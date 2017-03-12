Twitter explodes as Liverpool comeback from behind to beat Burnley 2-1

Emre Can scored the winner as Liverpool finally break their jinx.

Emre can, Emre did!

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool came back from behind to record a vital 2-1 win over Burnley to maintain the pressure on Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur – who sit in third and second position, respectively, in the league table.

Ashley Barnes opened the scoring for the away side in the 7th minute before Georginio Wijnaldum equalized with the last kick of the first half. Emre Can then scored the winner in the 61st minute with a neat finish from outside of the box to help the Reds record a win against a team placed in the bottom half of the table.

Following the ominous start – by which I mean the early goal – it looked like the Anfield side were staring at another defeat against a team placed 12th or below after their convincing 3-1 win over Arsenal last week.

Twitter was on fire as they trolled the Robin Hood club but the Liverpool fans had the last laugh as they got all the three points. Here are the best tweets:

#Savage!

My nan's Nissan Micra is more mobile than Ragnar Klavan. And it's been parked in her garage since 1998. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 12, 2017

Record-breaker, history-maker Klopp

1 - Liverpool have conceded inside the first 10 minutes of a PL game at Anfield for the first time since August 2015 (v West Ham). Cold. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2017

Sad Man, indeed!

Here goes.



What happens to Liverpool's Senegalese star when you only let him keep one of the vowels in his name?



He becomes a Sad Man. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 12, 2017

I heard Barcelona are not that good at comebacks?

Liverpool would genuinely rather play Barcelona every week than Accrington Stanley. — Coral (@Coral) March 12, 2017

They had a point!

Burnley fans to Liverpool: "How sh*t must you be, we're winning away!" pic.twitter.com/I4zeUM3Xp6 — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 12, 2017

Whatever happens, Yellow Card for Granit Xhaka!

Emre Can fouls a Burnley player. Yellow card for Granit Xhaka. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 12, 2017

We can do similar predictions until the end of the season and Liverpool won’t let us down!

Feb 3rd: “Knowing Liverpool, they’ll beat Tottenham and Arsenal and lose to the rest, ha!”



March 12th: pic.twitter.com/eSe51yTwzz — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 12, 2017

The state of things....

A Liverpool corner ends up back with Mignolet. pic.twitter.com/1W9c9kbQlm — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 12, 2017

Liverpool will win this as soon as they wake up — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 12, 2017

Really poor performance so far from Liverpool. Thankfully they can look to get back on-track away to Manchester City next week. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 12, 2017

This really is like watching Klopp's Borussia Dortmund sometimes. Sean Dyche doesn't get the credit he deserves. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 12, 2017

16 – All 16 of Georginio Wijnaldum’s Premier League goals have been scored in home matches (five for Liverpool, 11 for Newcastle). Comforts. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2017

Liverpool fans may be feeling that the team needs a sub or two to put some spark into this performance.



*fans look at their bench pic.twitter.com/VoJX3ebMEj — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 12, 2017

#Invisible

Phil Coutinho goes off, which is a nice reminder that he was playing. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 12, 2017

They have done it....

Full-time. Liverpool manage to overcome Burnley and their own ineptitude to win 2-1. Great showing from the Clarets though. pic.twitter.com/nA1Sic5TLB — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 12, 2017

16 – Liverpool have now won 16 Premier League games this season; equalling their tally of wins for the entire 2015-16 season. Growth. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2017

Yes Liverpool Can beat a team outside the top six . pic.twitter.com/kX5IoED4lX — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 12, 2017

Ben Woodburn is still only 17. Playing in the Premier League at 17. When I was 17, I was searching for pages from dirty magazines in hedges. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 12, 2017

21 – Since Jurgen Klopp’s first game in charge, Liverpool have scored more PL goals from outside the box than any other team (21). Arrow. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2017

14 - Liverpool have won 14 points from losing positions in the Premier League this term; a joint-high with Tottenham. Recovery. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2017

The secret! Shhh.....