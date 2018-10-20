Twitter reacts as Levante humble Real Madrid
REAL MADRID Starting lineup: Courtois; Odriozola, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Isco; Asensio, Mariano, Lucas
LEVANTE Starting lineup: Oier; Cabaco, Postigo, Rober; Jason, Bardhi, Rochina, Campana, Tono; Morales, Marti
FT Score: Real Madrid 1-2 Levante
The 9th game week of La Liga saw Real Madrid suffer a huge giant-killing at the hands of Levante thanks to a 2-1 scoreline at the Santiago Bernabeu.
With only 6 minutes on the clock, Morales opened the scoring for Levante, putting Real Madrid on the back foot early in the game. The 31-year-old received the ball from Postigo whose pass was completely misjudged by Varane. Morales then went on to flick the ball around Courtois before finding the back of the net.
Soon after, the visitors were awarded a penalty owing to a handball from Varane following a VAR review. It was Marti who took the spot-kick, only to send it past Courtois into the right-hand corner. Paco López's men held on to the 2-goal lead until half-time.
In the 72nd minute, Marcelo eventually scored a goal to keep Los Blancos' hopes alive. Gareth Bale whipped in a cross that floated over the middle to Benzema whose pass was collected by Marcelo. The Brazilian then delayed his shot in order to make room before firing the ball into the roof of the net.
However, the Spanish giants failed to pull off the equalizer as the match ended 2-1 in Levante's favour. The loss has also put Julen Lopetegui's future at the Santiago Bernabeu in jeopardy as the Spaniard finds himself on the brink of being sacked.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the nervy encounter.
