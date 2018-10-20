×
Twitter reacts as Levante humble Real Madrid

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor
460   //    20 Oct 2018, 20:00 IST

Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Levante UD - La Liga

REAL MADRID Starting lineup: Courtois; Odriozola, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Isco; Asensio, Mariano, Lucas

LEVANTE Starting lineup: Oier; Cabaco, Postigo, Rober; Jason, Bardhi, Rochina, Campana, Tono; Morales, Marti

FT Score: Real Madrid 1-2 Levante 

The 9th game week of La Liga saw Real Madrid suffer a huge giant-killing at the hands of Levante thanks to a 2-1 scoreline at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With only 6 minutes on the clock, Morales opened the scoring for Levante, putting Real Madrid on the back foot early in the game. The 31-year-old received the ball from Postigo whose pass was completely misjudged by Varane. Morales then went on to flick the ball around Courtois before finding the back of the net.

Soon after, the visitors were awarded a penalty owing to a handball from Varane following a VAR review. It was Marti who took the spot-kick, only to send it past Courtois into the right-hand corner. Paco López's men held on to the 2-goal lead until half-time.

In the 72nd minute, Marcelo eventually scored a goal to keep Los Blancos' hopes alive. Gareth Bale whipped in a cross that floated over the middle to Benzema whose pass was collected by Marcelo. The Brazilian then delayed his shot in order to make room before firing the ball into the roof of the net.

However, the Spanish giants failed to pull off the equalizer as the match ended 2-1 in Levante's favour. The loss has also put Julen Lopetegui's future at the Santiago Bernabeu in jeopardy as the Spaniard finds himself on the brink of being sacked.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nervy encounter.


What are your thoughts on the clash? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Levante UD Football Gareth Bale Marcelo Twitter Reactions
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Twitter reacts as Levante humble Real Madrid 2-1
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
FT CEL DEP
0 - 1
 Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés
FT REA LEV
1 - 2
 Real Madrid vs Levante
48' VAL LEG
0 - 0
 Valencia vs Leganés
Today VIL ATL 10:00 PM Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow BAR SEV 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Sevilla
Tomorrow RAY GET 03:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe
Tomorrow EIB ATH 07:45 PM Eibar vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow HUE ESP 10:00 PM Huesca vs Espanyol
22 Oct REA REA 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
23 Oct REA GIR 12:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Girona
All Fixtures →
