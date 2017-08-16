Twitter explodes as Liverpool survive Hoffenheim scare
Here's what Twitter thinks about Liverpool's victory
After an impressive pre-season run, Liverpool seem to have started their season in a rather shaky manner. After finishing level with Watford in their opening game of the English Premier League in a 3-3 draw, Liverpool went on to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in what turned out to be a tight first leg match of the Champions League qualifying stage.
Trent Alexander-Arnold's first goal for Liverpool came in the form of a mesmerising free-kick which gave Liverpool the edge they so badly required to edge out their German rivals. Twitter exploded, as usual, after Liverpool's narrow victory.
It took little time for fans to point out Liverpool's defensive vulnerabilities, with some applauding the effort, while others critically mocked Jurgen Klopp's side.
Hoffenheim have established themselves as a tough side to beat at home, and Liverpool will be glad to have gotten away with 3 points last night, as they inch closer towards securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League.
Liverpool's greatest moment of the game was undoubtedly young Trent Alexander-Arnold's first ever goal for the Anfield-based outfit. The academy product netted a screamer of a free-kick and Twitter went on to heap praises on the 18-year old.
Even Gary Linekar seems to be impressed with the youngster's debut goal, which, to be fair, was pretty excellent.
Barring praises for the young defender, the Twitterati were scathing in their opinions about the rest of the defense.
However, Jordan Henderson seems to have gotten the worst beating on Twitter.
Liverpool and their devout fans will certainly breathe a bit better this morning, but will be wary of the challenge Hoffenheim will bring to Anfield for the 2nd leg fixture