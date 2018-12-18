×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter explodes as Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho 

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor
1.58K   //    18 Dec 2018, 16:12 IST

And out!
And out!

The inevitable has happened! Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United, bringing an end to the 2½-year association as manager with the club.

The 55-year-old was relieved of his duties two days after United's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool. The defeat left has United stranded at sixth in the table – 19 points behind the Premier League leaders and 11 points behind Chelsea in 4th, after 17 games. Adding to that, they have already conceded more goals this season (29) than they had done in the entire 2017/18 season (28)!

A United statement read: "Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager."

Reports suggest that assistant coach, Michael Carrick will be taking charge of the team on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Mourinho lasted 2½-year at United and had started it by winning two titles in his first season — the English League Cup and the Europa League. However, he failed to win a trophy in his second season and was criticized for the team's defensive playing style.

His relationship with Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba has sparked rumours of the duo leaving the club and the board has decided to step in. Moreover, Mourinho's constant talk about the board not backing him in the transfer market.

Reports suggested that he wanted to sign a central defender but the club decided not to get anyone as they already have Lindelof, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo and Jones.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Jose Mourinho Twitter Reactions
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
Twitter explodes as Mourinho's sack is leaked in the media
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Manchester United need to quickly sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United must retain Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United need to sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former player urged the board not to sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
6 reasons why Jose Mourinho still faces the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 potential replacements for Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Jose Mourinho should leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba will...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us