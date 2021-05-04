Twitter explodes as AS Roma appoint Jose Mourinho as manager

Jose Mourinho, who was recently sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, has been appointed as the manager of AS Roma and will take over at the club ahead of the 2021-22 season.
AS Roma have confirmed that Jose Mourinho will return to Serie A as the head coach of the Giallorossi on a three-year deal. He previously managed Inter Milan in Italy between 2008 and 2010 and led them to a continental treble in the 2009-10 season.
As per the agreement, the Special One will take charge of the team ahead of the 2021-22 season. Paulo Fonseca has now been confirmed to leave the club at the end of the ongoing season. The club has issued multiple statements, the first of which confirms Paulo Fonseca's exit from the club.
“On behalf of everyone at AS Roma, we would like to thank Paulo Fonseca for his hard work and leadership over the past two years,” said club chairman Dan Friedkin.
“Paulo guided the team through many challenges, including the Covid pandemic and a change of ownership, and did so with selfless integrity and great character."
“We wish him all the best for his future endeavours and know that he will be a great asset wherever he goes.”
In a subsequent statement released by AS Roma, they announced the appointment of Jose Mourinho:
“The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.”
Jose Mourinho's recent stints at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been relatively colorless. After his untimely sacking at Spurs, the Portuguese tactician left a club without silverware for the first time in his managerial career, indicating that his best days could be past him.
Following the appointment, Jose Mourinho said (via The Athletic):
“Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision.
“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.
“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.
“In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!”
Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter has responded to Jose Mourinho's return to Serie A.
Jose Mourinho to take over at AS Roma ahead of the 2021-22 season
Did you ask what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got to do with this?
Serie A hasn't been this entertaining in a while.
Mourinho will manage a few familiar faces at AS Roma.
Imagine the scenes.
Jose's last stint in Italy was an absolute masterclass.
Brace yourself, AS Roma fans.
Jose Mourinho is still loved by many of his former players.
Never a dull moment when Mourinho is involved