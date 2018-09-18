Twitter explodes as Ivan Gazidis leaves Arsenal for AC Milan
A new era awaits Arsenal as chief executive Ivan Gazidis has left his role at the North London side to join Italian side AC Milan as CEO.
Duo Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venkatesham have been appointed new roles at the club and will be replacing him at the Emirates. While Sanllehi has been appointed Arsenal’s new head of football, Venkatesham is now the club’s managing director.
The Premier League club has confirmed that 54-year-old Gazidis is scheduled to leave the Emirates by the end of October and join AC Milan in December.
Speculation of Gazidis' departure have been doing the rounds for a while recently and the move has now been confirmed.
Gazidis spent his time as chief executive of the North London outfit since January 2009 and even oversaw the appointment of Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery.
In a statement, the former chief executive said, “For the last ten years I have been privileged to dedicate myself to this great club."
“Although it is very hard to do – the hardest decision of my life – I believe that it is the right time for me to step aside to allow new leadership, energy and ideas to take the club forward into this exciting new era."
“I believe in the positive force of change, both for me and for the club. I am excited to see what the future holds for this great club and I am energized by a new personal challenge with AC Milan."
“My sincere thanks go to Stan and Josh Kroenke for their support and guidance on everything we have done. To Sir Chips Keswick, Lord Phil Harris, Ken Friar and my wonderful management team and staff, on and off the field, to Arsène Wenger, Unai Emery and to the fans of this giant and incredible club, thank you for your immense support and friendship over so many years and for the wonderful privilege of being part of the journey."
“We lived through many emotions together, the highs and the lows of football, and I am proud to be able to say that I gave this club and its fantastic people everything that I had in me. I am excited and energized for the future for myself and for Arsenal Football Club and I will always hold it in my heart.”
“Arsenal is entering a new chapter and I have done everything I can to ensure that it is strongly placed to take on that challenge. This includes world-class facilities and outstanding leaders in every sector who carry the values of the club, including, of course, Unai Emery, Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venkatesham in whom I have enormous faith."
“We have been building on the club’s progressive social values, leading the way on the women’s game, diversity and inclusion, and establishing the Arsenal Foundation. This will remain central to the club’s philosophy. ”
Gazidis' exit comes after majority shareholder Stan Kroenke launched a bid to take overall control of the club through his company Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) last month.