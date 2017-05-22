Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's heroics go in vain as Barcelona lose title to Real Madrid
Lionel Messi missed a penalty but scored twice - the second a truly magical goal - but it was not enough as Real Madrid won the title.
Barcelona needed a win on the final day of the season, while also requiring Real Madrid to lose their game against Malaga. The Catalan giants came back from being 2 goals down to beat Eibar 4-2 but it wasn’t enought at Real Madrid recorded a 2-0 win over Malaga to win their 33rd league title, and their first since 2011-12.
Takashi Inui scored twice to shock Barcelona with excellent finishes before Junca scored an own goal after Neymar’s shot had cannoned off the upright. Jordi Alba took a tumble inside the box after kicking the floor instead of the ball and the referee awarded Barcelona a penalty. Lionel Messi stepped up to take the penalty but his spot kick – which was drilled straight down the middle – was saved by Yoel as it stuck his legs and went up.
Luis Suarez – who was having a stinker of a game – then scored the equaliser poking home from a few yards out after Paco Alcacer had flicked the ball towards the back post. Barcelona were awarded another penalty after Capa was adjudged to have fouled Neymar inside the box – which resulted in his sending off – and Messi stepped up to dispatch the spot-kick to give his side the lead.
Messi then scored another magical goal to finish the season on a high as he beat 6 Eibar players in a mesmerizing run which staeted near the halway line and culminated with the ball in the back of the net. It was his 37th league goal of the season and ensured that he wins his 4th Pichichi ever while also helping him win the European Golden Shoe.
Twitter, as you would expect, went wild seeing the magical display of their stalwart, which was not enough to win the Blaugrana their 3rd consecutive La Liga title. Here are the best tweets:
