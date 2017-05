Twitter explodes as Real Madrid are crowned Champions of Spain

Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, and Cristiano Ronaldo proved unstoppable as they marched to their record 33rd LaLiga triumph.

@animenon19 by Anirudh Menon News 22 May 2017, 01:51 IST

Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, and Cristiano Ronaldo proved unstoppable as they marched to their record 33rd LaLiga triumph with a typically efficient display against Malaga and they pipped their great rivals Barcelona to the crown by a convincing margin of three points.

As they say in the capital of Spain, HALA MADRID!

Real Madrid have now won more #LaLiga titles (33) than any other club in history; their first since 2011/12.



Zidane effect. pic.twitter.com/8TPu7oiKha — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 21, 2017

Champions Real Madrid and Ronaldo fight off pressure from Barcelona to claim #LaLiga title. pic.twitter.com/GCoIoSKhph — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) May 21, 2017

Barcelona fans watching the Cristiano Ronaldo goal like.. (Tag them ) pic.twitter.com/qN8EzkdEKf — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 21, 2017

Expectation: Papa Perez paid Malaga

Reality: Papa Perez paid Barca — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 21, 2017

He most certainly has made a strong case for it –

#LaLiga title in the bag and a #UCL final coming up. Ronaldo is the GOAT pic.twitter.com/jgUCuVbzGD — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) May 21, 2017

What Ronaldo has been doing in the past month is unbelievable! Stepped up when his team needed him the most! — Rayane Moussallem (@RioMoussallem) May 21, 2017

Game over. League over. Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world right now. — Zach (@ZCalcio) May 21, 2017

Messi is lifting jerseys while Ronaldo is lifting trophies #HalaMadrid — Savitar (@Em_Sanji) May 21, 2017

You can learn from him... pic.twitter.com/1MghObNW98 — Soldier (@PatohShanqueels) May 21, 2017

Barcelona fans anytime Ronaldo achieve great things pic.twitter.com/90EsOvTcKG — Rmadrid4pigin (@Rmadrid4pigin) May 21, 2017

58 - Real Madrid have scored 58 goals away from home in La Liga 2016/17, their best record in a single season in their history. Bravery. pic.twitter.com/Cg8kaSqSyh — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 21, 2017

25 - Cristiano Ronaldo has become the second player to score 25+ goals in eight La Liga seasons in a row, after Lionel Messi. Monster. pic.twitter.com/7hMRLTRxXs — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 21, 2017