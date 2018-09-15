Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter explodes as Pochettino says Harry Winks could be the next Xavi or Iniesta

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
15 Sep 2018

Tottenham Hotspur FC Training Session
Tottenham Hotspur FC Training Session

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has made a bold claim in the run up to the Spurs' game against Liverpool in stating that midfielder Harry Winks has the potential to be England’s Xavi or Andres Iniesta.

The midfielder made his professional debut in 2015 and his international debut last October before displaying impressive performances against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old underwent surgery in the summer for an ankle injury that saw him missing from the second half of last season. This season, Winks has only made three substitute appearances.

However, Pochettino is hopeful that Winks will return to the starting line-up soon.

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ game against Liverpool, Pochettino said, "Harry has all the profile of the midfielder - perfect. But I don't want to talk too much and praise him because if so, his head (grows big). His perception will be "wow" and the reality is you still need to prove it."

"But the characteristics are perfect to play football. When we talk about midfielders, you like to use Spanish midfielders like Xavi and Iniesta. He's like this type of player, this capacity, but please he needs to take in a very positive way my words. He needs a lot of work."

"He has the possibility and the potential of course but now it is up to him and we go again: mentality. In his mind he is capable to learn about suffer, there never is enough training, always try to be better. Football is his focus, not business that are around football."

"Maybe [if he learns this] he will arrive to play in a very good level and be one of the best midfielders in England."

"It is not my advice it is only how I describe the reality. If he wants to take it, take it … but of course his potential is to be a very, very good player for England and Tottenham, first for Tottenham and then if England believe that he can help them for England too", the Spurs manager added.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the bold claims:


Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
