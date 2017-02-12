Twitter explodes as Sadio Mane special helps Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur and forces Manchester United back to 6th position

Twitter celebrates Liverpool's impressive win courtesy of Sadio Mane's heroics but troll Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Liverpool players celebrate a goal

Liverpool recorded a comprehensive 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield courtesy of a Sadio Mane masterclass. The win helped Liverpool break into the top 4 of the Premier League once again and the Reds will stay there until Manchester City play later this week.

Mane returned to the starting line-up for Liverpool for the first-time ever since he went away on national duty with Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations and his impact was almost instantaneous as he scored a brace within 3 first-half minutes to help his side gain an unassailable 2-0 lead. The former Southampton man should have had a 3rd but was denied by Hugo Lloris.

Manchester United – who had won earlier in the day against Watford to move to 5th in the league table – have dropped back again to 6th position and Twitter couldn’t help but troll the Red Devils.

Here are the best tweets following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur:

Liverpool look a different proposition with Mané back in the side. 2 points currently separate 2nd from 6th. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 11, 2017

Jurgen Klopp's record vs the top 6:



Games: 15

Won: 7

Drawn: 8

Lost: 0 pic.twitter.com/pbbQFipMH0 — Coral (@Coral) February 11, 2017

Klopp pulls off an escape from sixth pic.twitter.com/OvDTT0RXwJ — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) February 11, 2017

When Klopp trolls Spurs out of the Premier League title with a cheeky tactical display pic.twitter.com/nKjCAqKmnX — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 11, 2017

Half Time: Liverpool 2 - 0 Tottenham pic.twitter.com/NZODMTTWYT — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) February 11, 2017

The Robin Hood Of Premier League

(Credits: @FootyToonz ) pic.twitter.com/0jU0MvUCcS — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 11, 2017

Sissoko & Janssen on.



2-0 down, playing awfully, what to do? Bring on an ineffective mercenary and the lad who couldn't score in a brothel. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 11, 2017

Sadio Mane’s made Spurs’ vaunted defence look small pic.twitter.com/9nfCTXbXh2 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 11, 2017

I said to Sadio What's that in your pocket? He said Huh? What are you talking about James? I said It's Ben Davies. It was so funny. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) February 11, 2017

Machester United and 6th place – what a love story!

Manchester United have moved from 6th to 5th and back to 6th again in the same day. You can't make this stuff up — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) February 11, 2017

Win - 6th

Draw - 6th

Lose - 6th

Dab - 6th

Dance video - 6th

Scorpion kick - 6th

Goal record - 6th

Emoji - 6th

Unbeaten - 6th

5th - 6th pic.twitter.com/1TZ5i2fqTP — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) February 11, 2017

Tag a Manchester United fan pic.twitter.com/5cZE50hNNV — 8 Troll Football (@8TrollFootball) February 11, 2017

Manchester United and 6th place pic.twitter.com/D5VKBYjLgB — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) February 11, 2017

It took Manchester United 5 months to move from 6th to 5th. Meanwhile it only took Mane 30minutes to take them back to 6th. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) February 11, 2017

The legend that Mignolet is!

Coutinho making our wall 10x more effective. pic.twitter.com/Vm0UDokmeM — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) February 11, 2017

Spurs being Spurs!

Don't understand why Spurs played with a diamond against a team that closes the space in the center as well as Liverpool do. — (@ItWasJustBanter) February 11, 2017

Spurs bring on the £30 million player, Moussa Sissoko.



Hahaha! £30 million. Jesus Christ. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 11, 2017

Poch has only won one away game in 15 v rest of top six since arriving at Spurs. Reflects a bit of a ceiling they've hit, despite progress. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 11, 2017

Liverpool can't buy a win all year, then they meet Spurs — phil . i . am (@AngryOfN5) February 11, 2017