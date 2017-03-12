Twitter explodes as Liverpool comeback from behind to beat Burnley 2-1
Emre Can scored the winner as Liverpool finally break their jinx.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool came back from behind to record a vital 2-1 win over Burnley to maintain the pressure on Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur – who sit in third and second position, respectively, in the league table.
Ashley Barnes opened the scoring for the away side in the 7th minute before Georginio Wijnaldum equalized with the last kick of the first half. Emre Can then scored the winner in the 61st minute with a neat finish from outside of the box to help the Reds record a win against a team placed in the bottom half of the table.
Following the ominous start – by which I mean the early goal – it looked like the Anfield side were staring at another defeat against a team placed 12th or below after their convincing 3-1 win over Arsenal last week.
Twitter was on fire as they trolled the Robin Hood club but the Liverpool fans had the last laugh as they got all the three points. Here are the best tweets:
