Twitter explodes as Real Madrid lose 0-1 to CSKA Moscow in Champions League

CSKA Moscow held their nerves to beat Real Madrid 1-0

Real Madrid's worrisome poor streak extended into their third consecutive game as the mighty defending champions were silenced and humiliated by minnows, CSKA Moscow, who beat them 1-0 in the second Matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures.

A weakened Madrid side took the field bereft of the services of Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Isco, owing to injuries. Starting off terribly, sub-standard play and a ridiculous giveaway saw Madrid gift Moscow an early advantage as Nikola Vlasic capitalised to give the hosts the lead as early as the 2nd minute.

The home side put in a spirited performance thereafter to keep the lead for the entirety of the game, thoroughly frustrating Real Madrid and their fans, giving them their 3rd consecutive goal-less result.

Here is a look at the goal:

Expectedly, fans, pundits, trolls and critics took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the match and the result. Here's a look at some of the best tweets:

RM playing like crap but props to CSKA Moscow, they’re playing well. #UCL #RealMadrid #CSKAMOSCOW — yoab abundis (@wakaflockayoab) October 2, 2018

CSKA Moscow 1-0 #RealMadrid



We certainly forgot how to score goal......#lopeteguiOUT — Aku Andre (@Andrenoidx) October 2, 2018

Madrid is in shambles...Giving up a goal in the first minutes #NeverMadrid #ChampionsLeague #CSKAMoscow — Quinten Neeld (@WhoDat1987) October 2, 2018

Come on Real! Don't fuck my night up #RealMadrid — James Hamilton© (@jymiham) October 2, 2018

Several distressed fans also took to the social networking site to express their frustration, disdain, disappointment, and disgust. Many of them also claim that the club is entering what they perceive to be a crisis:

Just won 3 Champions Leagues in a row and now Goalless in 3 straight games. Toothless. Tactically inferior. These are the dark days, friends. #RMA #RealMadrid #championsleague — Joshua Madrid (@joshuamadrid7) October 2, 2018

Do you know ?



We've

70% Possession

20 shots

15 Chances Created



And



0 GOALS.



😒

We are destroying our own club #HalaMadrid #RealMadrid #CSKARMA #UCL pic.twitter.com/SvxAbY49aw — Madridista (@iamAbdullah342) October 2, 2018

CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid.



That's 3 games without a win for Julian Lopetegui. In the world of Real Madrid that's not good enough. Cue the pressure cranking up on the manager. #UCL #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/MYSviiU1CF — Yousef Teclab (@yousef_teclab) October 2, 2018

#RealMadrid - Nothing going our way!



Frustrating results over last few matches. — Meét Rajpal (@Meet_Rajpal) October 2, 2018

We simply can't score a goal.😱 #realmadrid — #NoleFam stands by you! ❤ (@TanjaNole) October 2, 2018

Just not the same team #RealMadrid and that is mostly missing Zidane. Obviously we pose far less threat without Ronaldo but the form and play and position....IS COACHING.... Oh well #halamadrid — Ryan (@MeMyselfandRyan) October 2, 2018

I am asking this question one more time #RealMadrid https://t.co/Srb0cIg4ld — J'arrive 🇨🇦🏒🇫🇷⚽⭐️⭐️ (@3WishGenie) October 2, 2018

This game is something else. Constant errors, everyone's playing different positions and nobody can put the ball in the back of the net...#UCL #CSKAMoscow — Emily Wilson (@wilson_emt) October 2, 2018

Of course, the club's trolls and critics weren't far behind:

I should’ve just gone to sleep tbh.. what is happening to you guys! #realmadrid — Emaniii (@E_maniy) October 2, 2018

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results



#RealMadrid keep these endless sideway passes with no attack threat whatsoever



Absolutely appalling football



#RMUCL #HalaMadrid — Sir Madridisimo (@SirMadridismo) October 2, 2018

275 min. without goal #RealMadrid — Jordy Verhelst (@JUst_JOrdy_94) October 2, 2018

The new Real Madrid manager, Julen Lopetegui, was also widely targeted and berated.

Pretty sure Lopetegui will be sacked this week now... #RealMadrid — Adam Lockey (@AdamofMabbs) October 2, 2018

3 Consecutive matches without a goal is a good enough reason to look for another Manager #RealMadrid #CSKARealMadrid #UCL — Lwazisto (@Lwazistos) October 2, 2018

I hope #Lopetegui gets a heart-attack mid game and dies. I have never seen such a bad coach in my entire life and I've lived through that 2003-2006... #RealMadrid #CSKARealMadrid — CA (@Cool91Abdul) October 2, 2018

Ramos, Marcelo, Bale, Carvajal injuries.. We are hospital 🏥 #RealMadrid — Pavlos (@IamNOTcrazy__) October 2, 2018

It’s like are we ever gonna score a goal ever? #RealMadrid — Mugiwara (@Moose__D) October 2, 2018

Among the players, it was Marco Asensio who elicited much of the flak:

I have no idea why Asensio deserves to play every game for 90 minutes. So fed up. No fluency nothing. Everyone just passing to each other and no clear chances created. Fml @GauruPrabhu #RealMadrid @ChampionsLeague @realmadrid — Rohan Kulkarni (@rohan_k7) October 2, 2018

man FUCK asensio 🤬🤬🤬 thismf plays in slow motion selfish mf wtf!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬 #RealMadrid — BODALY (@bodaly12) October 2, 2018

Lets all take this moment to laugh at #RealMadrid n #ManchesterUnited absolutely crap!! — NewNubian (@thabiso_SK) October 2, 2018

Unsurprisingly, there were many, many mentions of former Madrid superstar and current Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, as well:

72% possession 26 chances created and #RealMadrid lose in #Moscow and a 3rd game without a goal somewhere in Turin tonight is someone wearing a wry smile #Lopetegui under big pressure — tim caple (@timcaple) October 2, 2018

We didn't play better football last year but we had #Ronaldo who seldom had injuries — Pavlos (@IamNOTcrazy__) October 2, 2018

A number of fans also used their tweets to implore with the manager to play the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Mariano, as well as with club President, Florentino Perez to bring in new signings:

No, we don't need new number 9. We need another goalkeeper.

Nice job Perez.#halamadrid #realmadrid — . (@rmfcmk) October 2, 2018

Can someone please explain what the point of buying Vinicius Jr. was if they're not gonna fucking play him? The kid is a beast and hes collecting dust on the bench. #RealMadrid — Tacø K (@dempenguins) October 2, 2018