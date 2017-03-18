Twitter explodes as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics
Cristiano Ronaldo provided 2 assists as Real Madrid secured an important win over Bilbao to go 5 points clear at the top of La Liga.
Real Madrid emerged as victors in a closely-contested, high-octane clash against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s side in the first half with an intelligent first-time finish after being set up by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Aritz Aduriz pulled the home side back on level terms with a header in the 65th minute to set the game up for a nail-biting finish. Tempers began to flare as both sides geared up for the closing stages but the Santiago Bernabeu outfit prevailed after Casemiro – of all people – tapped home from a few yards out after Ronaldo’s header fell to his feet.
The win helped Los Blancos move 5 points clear at the top of La Liga having played the same number of games as second-placed Barcelona, who are in action tomorrow night.
Twitter celebrated as Cristiano Ronaldo provided two assists to help Madrid win the game. Here are the best tweets:
Cristiano Ronaldo.... nuff said!
Bad omen for someone touted as the next Barcelona manager!
Title race over?
Some consolation for Aritz Aduriz!
Or maybe not?