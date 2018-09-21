Twitter explodes as reports of workers at Spurs' new stadium have been drinking and using drugs go viral

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 855 // 21 Sep 2018, 15:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Courtesy: Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur has been left without a stadium after the construction of their new stadium has been delayed until at least November.

Spurs were due to open the doors of their new 62,062-seater venue - the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - last week, in time for their Premier League game against Liverpool. However, construction company Mace has cautioned that critical safety system issues will delay the project further.

The Spurs are hoping to have the stadium ready before Christmas and have even said that it could be ready by the end of October.

Mauricio Pochettino's side is set to play at Wembley for the next couple of months - which will include Premier League games against Cardiff City and Manchester City as well as two Champions League group games against Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven.

Despite the fact that Tottenham Hotspur has not opened its doors to its new stadium and has been playing at Wembley, FIFA 19 developers have still released the latest glimpse of the new Tottenham stadium recently.

The construction work has now taken a turn for the worse as reports have surfaced that suggests some workers have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol on the building site.

According to a report by Construction News, a source told them, "I've not worked on a site like that in a long, long time. There were people off their heads, drinking cans first thing in the morning before going on to site and snorting coke in the toilets."

A spokesperson for Mace Construction said, "The health, safety and well being of everybody is, and has always been, a core value at Mace and any suggestion that our rigorous standards around best practice or drugs and alcohol had been broken would be taken extremely seriously."

"We carry out regular random drugs and alcohol testing to ensure that our rules are enforced throughout our supply chain. Any concerns about specific health and safety risks should be flagged to the management team on site."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the news:

I have a feeling the Construction workers at the new Tottenham stadium are Arsenal supporters👀 — Digi Mashifane (@DigiMashifane) September 13, 2018

"CN has heard first-hand accounts describing a minority of workers being under the influence of cocaine while working"



I too would do drugs if I had to help #Tottenham.https://t.co/BWm2YtBAEU — There's my Özil! (@ArsenalANewDawn) September 20, 2018

Judging by their last few results I'd say most of the players have been dabbling too. — willie brazil (@willieb1973) September 20, 2018

That's enough about Hugo Lloris. — Jay.D (@TheFieldMuslim) September 20, 2018

Can any of them play CM? — Zac Zenonos (@zaczenonos95) September 21, 2018

Can't be speed otherwise it'd be finished by now 😂😂 — craigo bee (@westhamcraig) September 20, 2018

Yeah.... Its a building site in London... 😂 😂... That's not news..... Ffs — Madmeister (@madmeister75) September 20, 2018

Gotta pass the boredom some how 😂😂😂 — Cal Johnny cal (@johnocallagha11) September 20, 2018

As long as they reach the '"end of the line'" then who cares eh? — the boy who learnt (@pistolpete303) September 21, 2018