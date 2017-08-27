Twitter explodes as Manchester United beat Leicester thanks to Mourinho's super-subs

United were rather good as they put in a commanding display to end up 2-0 winners; they could have had more, though

Rashford came on to ease the pressure of United with a well-taken goal

After a tough start, Manchester United eased away to a 2-0 win in a game that they dominated from first whistle to last - i said tough start because it reminded me of the many draws that United had to endure during their abysmal domestic season last time around.

There's something different about this United, though, and it was evident for all to see as Rashford, and then Fellaini, secured three points for the boys in red.

Twitter, as ever, loved it.

Don Jose is at again in his second season:

Manchester United's perfect record continues, and Jose couldn't be happier... pic.twitter.com/DxhpDbkhAu — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) August 26, 2017

His substitutions have been spot on this season, till now:

Mourinho brings on Rashford, Lingard and Fellaini.



Goal - Rashford

Goal - Fellaini

Assist - Linagard#mufc pic.twitter.com/64zKIvXjfj — United Xtra (@utdxtra) August 26, 2017

The Martial/Rashford conundrum, though:

Lemme get this straight: Martial only scores when he comes on and Rashford starts. And Rashford only scores when Martial starts. That right? — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) August 26, 2017

Martial subbed in, scores to prove he deserves to start.



Rashford subbed in, scores to prove he deserves to start.



Mourinho pic.twitter.com/qoPgvFahsw — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) August 26, 2017

How's this for a stat, though:

Your stat of the day.



Kasper Schmeichel has saved more Premier League penalties at Old Trafford than his Dad Peter... — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) August 26, 2017

Paul Pogba, though, was everywhere today

Paul Pogba's game by numbers vs. Leicester:



100% take-ons completed

93 passes completed

6 shots

4 crosses

4 take-ons

1 chance created



6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/xgdmlChN6j — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 26, 2017

And he has a funky handshake to go with it:

Pogba and De Gea handshake pic.twitter.com/ZajZgn3Bdn — Chükwüdï (@Chukxoo) August 26, 2017

Hah:

Agent P at work again? Paul Pogba having a nice, secretive chat with Riyad Mahrez at full time. #MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/vgm41AAZ12 — James Dobinson (@JamesDobinson75) August 26, 2017

This will remain a mystery forever, me thinks:

Clear to see how much Nemanja Matić frees up Paul Pogba. Perfect balance. Still bemused as to why Chelsea sold him to Manchester United. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 26, 2017

The truth:

Feels so good to not have David De Gea as a Man of the Match contender. — Rameez (@Sychlops) August 26, 2017

Still a boss:

No goals conceded in 3 games & what about that save at the end? ???? pic.twitter.com/Vxnr34tpbS — Lethal R Lukaku 9 (@LethalRLukaku9) August 26, 2017

Oh Deano, you blithering fool:

Good game, this, though slightly marred by the absence of Mike Dean trying to ruin it for everyone. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) August 26, 2017

The love for this big Belgian, though, knows no bounds:

He scores when he wants! Even if it's with his knee. pic.twitter.com/p8A5qOS9ve — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) August 26, 2017

Manchester United have scored 7 goals after Marouane Fellaini has come off the bench this season.



GAME CHANGER! pic.twitter.com/qf9dRGeOes — 8 Fact Football (@8Fact_Footballl) August 26, 2017

Fellaini dragging golden boot with Morata ????????



One goal apiece. #FanLiveNG — Based on Logistics (@Iam_Abdulaxis) August 26, 2017

Seems like a fair deal -

Another game, another 3 points for #MUFC! Lukaku owes Rashford a beer ???????? pic.twitter.com/gjb4i5Nddw — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) August 26, 2017

This is why FPL is so inane:

Rival fans when they see Lukaku has missed a pen but then remember he's in their FPL team ???? pic.twitter.com/opCcGIbYzY — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 26, 2017

A penalty is one touch, your first touch

No way Lukaku was scoring that — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) August 26, 2017

