc4BmAm — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) October 20, 2018

Real Madrid getting better and better as a TEAM after Zidane and CRonaldo left. Losing only 2-1 at home vs Levante today — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) October 20, 2018

After defeat against Levante at Bernabeu (1-2), we will see how much confidence Florentino has on Lopetegui. Real hit the post three times and without Varane's mistake, they would have won. I do sense not a great deal of interest to excuse the manager. And the Clasico next Sunday — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) October 20, 2018

Lopetegui's four wins, two draws and three defeats in first nine LaLiga games is worst start by a Madrid coach since 1952 says @pedritonumeros — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 20, 2018

Valverde vs. Lopetegui, loser gets sacked in the morning match. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 20, 2018

Real Madrid are now winless in their last 5 matches. pic.twitter.com/qVF3hN64jg — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) October 20, 2018

Mariano: I came here to Real Madrid because I know it's the biggest team in the world and we will win treble this season for the first time in history.



Julen Lopetegui: pic.twitter.com/xnpQ1nyr24 — 過小評価 Mosa C. Lucas Baloyi (@SenseiDojo_) October 20, 2018

Literally the only player out there that was up to par with the demands of Real Madrid. Pure passion and desire to get the victory giving his absolute last breath for the shirt. If anyone deserved a better result, it was him. pic.twitter.com/3BXUtTRK3l — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) October 20, 2018

In other words: Real Madrid's last run of form this bad was just before they signed Cristiano Ronaldo. — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) October 20, 2018

Real Madrid be like pic.twitter.com/gacbuD0jeH — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 20, 2018

FT: Real Madrid 1-2 Levante



|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Real Madrid scoring

after 8hrs > winning

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

---

| | pic.twitter.com/QopMmMIobk — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) October 20, 2018

From grandly celebrating 3 CL’s in a row to celebrating a goal vs Levante while losing. There’s literally no in between at Real Madrid — Ryan. (@Rygista) October 20, 2018

Real Madrid playing FIFA in real life pic.twitter.com/nEPvfnOUkU — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 20, 2018

