Twitter explodes as Liverpool survive Hoffenheim scare

Here's what Twitter thinks about Liverpool's victory

by Aakanksh Sanketh Tweets 16 Aug 2017, 10:34 IST

Liverpool faced stiff opposition from Hoffenheim yesterday

After an impressive pre-season run, Liverpool seem to have started their season in a rather shaky manner. After finishing level with Watford in their opening game of the English Premier League in a 3-3 draw, Liverpool went on to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in what turned out to be a tight first leg match of the Champions League qualifying stage.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's first goal for Liverpool came in the form of a mesmerising free-kick which gave Liverpool the edge they so badly required to edge out their German rivals. Twitter exploded, as usual, after Liverpool's narrow victory.

Liverpool didn't concede from a set piece tonight pic.twitter.com/NcsDqhRO3Z — Anfield Press (@AnfieldPress) August 15, 2017

After another shaky Liverpool defensive performance…



Swipe right, Jürgen! pic.twitter.com/LDOqYb5YwE — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 15, 2017

It took little time for fans to point out Liverpool's defensive vulnerabilities, with some applauding the effort, while others critically mocked Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool defensively are a complete joke — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) August 15, 2017

The last time Liverpool kept a clean sheet. pic.twitter.com/oAJ871gfII — - (@AnfieldRd96) August 15, 2017

Hoffenheim have established themselves as a tough side to beat at home, and Liverpool will be glad to have gotten away with 3 points last night, as they inch closer towards securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

Hoffenheim’s updated home form:



DDWWWDWDDWWWWWWWWDL



L is for Liverpool. ???? pic.twitter.com/2SRsvaU9dK — bet365 (@bet365) August 15, 2017

Only one team has won away to Hoffenheim in the last 15 months...



... that team is Liverpool. ???????? pic.twitter.com/RFgAN9GqJ5 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 15, 2017

Liverpool's greatest moment of the game was undoubtedly young Trent Alexander-Arnold's first ever goal for the Anfield-based outfit. The academy product netted a screamer of a free-kick and Twitter went on to heap praises on the 18-year old.

What a way to score your first goal for Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/lzY6yZCf6z — Anfield Leak (@AnfieldLeak) August 15, 2017

Even Gary Linekar seems to be impressed with the youngster's debut goal, which, to be fair, was pretty excellent.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scores a freekick for Liverpool that is as spectacular as his name. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 15, 2017

Barring praises for the young defender, the Twitterati were scathing in their opinions about the rest of the defense.

In terms of heavy metal football Liverpool are like Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit in attack and Take That's live version in defence — Gary Bennett (@GARYBENNETT79) August 15, 2017

Liverpool team for tonight pic.twitter.com/e9aS1pbsPw — Michael Hamilton (@NLAHamilton) August 15, 2017

However, Jordan Henderson seems to have gotten the worst beating on Twitter.

No abuse or slander here, but Jordan Henderson is genuinely not good enough to start for Liverpool. — Jordan (@ZeusLFC) August 15, 2017

Liverpool's midfield consist of Jordan Henderson, the German Jordan Henderson and the Dutch Jordan Henderson. Don't see how they win this. — Juan (@fraudiesta1) August 15, 2017

Liverpool and their devout fans will certainly breathe a bit better this morning, but will be wary of the challenge Hoffenheim will bring to Anfield for the 2nd leg fixture