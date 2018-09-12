Twitter explodes as news of Champions League final in New York goes viral

The UEFA Champions League final could be on its way out of Europe for the first time, instead of the usual showdown taking place in a European stadium.

The final of the 2018/19 campaign has been scheduled to be held in Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano while the confirmed venue for the 2019/2020 final is the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul in 2020.

While no venue has been confirmed for the 2020/2021 campaign, reports have claimed that there is a possibility of a New York Champions League final.

The London Evening Standard claims that Europe's elite competition could have a final held in New York City for the first time in its history.

Speaking at the Roures told Catalunya Ràdio's 'El Mati' show, the chief executive of Barcelona-based television company Mediapro, said, "Talks are ongoing investigating the feasibility of hosting a future Champions League final in New York City."

"Girona-Barcelona? We’re still negotiating, but it would be very positive, especially for Girona.

"They were promoted to the top league for the first time just a season ago, but they’d be talking about Girona all around the world for 15 days. It would also help the image of La Liga around the world.”

The news comes amidst the La Liga's decision to host some of its Spanish first division matches abroad for the first time in the league's history. This move has triggered a lot of backlash from fans worldwide.

La Liga giants Barcelona are set to battle Girona in Florida on January 27.

The Premier League had also proposed a fixture to be played outside of England in 2007. But, the proposal was dropped after criticism from fans and players alike.

The Champions League returns on Tuesday next week with exciting fixtures as Club Brugge take on Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid take on Monaco in the Group A stage.

Twitter has since exploded with fan reactions to the big news:

Yeah but one problem... ITS A EUROPEAN TOURNAMENT!!! So why are we taking it out of Europe it’s stupid — Fyn Smith (@FSmithy123) September 10, 2018

Jaume Roures:



"We are negotiating about a Champions League final in New York."



Stop this now, you're ruining football... pic.twitter.com/QnSv4rcfpw — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 10, 2018

They wanna hold the champions league final in New York? Alright we'll have the Superbowl over here then see how that goes down 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Harry ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@MrHMonnoyer) September 12, 2018

Roures: UEFA is negotiating for a Champions League final to be played in New York City.



Pease stop the madness. — totalBarça (@totalBarca) September 10, 2018

Champions League Final in New York? Ugh. Stop with all this intercontinental nonsense. Keep the games played where they’re meant to be played. Keeps the mystique of the competition(s) — Justyn™ (@justyn_lfc) September 12, 2018

Champions League Final in New York ? Nah. This is too much https://t.co/lTeunvrZGz — Londres est bleu (@KrazySexcCool) September 12, 2018

Might as well call it World Champions League, then go ahead and add some Brazilian clubs, African clubs while they're at it. — Paul (@ra3ack) September 11, 2018

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN NEW YORK LETS GOOOOOOOOO!!! — Sean (@SeanTotoe) September 12, 2018

Champions league final in NY would be lit — Rejhan (@Rejhan_S15) September 11, 2018

It's such a shame that football is being increasingly taken away from the fans.



A Champions League final in New York? No thanks. Let's have a UEFA competiton in Europe.https://t.co/JHGIWHQj8e — Jonny Walsh (@jonathanwalsh_) September 10, 2018

I swear if they actually go through with this idea to play a EUROPEAN Champions League final game in New York every fan base from every European country needs to riot. Enough is enough. — ` (@MightyEden) September 11, 2018