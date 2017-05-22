Twitter explodes as Real Madrid are crowned Champions of Spain

Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, and Cristiano Ronaldo proved unstoppable as they marched to their record 33rd LaLiga triumph.

Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, and Cristiano Ronaldo proved unstoppable as they marched to their record 33rd LaLiga triumph with a typically efficient display against Malaga and they pipped their great rivals Barcelona to the crown by a convincing margin of three points.

As they say in the capital of Spain, HALA MADRID!

Real Madrid have now won more #LaLiga titles (33) than any other club in history; their first since 2011/12.



Zidane effect. pic.twitter.com/8TPu7oiKha — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 21, 2017

Champions Real Madrid and Ronaldo fight off pressure from Barcelona to claim #LaLiga title. pic.twitter.com/GCoIoSKhph — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) May 21, 2017

#LaLiga title in the bag and a #UCL final coming up. Ronaldo is the GOAT pic.twitter.com/jgUCuVbzGD — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) May 21, 2017

What Ronaldo has been doing in the past month is unbelievable! Stepped up when his team needed him the most! — Rayane Moussallem (@RioMoussallem) May 21, 2017

Game over. League over. Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the world right now. — Zach (@ZCalcio) May 21, 2017

These stats are simply sublime –

58 - Real Madrid have scored 58 goals away from home in La Liga 2016/17, their best record in a single season in their history. Bravery. pic.twitter.com/Cg8kaSqSyh — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 21, 2017

25 - Cristiano Ronaldo has become the second player to score 25+ goals in eight La Liga seasons in a row, after Lionel Messi. Monster. pic.twitter.com/7hMRLTRxXs — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 21, 2017