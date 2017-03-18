Write an Article

Twitter explodes as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics

Cristiano Ronaldo provided 2 assists as Real Madrid secured an important win over Bilbao to go 5 points clear at the top of La Liga.

by Shaurya Vineet @ShauryaVineet
18 Mar 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Karim Benzema and Nacho
Real Madrid emerged as victors in a closely-contested, high-octane clash against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s side in the first half with an intelligent first-time finish after being set up by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aritz Aduriz pulled the home side back on level terms with a header in the 65th minute to set the game up for a nail-biting finish. Tempers began to flare as both sides geared up for the closing stages but the Santiago Bernabeu outfit prevailed after Casemiro – of all people – tapped home from a few yards out after Ronaldo’s header fell to his feet.

The win helped Los Blancos move 5 points clear at the top of La Liga having played the same number of games as second-placed Barcelona, who are in action tomorrow night.

Twitter celebrated as Cristiano Ronaldo provided two assists to help Madrid win the game. Here are the best tweets:

Cristiano Ronaldo.... nuff said!


Bad omen for someone touted as the next Barcelona manager!

Title race over? 

Some consolation for Aritz Aduriz! 

Or maybe not? 


