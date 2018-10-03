Twitter explodes as Real Madrid lose 0-1 to CSKA Moscow in Champions League
Real Madrid's worrisome poor streak extended into their third consecutive game as the mighty defending champions were silenced and humiliated by minnows, CSKA Moscow, who beat them 1-0 in the second Matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures.
A weakened Madrid side took the field bereft of the services of Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Isco, owing to injuries. Starting off terribly, sub-standard play and a ridiculous giveaway saw Madrid gift Moscow an early advantage as Nikola Vlasic capitalised to give the hosts the lead as early as the 2nd minute.
The home side put in a spirited performance thereafter to keep the lead for the entirety of the game, thoroughly frustrating Real Madrid and their fans, giving them their 3rd consecutive goal-less result.
Here is a look at the goal:
Expectedly, fans, pundits, trolls and critics took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the match and the result. Here's a look at some of the best tweets:
Several distressed fans also took to the social networking site to express their frustration, disdain, disappointment, and disgust. Many of them also claim that the club is entering what they perceive to be a crisis:
Of course, the club's trolls and critics weren't far behind:
The new Real Madrid manager, Julen Lopetegui, was also widely targeted and berated.
Among the players, it was Marco Asensio who elicited much of the flak:
Unsurprisingly, there were many, many mentions of former Madrid superstar and current Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, as well:
A number of fans also used their tweets to implore with the manager to play the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Mariano, as well as with club President, Florentino Perez to bring in new signings: