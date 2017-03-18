Twitter explodes as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics

Cristiano Ronaldo provided 2 assists as Real Madrid secured an important win over Bilbao to go 5 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Karim Benzema and Nacho

Real Madrid emerged as victors in a closely-contested, high-octane clash against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s side in the first half with an intelligent first-time finish after being set up by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aritz Aduriz pulled the home side back on level terms with a header in the 65th minute to set the game up for a nail-biting finish. Tempers began to flare as both sides geared up for the closing stages but the Santiago Bernabeu outfit prevailed after Casemiro – of all people – tapped home from a few yards out after Ronaldo’s header fell to his feet.

The win helped Los Blancos move 5 points clear at the top of La Liga having played the same number of games as second-placed Barcelona, who are in action tomorrow night.

Twitter celebrated as Cristiano Ronaldo provided two assists to help Madrid win the game. Here are the best tweets:

1 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first Real Madrid player to reach double figures of goals (26) and assists (10) this season (all comps). Ace. pic.twitter.com/lYVxSy9csU — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 18, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has 107 assists in all competitions & 81 in #LaLiga with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/u8eblqk5Aq — CR7Minutes (@CR7Minutes) March 18, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo: Has provided two assists in a league game for the first time since April 2016 (vs Eibar) — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 18, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has now recorded 50 #LaLiga assists since 2012/13; more than any other Real Madrid player. pic.twitter.com/DWZPmdNtA3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 18, 2017

Ronaldo 2 assists to keep the title charge going, but Messi is the "creator" — tosi (@afctosi) March 18, 2017

When ronaldo doesnt score and madrid win @ZZ41N pic.twitter.com/uoxaL01cHG — Tausif (@t_bhad14) March 18, 2017

Ernesto Valverde: Has lost 12 of his 18 games as manager against Real Madrid in La Liga, he has not lost more against any other side — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 18, 2017

Real Madrid move five points clear at the top of La Liga. — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) March 18, 2017

Casemiro gets Real Madrid's 2-1 winner at Athletic to keep them at the top of the Liga table, Karim Benzema having got their first #UCL pic.twitter.com/pzQhdIuPSK — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2017

Real Madrid made hard work of their win over Bilbao, but they can now celebrate their 3 points pic.twitter.com/bYHFaTMicx — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 18, 2017

1-0 Madrid. Super goal. Ronaldo gets free down left and squares perfectly for Benzema to calmly knock past Kepa. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 18, 2017

Real Madrid is the FIRST team to win at the New San Mames in 7 months [19 matches]. — Toni Kroos (@Kroospass) March 18, 2017

Marcelo: "San Mamés is always difficult. We did what the mister told us and we have come out with the victory." — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) March 18, 2017

Marcelo: "We have prepared this match during the week with the mister and it went well". — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) March 18, 2017

Aritz Aduriz has now scored 18 goals for club and country this season.



Not bad for a 36-year-old... pic.twitter.com/2uK41k8mFy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 18, 2017

Aduriz: Eight of the nine league goals Aduriz has scored this season have come at San Mames — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 18, 2017

