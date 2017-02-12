Twitter explodes as Sadio Mane special helps Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur and forces Manchester United back to 6th position
Twitter celebrates Liverpool's impressive win courtesy of Sadio Mane's heroics but troll Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
Liverpool recorded a comprehensive 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield courtesy of a Sadio Mane masterclass. The win helped Liverpool break into the top 4 of the Premier League once again and the Reds will stay there until Manchester City play later this week.
Mane returned to the starting line-up for Liverpool for the first-time ever since he went away on national duty with Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations and his impact was almost instantaneous as he scored a brace within 3 first-half minutes to help his side gain an unassailable 2-0 lead. The former Southampton man should have had a 3rd but was denied by Hugo Lloris.
Manchester United – who had won earlier in the day against Watford to move to 5th in the league table – have dropped back again to 6th position and Twitter couldn’t help but troll the Red Devils.
Here are the best tweets following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur:
